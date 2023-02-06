ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WITN

Greenville City Council approves street improvement contract

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over 30 streets will be upgraded as part of the 2023 Street Rehabilitation and Preservation Projects for Greenville. Tripp Brothers from Ayden will be undergoing this rehabilitation project with a budget of $3.3 million. The city says road work will include crack sealing, ADA ramp and pavement rework, and restoration among other projects.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Second teenager arrested for Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A second teenager has been arrested for a Kinston shooting where gunfire hit a home with people inside. The Kinston SWAT Team and Lenoir County’s Special Response Team, with the help of the SBI, arrested Ji’keme Hutcherson. The 18-year-old was caught this morning on...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Kinston gets good news with latest audit report

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) – The City of Kinston and the Kinston City Council received a positive report in their latest audit. In a media release from Kinston City Council member Chris Suggs, officials received the annual audit report for 2022 during the Tuesday City Council meeting. There were no corrections to be made, no accounting […]
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Another downtown business impacted by area vandalism

Another building was vandalized in downtown Kinston. Art 105, located next to the Arts Council on Blount Street had the glass to an exterior door smashed. “As things are set up right now, with the shape the city is in, unfortunately this is the cost of doing business downtown,” said Art 105 owner Brandon Potter. "We are the latest victim of vandalism that has gone unchecked in the city."
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Greenville City Council approves new small business program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville small businesses can get financial help with this new program. Greenville City Council unanimously voted for the American Rescue Plan Act program which will support the growth and stability of small businesses. Businesses that meet their requirements can receive up to $50,000 in support. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Oops! 2 8 23

By way of clarification, Kalin Shamar Williams, the Greenville man charged following a January 15 Plymouth shooting, is charged for just that crime, not a string of other gunfire incidents reported since last fall. Williams, 19, is charged with shooting into an occupied property on Winesett Circle about 5 p.m.,...
PLYMOUTH, NC
wcti12.com

One arrested in relation to January shooting in Kinston

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A suspect in a January Kinston shooting was apprehended Wednesday in a joint effort by multiple law enforcement agencies. The Kinston Police Department detailed the arrest: on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023, members of the Kinston Police Department, SWAT Team, and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, Special Response Team, with assistance from the NC SBI Violent Criminal Apprehension Team served an arrest warrant on the 5600 block of Edwards Church Rd. Grifton, N.C. The warrant was obtained for Ji’keme Hutcherson for his involvement in the January 16th shooting in Kinston. Hutcherson was charged with six counts of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling and he was arrested without incident.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Driver offers ride, says passenger stabbed him in the face. Several felony charges for Maysville man who ran from deputies. Several felony charges for Maysville man who ran from deputies. Second teenager arrested for Kinston shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. A second teenager has been arrested for a Kinston shooting...
NASH COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Stuck in a hotel, North Carolina couple waits for state program to finish their home

AYDEN, N.C. — From the outside looking in, it appears like work is steadily going on to build a home at Willie Williams' property in Ayden. This is a step, however, that the family has waited years for. In addition to waiting, Williams hasn't had clear communication about what is happening at his property. He reached out to both the Greene County inspector and the contractor. He couldn't get answers.
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina law enforcement agencies facing staffing shortages

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law Enforcement agencies across the country are experiencing staffing shortages, and Eastern Carolina is no exception. New recruits are in short supply and retirement rates are on the rise in The United States. During 2020-2021 resignations among police officers increased by 18% compared to previous years...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Second suspect arrested in Kinston shots fired incident

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A second suspect has been arrested and is facing charges in a shots fired incident that happened on Jan. 16. Ji’keme Hutcherson was arrested on Wednesday after a warrant was issued on the 5600 block of Edwards Church Road in Grifton. Members of the Kinston Police Department SWAT Team and the […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Woman killed in Ayden crash

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -Ayden police say an elderly woman died Tuesday in a two-car wreck on Highway 11. According to Ayden police, the woman was driving westbound on Highway 102 in an SUV when they say she ran a red light and was hit by a small pickup truck driving northbound on Highway 11.
AYDEN, NC
wcti12.com

Jacksonville police looking for larceny suspects

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for larceny suspects from Belk on Western Blvd. They said it happened on Feb. 1, 2023. They are looking for a female described as white, around 5'5" tall, 180 pounds. Police said she was wearing a green jacket, black...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Man surrenders after seven-hour standoff in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies have released more information on a seven-hour standoff last night. It started Monday night on Ridgewood Road, southeast of Tarboro, where deputies were called for shots being fired. When deputies say they arrived, they saw Anthony Council standing in a window holding...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Teacher of the Week: Floria Smith

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for February 8 is Floria Smith. Smith is originally from Bertie County, but took her teaching talents to Hertford County. She is Hertford County High School’s science department chair, a member of the School Improvement Team, and a sponsor for...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Mother of a late ECU Nurse creates memorial scholarship for upcoming nurses

Sandra Whaley created a gofundme for her late daughter named the Courtney Whaley Memorial Scholarship for Nurses. Mother of a late ECU Nurse creates memorial scholarship …. Sandra Whaley created a gofundme for her late daughter named the Courtney Whaley Memorial Scholarship for Nurses. Greenville Police Department releases new crime...
GREENVILLE, NC

