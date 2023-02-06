ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San José Spotlight

Longtime San Jose official leaves for smaller city

San Jose’s public works director has left to take on a leadership position in a neighboring city. Matt Cano, who worked for San Jose in a variety of roles over the span of nearly 24 years, took over as deputy city manager in Milpitas on Jan. 30. He has an annual base salary of $275,341, plus approximately $66,400 in benefits. In his last year as San Jose public works director, he earned $280,146 in base salary, plus $14,000 in non-pensionable pay and about $88,500 in total benefits and allowances.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose mayor meets opponent over dinner

Two Silicon Valley political opponents met for dinner last week without staff or any public agenda. San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, his former opponent for the seat, dined for more than an hour at downtown eatery Original Joe’s on Jan. 30. Mahan ate ravioli and Chavez had a salad, but the main course was... The post San Jose mayor meets opponent over dinner appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

One woman’s quest to transform East San Jose

Maritza Maldonado was raised in East San Jose by parents who immigrated from Mexico. They worked in the fields before her father found employment as a custodian and her mother as a cannery worker. She grew up with parents who wanted a better life for their daughter and she didn’t let them down.
SAN JOSE, CA
hoodline.com

Concerns mount as Santa Clara Co. homeless count falls out of sync with other Bay Area counties

Santa Clara County is going rogue when it comes to counting its homeless residents. The county just conducted its federally mandated "point-in-time" homeless census, which is typically conducted every two years, out of sync with every other Bay Area county. The pandemic delayed the 2021 count until 2022, and instead of doing another count this year for 2023, every Bay Area county except one opted to avoid conducting the count two years in a row, deciding to wait until 2024 for the next one. Santa Clara County was the only county to go ahead with its count for 2023. As the schedule looks now, all other counties will do counts in 2024, 2026, 2028, etc., while Santa Clara County will now hold its counts in odd-numbered years as it did pre-pandemic.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KQED

How Dungeness Crab Brings Bay Area Communities Together

After several delays, Dungeness crab season is finally upon us. That’s a big deal in the Bay Area: Whether the crabs are caught on a boat or off a pier, served in cioppino or over garlic noodles, a shared love for the ingredient has long brought together folks from all different cultural backgrounds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
tourcounsel.com

Santana Row | Shopping mall in San Jose, California

Santana Row (abbreviated as SR or The Row) is a residential and commercial district of West San Jose in San Jose, California. Santana Row is intersected by Stevens Creek Boulevard, a major thoroughfare, and close to local landmarks like Westfield Valley Fair and the Winchester Mystery House. Santana Row derives...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

This SF restaurant is listed among the ‘Most Romantic' in the nation

San Franciscans won't have to travel far to have a romantic dinner this Valentine’s Day. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation website, reveals which restaurants in the U.S. are the best at setting a romantic ambiance in its "100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America" list. Multiple restaurants from California were included, and one from San Francisco. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

'One more step toward healing': Scotts Valley High community commemorates suicide death of Mateo Deihl

One year ago, a 15-year-old freshman who exuded universal kindness took his own life. His parents say they detailed in multiple letters to the Scotts Valley Unified School District, over many months, incidents of harassment, discrimination and bullying at the middle and high schools. Those who attended the celebration of Mateo Deihl say they're hopeful that an increase in kindness and acceptance in a community that has struggled with those virtues will be his legacy.
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
Lansing Daily

San Jose Church Stabbing Leaves 2 Killed, Others Wounded

Two people were killed and others seriously wounded in a stabbing at a California church on Sunday night. Officers found multiple stabbing victims at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 484 E San Fernando Street in San Jose, on Sunday evening, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) shortly before 9 … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

SF pizza restaurant ranked one of top in US

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco pizza joint was named one of the best places to grab a slice in America, according to a list released by Trips to Discover. Del Popolo has been offering wood-fired pizza since 2012, according to its website. It originally launched as a mobile restaurant but opened its brick-and-mortar […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Almanac Online

Eichler's experimental 'utopia' remains virtually unchanged since 1954

Historic Greenmeadow neighborhood provides rare opportunity to explore 22 blocks of pristine midcentury modern homes. Palo Alto boasts a hodgepodge of architectural styles that span more than 100 years. This column takes a look at the history and significance of Joseph Eichler's Greenmeadow subdivision in south Palo Alto that the famed builder developed in 1954 as a place where average middle-class families could live in a tight-knit community of affordable luxury homes.
PALO ALTO, CA

