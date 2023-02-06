Read full article on original website
WITN
Greenville City Council approves street improvement contract
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over 30 streets will be upgraded as part of the 2023 Street Rehabilitation and Preservation Projects for Greenville. Tripp Brothers from Ayden will be undergoing this rehabilitation project with a budget of $3.3 million. The city says road work will include crack sealing, ADA ramp and pavement rework, and restoration among other projects.
WNCT
Tensions rise, parents upset over actions at Onslow County Schools board meeting
Some heated words were exchanged and some people who attended the recent Onslow County Schools Board of Education meeting were kicked out of the session. Tensions rise, parents upset over actions at Onslow …. Some heated words were exchanged and some people who attended the recent Onslow County Schools Board...
WITN
Second teenager arrested for Kinston shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A second teenager has been arrested for a Kinston shooting where gunfire hit a home with people inside. The Kinston SWAT Team and Lenoir County’s Special Response Team, with the help of the SBI, arrested Ji’keme Hutcherson. The 18-year-old was caught this morning on...
Kinston gets good news with latest audit report
KINSTON, NC (WNCT) – The City of Kinston and the Kinston City Council received a positive report in their latest audit. In a media release from Kinston City Council member Chris Suggs, officials received the annual audit report for 2022 during the Tuesday City Council meeting. There were no corrections to be made, no accounting […]
neusenews.com
Another downtown business impacted by area vandalism
Another building was vandalized in downtown Kinston. Art 105, located next to the Arts Council on Blount Street had the glass to an exterior door smashed. “As things are set up right now, with the shape the city is in, unfortunately this is the cost of doing business downtown,” said Art 105 owner Brandon Potter. "We are the latest victim of vandalism that has gone unchecked in the city."
WITN
RULING: Winterville town policy preventing livestreaming traffic stops violates First Amendment
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A US appeals court judge has ruled that an alleged Winterville town policy preventing livestreaming police officers during a traffic stop is a First Amendment violation. According to the ruling, Winterville Police Officer Myer Helms allegedly tried to stop Dijon Sharpe from livestreaming his own traffic...
WITN
Greenville City Council approves new small business program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville small businesses can get financial help with this new program. Greenville City Council unanimously voted for the American Rescue Plan Act program which will support the growth and stability of small businesses. Businesses that meet their requirements can receive up to $50,000 in support. The...
1 dead after 2 shot near Cummins Engine Plant in Whitakers, multiple sources confirm
Major Moore with the sheriff's office said one of the victims remained at the plant located at 9377 US-301 in Whitakers, and the other went down the road to a store in Battleboro, that is technically in Rocky Mount.
cbs17
Wayne County hoping to build second jail facility as temporary solution to deteriorating main building
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County is looking to find a solution to its deteriorating jail facility and may have found a temporary solution — if it gets approved. The county wants to build an additional facility to connect with its existing jail building and will come before the Local Government Commission (LGC) on Tuesday looking for approval.
roanokebeacon.com
Oops! 2 8 23
By way of clarification, Kalin Shamar Williams, the Greenville man charged following a January 15 Plymouth shooting, is charged for just that crime, not a string of other gunfire incidents reported since last fall. Williams, 19, is charged with shooting into an occupied property on Winesett Circle about 5 p.m.,...
wcti12.com
One arrested in relation to January shooting in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A suspect in a January Kinston shooting was apprehended Wednesday in a joint effort by multiple law enforcement agencies. The Kinston Police Department detailed the arrest: on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023, members of the Kinston Police Department, SWAT Team, and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, Special Response Team, with assistance from the NC SBI Violent Criminal Apprehension Team served an arrest warrant on the 5600 block of Edwards Church Rd. Grifton, N.C. The warrant was obtained for Ji’keme Hutcherson for his involvement in the January 16th shooting in Kinston. Hutcherson was charged with six counts of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling and he was arrested without incident.
WITN
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Second teenager arrested for Kinston shooting.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Stuck in a hotel, North Carolina couple waits for state program to finish their home
AYDEN, N.C. — From the outside looking in, it appears like work is steadily going on to build a home at Willie Williams' property in Ayden. This is a step, however, that the family has waited years for. In addition to waiting, Williams hasn't had clear communication about what is happening at his property. He reached out to both the Greene County inspector and the contractor. He couldn't get answers.
WITN
Eastern Carolina law enforcement agencies facing staffing shortages
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law Enforcement agencies across the country are experiencing staffing shortages, and Eastern Carolina is no exception. New recruits are in short supply and retirement rates are on the rise in The United States. During 2020-2021 resignations among police officers increased by 18% compared to previous years...
Second suspect arrested in Kinston shots fired incident
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A second suspect has been arrested and is facing charges in a shots fired incident that happened on Jan. 16. Ji’keme Hutcherson was arrested on Wednesday after a warrant was issued on the 5600 block of Edwards Church Road in Grifton. Members of the Kinston Police Department SWAT Team and the […]
WITN
Woman killed in Ayden crash
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -Ayden police say an elderly woman died Tuesday in a two-car wreck on Highway 11. According to Ayden police, the woman was driving westbound on Highway 102 in an SUV when they say she ran a red light and was hit by a small pickup truck driving northbound on Highway 11.
wcti12.com
Jacksonville police looking for larceny suspects
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for larceny suspects from Belk on Western Blvd. They said it happened on Feb. 1, 2023. They are looking for a female described as white, around 5'5" tall, 180 pounds. Police said she was wearing a green jacket, black...
WITN
Man surrenders after seven-hour standoff in Edgecombe County
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies have released more information on a seven-hour standoff last night. It started Monday night on Ridgewood Road, southeast of Tarboro, where deputies were called for shots being fired. When deputies say they arrived, they saw Anthony Council standing in a window holding...
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Floria Smith
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for February 8 is Floria Smith. Smith is originally from Bertie County, but took her teaching talents to Hertford County. She is Hertford County High School’s science department chair, a member of the School Improvement Team, and a sponsor for...
WNCT
Mother of a late ECU Nurse creates memorial scholarship for upcoming nurses
Sandra Whaley created a gofundme for her late daughter named the Courtney Whaley Memorial Scholarship for Nurses. Mother of a late ECU Nurse creates memorial scholarship …. Sandra Whaley created a gofundme for her late daughter named the Courtney Whaley Memorial Scholarship for Nurses. Greenville Police Department releases new crime...
