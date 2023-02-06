Read full article on original website
Related
defenseworld.net
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
defenseworld.net
Polaris Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Trading 1.5% Higher
Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile. (Get...
defenseworld.net
Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Stock Price Down 2%
Several research firms have weighed in on HBRIY. Barclays dropped their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 675 ($8.11) to GBX 585 ($7.03) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.77) to GBX 320 ($3.85) in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
defenseworld.net
Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Trading 7% Higher
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.28. Jericho Energy Ventures, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields. Its project portfolio is located in central Oklahoma. The company was founded BY Allen Wilson on October 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year
NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues. You’re reading...
Activision Blizzard Q4 Earnings Highlights: Net Bookings Record, Call Of Duty Performance, Microsoft Deal Update And More
Video game giant Activision Blizzard ATVI reported fourth-quarter and full fiscal year financial results after the market close Monday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Activision Blizzard reported fourth-quarter GAAP net revenue of $2.33 billion, down from $2.16 billion year-over-year. Fourth-quarter net bookings were $3.57 billion, up 43% year-over-year and marking a new quarterly record for the company.
defenseworld.net
Apollo Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Shares Down 4.5%
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.
defenseworld.net
Pathfinder Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Trading 1.6% Higher
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.
defenseworld.net
Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) Shares Down 2.2%
Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Trading Down 2.2 %. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Company Profile. (Get Rating) Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital...
defenseworld.net
BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Chardan Capital
Separately, Northland Securities cut BM Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMTX opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $52.99 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of -0.08. BM Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $10.13.
defenseworld.net
Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Trading 22.9% Higher
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Relay Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development of novel medical devices for in vitro diagnostics and point-of-care testing. Its platform technologies include HemoPalm and Pharmatrac. The HemoPalm develops a POCT unit-use cartridge based blood analyzer with full enterprise capabilities.
defenseworld.net
Coliseum Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MITAU) Trading Down 0.2%
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MITAU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
defenseworld.net
Bull Horn (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) Shares Up 35%
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bull Horn stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU – Get Rating) by 8,374.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Bull Horn were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
ACON S2 Acquisition (OTCMKTS:STWOU) Trading 8.2% Higher
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.
defenseworld.net
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) Shares Down 2.2%
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
defenseworld.net
Novus Capital (OTCMKTS:NOVSU) Trading 9.3% Higher
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75. Receive News & Ratings for Novus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
defenseworld.net
Property Solutions Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PSACU) Trading 0.5% Higher
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Comments / 0