Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.28. Copa had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $809.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. On average, analysts expect Copa to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

1 DAY AGO