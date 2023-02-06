Read full article on original website
Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
NYSE FCPT opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.92. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78.
Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $126,000 in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)
Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP
Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $100.00 Price Target at KeyCorp
ON has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.64.
Improving investors' sentiments amid the cooling inflation and moderating interest rate increases helped the stock market to surge in recent weeks. Moreover, the IMF raised its world economy growth forecast....
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 4.40% to $107.94 Friday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and issued first-quarter revenue guidance with a midpoint below estimates. What Happened?. Amazon reported fourth-quarter net sales of $149.2 billion, up 9% year-over-year. The total came in ahead of a...
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.
January's robust job report is raising concerns about how long the Fed will keep interest rates high. Market experts are now expecting a higher terminal interest rate. As uncertainty clouds...
Certain industrial stocks should do well in a high-inflation environment. Lockheed Martin has been a defense contractor with the U.S. government for decades. Union Pacific is one of the sole railroad operators on the West coast.
E-commerce and healthcare are two explosive industries with durable runways for growth ahead. Shopify is continually upgrading its merchant experience. DexCom is a market leader launching a new product, but untapped market opportunity abounds.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.33.
Biogen (BIIB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $291.43 on Wednesday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
Simplex Trading LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
A number of research firms have weighed in on PK. Barclays decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Issued By SVB Leerink
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.04) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.50) per share.
Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Several research firms recently commented on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas
Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ICU Medical were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Quantbot Technologies LP Has $125,000 Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)
Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,221 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
