Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,739 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Carrier Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.
Viking Therapeutics’ (VKTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright
HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.
Viad (NYSE:VVI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
Shares of NTB opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $41.69.
Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share
Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Alithya Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
StockNews.com Upgrades Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to “Buy”
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.
StockNews.com Downgrades Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Sell
Shares of PFIS stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $59.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.27.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Up 5.7%
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
NASDAQ:PBHC opened at $19.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $87.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Pathfinder Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.
David V. Goeddel Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock
NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $2.77 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.
Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January
TLYS stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $13.52.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.
UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com
Shares of UFPT opened at $111.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $842.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.77. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.10 and a 52-week high of $126.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.06.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. SJI opened at $36.09 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDWR. Barclays decreased their price objective on Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share
DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of DHI Media in a report released on Thursday, February 9th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for DHI Media’s FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Invacare to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Invacare has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $20.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,291 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)
Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,583 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Short Interest in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Decreases By 20.3%
Shares of NYSE:VNCE opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $92.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.
