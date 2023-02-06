Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Mason Mount Chelsea Contract Talks Stall (Yet Again)
Mason Mount’s seemingly constantly stalling contract talks with Chelsea and Liverpool’s supposed interest in the midfielder have begun to take on something of a purgatorial air, with each fresh month bringing with it news that said talks have reached an impasse and speculation as to what that might mean for the Reds.
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham will 'give everything' in Sheffield United replay
Manager Phil Parkinson does not believe Wrexham's hopes of causing an FA Cup fourth-round upset against Sheffield United are over. Wrexham came within minutes of knocking out the Championship side in the original tie at the Racecourse. But John Egan's late goal secured a 3-3 draw and a replay for...
SkySports
Carlos Corberan given new West Brom contract until 2027 after Leeds interest
Carlos Corberan has signed a contract extension at West Brom until the summer of 2027 after being heavily linked with the vacant Leeds job. The 39-year-old has won 10 of his 13 league games in charge of the Baggies since agreeing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club in October 2022.
BBC
Duncan Ferguson: Forest Green head coach says League One survival is possible
Forest Green Rovers head coach Duncan Ferguson said he "absolutely" believes the team can avoid relegation despite being bottom of League One. Ferguson has lost his first two matches since taking over, including a 2-0 home defeat by Peterborough on Saturday. Forest Green are seven points from safety and have...
BBC
Chris Martin: QPR sign ex-Bristol City striker until end of season
Championship side Queens Park Rangers have signed former Bristol City striker Chris Martin on a deal until the end of the season. The 34-year-old became a free agent after leaving the Robins on transfer deadline day. "I'm looking forward to this opportunity," Martin said. "I can contribute goals, link-up play...
BBC
Christian Atsu: Footballer 'removed from wreckage with injuries' after earthquake
Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the earthquakes in Turkey, his club's vice-president Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio. Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was trapped after the earthquakes that have killed at least 4,800 people. The Ghana forward, 31,...
NBC Sports
Premier League charges Manchester City with financial breaches
The Premier League announced charges against Manchester City on Monday, alleging numerous incidences of financial rule-breaking between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. The charges will be sent to an independent commission for further investigation. The rules broken include those that give “a true and fair view of the club’s financial...
BBC
SWPL: Four matches including Hearts v Glasgow City
Aberdeen captain Loren Campbell made her 100th appearance for the club at the weekend in the defeat to Celtic. Dundee United also suffered a defeat at the hands of Rangers, but as ever, Fiona McNicoll impressed in goal, pulling out a number of exquisite saves. Hearts have been ever so...
Steven Gerrard ‘on Leeds shortlist to become new manager’ after Jesse Marsch was sacked for miserable run
STEVEN GERRARD is reportedly on Leeds' shortlist to become the new manager after Jesse Marsch was sacked for a miserable run. American Marsch was sacked after overseeing a seven-game winless run in the Premier League which ended with a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Leeds' dreadful form has...
Sunderland FA Cup tie an 'opportunity' for some fringe players, says Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray has hinted that he will make plenty of changes to the Sunderland team against Fulham.
Rotherham boss vows to 'do right' by Sunderland defender following head injury
Bailey Wright had a tough start to his Rotherham career, but his new manager has promised to look after him.
Carragher, Richards and Souness get heated in Sky Sports studio as they argue over Premier League’s best-ever striker
JAMIE CARRAGHER, Micah Richards and Graeme Souness got into a heated discussion live on air as the trio argued over the Premier League's greatest striker. The pundits were all in the Sky Sports studio at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after watching Spurs beat Manchester City. Harry Kane grabbed the only...
BBC
Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham: Blades to face Spurs after ending Dragons' FA Cup run
Billy Sharp and Sander Berge scored injury-time goals as Sheffield United ended non-league Wrexham's FA Cup run in a pulsating fourth-round replay. Anel Ahmedhodzic put United ahead early in the second half before Paul Mullin's penalty brought Wrexham level. Mullin had a second spot-kick saved by Adam Davies before Sharp...
Yardbarker
Celtic v St Mirren – Reminder that tickets are available via General Sale
Celtic take on St Mirren in the Fifth Round of the Scottish Cup at 5.30pm this Saturday evening. The club are looking to make it a treble of trophies this year after boss, Ange Postecoglou missed out on this very piece of silverware last year in a disappointing defeat at Hampden Park to our city rivals.
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Leeds
I had a degree of sympathy for Jesse Marsch, who was sacked by Leeds at the start of this week. I saw a fair bit of his side this season and probably their biggest problem was that their performances were patchy - they rarely played well for the full 90 minutes of games.
Marco Silva: 'Sunderland have the quality - they can really punish you'
Fulham boss Marco Silva is wary of the threat Sunderland pose ahead of the FA Cup replay.
Wrexham deny ‘disrespecting’ Sheffield United and point finger at Billy Sharp
The Wrexham manager said he was ‘disappointed’ with Billy Sharp for ‘shouting down the tunnel’ after the Blades’ dramatic FA Cup replay win
BBC
Sunderland 2-3 Fulham: Cottagers win to set up fifth-round tie with Leeds United
Fulham saw off Championship play-off hopefuls Sunderland to set up an FA Cup fifth-round tie against Leeds United. Harry Wilson's early goal put a much-changed Fulham side in control of the fourth-round replay, with the winger slotting his effort into the bottom corner with the outside of his boot after he was teed up by Carlos Vinícius.
Is a Liverpool takeover in doubt, following the Manchester United bombshell?
Liverpool were the subject of rumour that they could be bought out by Qatari investors – now it seems as if Manchester United could be chosen instead
BBC
Birmingham City: Frank McParland brought in as Blues head of recruitment
Birmingham City have appointed Frank McParland as their new head of recruitment, to work under technical director Craig Gardner. The Championship club have also brought back former Blues backroom man Joe Carnall as chief scout, as part of a reshaped recruitment team. Liverpudlian McParland, 63, has twice had spells with...
Comments / 0