FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Why Did the Philadelphia Eagles Fire Andy Reid in 2012?
Here's the reason why Andy Reid left the Eagles in 2012. The post Why Did the Philadelphia Eagles Fire Andy Reid in 2012? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Watch: Lawrence Taylor Ranks One Quarterback Ahead Of Tom Brady On His All-Time List
With Tom Brady having announced his retirement last week — "for good" this time, he said — there has been plenty of discussion about where he fits among the all-time canon of NFL players. Most seem to view Brady as the greatest to ever play the game. His numbers certainly back that up, with seven ...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts can match feat accomplished by NFL legend with Super Bowl win
That’s the only name on the list of quarterbacks to go 17-1 and win a Super Bowl in the same season, according to the Boston Globe. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts can join the Pro Football Hall of Famer and San Francisco...
Sean Payton picks Eagles in Super Bowl for reasons Broncos fans will love
Head coach Sean Payton revealed which side he’s backing in the Super Bowl, automatically getting him into Broncos fans’ good graces. Denver Broncos new head coach Sean Payton gave a brilliant explanation for why he picked the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Report: Texans interview Vikings assistant QB coach Jerrod Johnson
The Houston Texans are looking to the Minnesota Vikings’ coaching staff for an assistant to join coach DeMeco Ryans’ new staff. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans have interviewed Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for a senior offensive assistant position on their staff. Johnson started...
Philadelphia Eagles resurrect the ‘underdog’ rallying cry in Glendale
Five years ago, offensive tackle Lane Johnson, defensive end Chris Long, and defensive tackle Beau Allen started a mini-phenomenon. Following the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Divisional Round playoff victory over the Atlanta Falcons, they threw on dog masks. Everyone noticed. Fans everywhere followed suit, and just like that, it became impossible to find dog masks on Amazon.
Terry Bradshaw: Sean Payton Didn't Want To Work With 1 NFL Quarterback
Terry Bradshaw has been pretty candid about his former FOX colleague Sean Payton's options on the NFL coaching market this offseason. In a conversation with Altitude TV's Vic Lombardi at the Super Bowl this week, Bradshaw said Payton had "no choice" but to take the Denver Broncos job and work with ...
5 Worst Super Bowl QB performances in NFL history
Over the last 56 Super Bowls, we have witnessed some incredible quarterback play, and also some lopsided signal caller performances.
FOX Sports
Eddie George bled Eagles Green: Hated the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants & Washington
Eddie George reveals to Shannon Sharpe that he grew up a Philadelphia Eagles fan. Eddie reveals that he hated the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Washington football team growing up. Eddie also shares that he roots for all Philly teams including the Flyers and 76ers.
How many Texans have started at QB in the Super Bowl? Not very many.
Two Texans will take snaps in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday — Jalen Hurts from the Houston area and Patrick Mahomes who grew up outside Tyler — and that's 40% of the total signal-callers from the Lone Star State to start the big game.
Quarterbacks traded for Day 1 or 2 picks since 2000
The Raiders have given the Saints permission to meet with Derek Carr regarding a trade. While the Saints may also use this meeting as a fact-finding mission ahead of a free-agency pursuit, the NFC South team is exploring the possibility of adding Carr in a deal. New Orleans and Las Vegas are believed to have agreed to trade terms, greenlighting the meeting.
