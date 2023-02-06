A number of research firms have weighed in on PK. Barclays decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

