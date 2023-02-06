Read full article on original website
BBC
Transfer news: United to make room for Kane
Manchester United will look to sell French forward Anthony Martial, 27, England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, and Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, 30, in the summer to make room for a new striker in Tottenham's England captain Harry Kane, 29, or Napoli's 24-year-old Nigeria international Victor Osimhen. (Manchester Evening News), external.
CBS Sports
Here We Go: Lionel Messi to continue PSG contract talks, Liverpool and Man City in for Jude Bellingham, more
The January transfer window brought plenty of crazy twists, surprises and unexpected moves for one of the most beautiful mid-season windows to date. But that's not all, because some clubs are already working on the next moves and the months between now and June will certainly be intense. Arsenal have...
Man Utd cut three stars from Europa League squad but Van de Beek keeps place and new signings added ahead of Barcelona
MANCHESTER UNITED have announced their Europa League knockout squad for the Barcelona clash with three players being cut for January signings. Departed stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Axel Tuanzebe and Martin Dubravka were all dropped from the Red Devils' 25-man list. They have made way for January arrivals Marcel Sabitzer, Wout Weghorst...
Football transfer rumours: Man Utd & Liverpool fight for Kolo Muani; Man City's Bellingham worry
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world.
Van Nistelrooy slams Gakpo for ignoring advice on Liverpool transfer as he reveals Man Utd was his ‘dream move’
RUUD VAN NISTELROOY has slammed Cody Gakpo for ignoring his advice about joining Liverpool. That’s by revealing the striker wanted a “dream move” to Manchester United instead, according to the Telegraph. Gakpo, 23, was strongly linked with an Old Trafford transfer and came close to a deal...
PSG hit out at Chelsea over Hakim Ziyech transfer failure
Luis Campos has hit out at Chelsea over their failure to complete Hakim Ziyech's loan to PSG.
Report: Napoli Interested In Chelsea Striker Armando Broja
Napoli have an interest in replacing Victor Osimhen with Chelsea striker Armando Broja.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Al Ahly - Club World Cup
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Al Ahly in the Club World Cup.
Declan Rice: West Ham director makes admission over midfielder's future
West Ham sporting director Mark Noble admits Declan Rice may have to leave the club to fulfil his ambitions.
Carlos Corberan snubs Leeds interest to sign West Brom extension
Carlos Corberan has signed a new West Brom contract despite interest from Leeds.
Chelsea scout Porto's Diogo Costa ahead of summer goalkeeping decision
Chelsea have scouted Porto's Diogo Costa as they prepare to address their goalkeeping situation.
Yardbarker
Man Utd offered £100M for West Ham captain Rice
Manchester United made a 100m attempt for West Ham United captain Declan Rice last summer. They eventually landed on Brazilian Casemiro, 30, as he arrived at Old Trafford from Real Madrid for 70m. But according to talkSPORT, United were not so lucky when it came to their mammoth offer for...
Barcelona boss Xavi gives surprising La Liga title assessment
Barcelona manager Xavi has given his thoughts on the La Liga title race after going eight points clear of Real Madrid.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League
Arsenal will be hoping to return to winning ways when they take on Brentford on Saturday. Here's how they could line up.
Gabriel Jesus injury: Progress & potential return date for Arsenal star
Updates on Gabriel Jesus' knee injury and when he could return from action for Arsenal.
How Premier League table will look if Man City are docked same points as Juventus
Where will Manchester City be in the Premier League table if they're docked 15 points for their FFP breaches?
Why are Man Utd and Leeds football rivals? History of derby explained
Why is the Manchester United v Leeds rivalry one of the most bitter in English football?
Who should sign Man City's stars after the financial charges?
A look at which teams should sign Man City's top players if the financial charges force them to sell.
Tottenham fixtures: Spurs games Fraser Forster will start due to Hugo Lloris' injury
Hugo Lloris is set for a two-month spell on the sidelines due to injury. Here are the games his number two, Fraser Forster, will start in his absence.
90min
