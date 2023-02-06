Read full article on original website
Related
defenseworld.net
Copa (CPA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.28. Copa had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $809.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. On average, analysts expect Copa to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
defenseworld.net
Biogen (BIIB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $291.43 on Wednesday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
defenseworld.net
Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
defenseworld.net
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $126,000 in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)
Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
defenseworld.net
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
A number of research firms have weighed in on PK. Barclays decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Motley Fool
How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?
Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed’s intention to keep raising interest rates. Amid the uncertain...
Motley Fool
Got $500? Adding To These 2 Top Dividend Stocks Would Be a Smart Move in February
Shares of Realty Income and STAG Industrial are well below their recent highs. That has them offering more attractive dividend yields. With more dividend growth ahead, they look like wise long-term investments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in February
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 10.5%, can really pad your pocketbook.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now
A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year
NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
defenseworld.net
Ball (NYSE:BALL) Given New $61.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BALL. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.31.
defenseworld.net
NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP
Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Best Dividend ETFs of 2023
Stocks that pay quarterly dividends can help protect your portfolio from rocky markets—and inflation.
defenseworld.net
onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $100.00 Price Target at KeyCorp
ON has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.64.
defenseworld.net
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.33.
defenseworld.net
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Simmons First National were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Several research firms recently commented on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
Comments / 0