America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 35,148 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 381 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)
Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (BGY)
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.33MM shares of BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (BGY). This represents 10.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 10.80MM shares and 10.40% of the company, a...
ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas
Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ICU Medical were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ON. Truist Financial raised their target price on onsemi from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on onsemi from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.64.
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
A number of research firms have weighed in on PK. Barclays decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $126,000 in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)
Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Issued By SVB Leerink
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.04) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.50) per share.
Copa (CPA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.28. Copa had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $809.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. On average, analysts expect Copa to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Position Boosted by Quantbot Technologies LP
Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 2,211.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Ball (NYSE:BALL) Given New $61.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BALL. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.31.
Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PUBGY shares. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.12) to €72.00 ($77.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.12) to €71.00 ($76.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €61.00 ($65.59) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €66.00 ($70.97) to €70.00 ($75.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,434 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $138,000 in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)
Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Several other institutional...
Quantbot Technologies LP Has $125,000 Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)
Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,221 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
NYSE FCPT opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.92. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78.
Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)
Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,360 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of Chimera Investment worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
