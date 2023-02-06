Read full article on original website
2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever
Energy and consumer goods are about as stable as the business world gets.
1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023
The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
NYSE FCPT opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.92. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78.
Copa (CPA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.28. Copa had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $809.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. On average, analysts expect Copa to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Biogen (BIIB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $291.43 on Wednesday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
Portfolio concentration has been a big key to Berkshire Hathaway's ongoing outperformance.
How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?
Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
Got $500? Adding To These 2 Top Dividend Stocks Would Be a Smart Move in February
Shares of Realty Income and STAG Industrial are well below their recent highs. That has them offering more attractive dividend yields. With more dividend growth ahead, they look like wise long-term investments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Won't Regret Owning in 2023
These high-yield dividend equities can deliver solid returns in 2023 and beyond.
Want $500 in Passive Income This Year? Invest $10,121 in These 3 Dividend Stocks
Make money while you sleep with these high-yielding dividend stocks.
3 Must-Have Dividend Stocks for 2023
January’s robust job report is raising concerns about how long the Fed will keep interest rates high. Market experts are now expecting a higher terminal interest rate. As uncertainty clouds...
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now
A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons. You’re reading a free...
3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year
NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues. You’re reading...
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever
Strong earnings and a positive free-cash-flow outlook make AT&T a compelling opportunity. Aside from the hedging value that precious metals provide, Barrick Gold is among the best operators in this sector. Regional banks have been pushed to the wayside, but NYCB stock is worth a look at these levels. You’re...
MetLife profit falls 33% as market turmoil hits investment income
Feb 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N) reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as a global market rout hurt the U.S. insurer's investment returns. Lower private equity returns sent MetLife's net investment income down 15% to $4.5 billion in the final quarter of a year that saw rising interest rates and growing recession risks pummel global markets across asset classes.
3 Copper Mining Stocks To Watch In February 2023
Copper is a versatile metal with a wide range of uses, including in electrical wiring, plumbing, and construction. The demand for copper is closely tied to economic growth, as the metal is essential in many infrastructure projects. As such, the price of copper can be a good indicator of the overall health of the global economy.
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
These companies are built to last -- and their dividends are, too.
