Read full article on original website
Related
defenseworld.net
Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
NYSE FCPT opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.92. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78.
defenseworld.net
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Simmons First National were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Biogen (BIIB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $291.43 on Wednesday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
defenseworld.net
Quantbot Technologies LP Has $125,000 Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)
Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,221 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Chardan Capital
Separately, Northland Securities cut BM Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMTX opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $52.99 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of -0.08. BM Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $10.13.
msn.com
1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023
The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year
NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues. You’re reading...
defenseworld.net
Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
defenseworld.net
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
A number of research firms have weighed in on PK. Barclays decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
defenseworld.net
Copa (CPA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.28. Copa had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $809.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. On average, analysts expect Copa to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
defenseworld.net
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
defenseworld.net
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $126,000 in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)
Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
Best Dividend ETFs of 2023
Stocks that pay quarterly dividends can help protect your portfolio from rocky markets—and inflation.
defenseworld.net
NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP
Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.
defenseworld.net
Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Issued By SVB Leerink
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.04) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.50) per share.
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Amgen’s product portfolio and pipeline position it well for the future. The market-beating dividend looks safe and can continue growing at a high-single-digit clip each year. The stock is slightly discounted compared to its industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
defenseworld.net
SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Stock Price Down 0.5%
SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend. The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday,...
defenseworld.net
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.24
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 million, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.33.
Comments / 0