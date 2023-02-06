Santa Clara County is going rogue when it comes to counting its homeless residents. The county just conducted its federally mandated "point-in-time" homeless census, which is typically conducted every two years, out of sync with every other Bay Area county. The pandemic delayed the 2021 count until 2022, and instead of doing another count this year for 2023, every Bay Area county except one opted to avoid conducting the count two years in a row, deciding to wait until 2024 for the next one. Santa Clara County was the only county to go ahead with its count for 2023. As the schedule looks now, all other counties will do counts in 2024, 2026, 2028, etc., while Santa Clara County will now hold its counts in odd-numbered years as it did pre-pandemic.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO