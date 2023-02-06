Read full article on original website
Copa (CPA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.28. Copa had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $809.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. On average, analysts expect Copa to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $126,000 in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)
Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
Biogen (BIIB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $291.43 on Wednesday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year
NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $100.00 Price Target at KeyCorp
ON has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.64.
ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas
Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ICU Medical were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.33.
Ball (NYSE:BALL) Given New $61.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BALL. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.31.
Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Issued By SVB Leerink
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.04) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.50) per share.
ValueWalk
Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023
We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 35,148 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Several research firms recently commented on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 381 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)
Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $138,000 in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)
Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Several other institutional...
Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
A number of research firms recently commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.
Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Andersons worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
