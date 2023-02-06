Read full article on original website
Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share
Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Alithya Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Short Interest in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Decreases By 20.3%
Shares of NYSE:VNCE opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $92.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.
Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Invacare to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Invacare has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $20.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Raised to $150.00
Separately, Sidoti restated a neutral rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 6th. NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $126.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $127.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Stifel Firstegy Comments on Vermilion Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VET)
Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vermilion Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.
Short Interest in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Increases By 1,962.6%
IShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %. Shares of IGOV stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $48.64.
Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts
Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Spartan Delta in a research note issued on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Spartan Delta’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Carrier Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.
Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com
NYSE TGB opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.41.
Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
STLA stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Up 5.7%
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $149,000 Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)
First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Short Interest in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Declines By 32.7%
Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance. Shares of NASDAQ APTM opened at $10.12 on Friday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Up 450.0% in January
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance. Shares of ATLCL stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $25.44.
CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share
CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CDW in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.77. The consensus estimate for CDW’s current full-year earnings is $10.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CDW’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.87 EPS.
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
NASDAQ:PBHC opened at $19.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $87.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Pathfinder Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.
IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Short Interest Update
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IX Acquisition. Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,033,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,580,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,166,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 850,518 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in IX Acquisition by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,017,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set Expectations for Masco Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)
Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Masco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Masco’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$75.00 at Desjardins
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday.
