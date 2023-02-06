Trotwood to hold online entrepreneur workshop to help aspiring start-ups

Starting this week, the City of Trotwood is set to kick off its “Ready, Set, Grow!” entrepreneur toolkit workshop to help aspiring start-ups and existing businesses.

Every Tuesday during February, the city will host a free workshop session from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., according to a release from the city.

>> Dayton Metro Library to celebrate Black History month with multiple events

The online interactive workshop series is part of Central State University Extension Community and Economic Development’s Ready, Set, Grow! small business program.

The dates for each of the sessions can be found below:

Session 1: February 7th “What’s Your Business Model?”

Session 2: February 14th “Is It Feasible?”

Session 3: February 21st “Is It Viable?”

Session 4: February 28th “Is It Desirable?”

To register for the event click the following link .



