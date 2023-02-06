ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Transfer news: United to make room for Kane

Manchester United will look to sell French forward Anthony Martial, 27, England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, and Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, 30, in the summer to make room for a new striker in Tottenham's England captain Harry Kane, 29, or Napoli's 24-year-old Nigeria international Victor Osimhen. (Manchester Evening News), external.
Man Utd offered £100M for West Ham captain Rice

Manchester United made a 100m attempt for West Ham United captain Declan Rice last summer. They eventually landed on Brazilian Casemiro, 30, as he arrived at Old Trafford from Real Madrid for 70m. But according to talkSPORT, United were not so lucky when it came to their mammoth offer for...
