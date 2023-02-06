Read full article on original website
America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 35,148 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Buy Dell Stock and Its 3.25% Dividend Yield? Check the Chart.
Dell stock has rebounded off the fourth-quarter lows, but the shares remain below resistance. Here's how to trade it from here.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas
Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ICU Medical were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $126,000 in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)
Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
Portfolio concentration has been a big key to Berkshire Hathaway's ongoing outperformance.
1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023
The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year
NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues. You’re reading...
2 Industrial Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist in February
Certain industrial stocks should do well in a high-inflation environment. Lockheed Martin has been a defense contractor with the U.S. government for decades. Union Pacific is one of the sole railroad operators on the West coast. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Best Dividend ETFs of 2023
Stocks that pay quarterly dividends can help protect your portfolio from rocky markets—and inflation.
NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP
Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ON. Truist Financial raised their target price on onsemi from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on onsemi from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.64.
Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Ball (NYSE:BALL) Given New $61.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BALL. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.31.
Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 381 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)
Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $138,000 in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)
Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Several other institutional...
Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Several research firms recently commented on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Issued By SVB Leerink
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.04) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.50) per share.
Glenview Trust Co Buys 85,309 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)
Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,038.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,309 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
