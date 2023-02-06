Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BALL. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.31.

23 HOURS AGO