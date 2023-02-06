Local news you missed this weekend

A Washington woman with tuberculosis refuses treatment, so authorities got court orders The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department in Washington has obtained multiple court orders requiring a Tacoma resident to get treatment for her active tuberculosis, officials told NBC News on Friday. The woman has thus far refused to isolate or take the necessary medications, according to Nigel Turner, the department's division director... NBC News View the full news >

Red light, don't turn right bill introduced to Washington Legislature (The Center Square) – Under legislation proposed in the Washington state Senate, drivers would face new limits on when it's permissible to make a right turn at red lights. Senate Bill 5514 would prohibit drivers from making a right turn on a red light when they are within 1,000 feet of a child care center, public park or playground, recreation center, library, public transit center, hospital, or senior center. Were...

Assisted suicide bill advances in Olympia A Washington House committee has advanced a bill that would make changes to the state's Death with Dignity Act, which took effect 14 years ago. "What we found in studying this is that the end of life services have been disproportionately available to wealthier Washingtonians, white Washingtonians, those living in urban areas, and leaving out many people who would seek this care," said Rep. Nicole Macri (D-Seattle) before the House Health Care and Wellness Committee voted to send the bill to the full House of Representatives.

Hood Canal Bridge reopens after semitruck crash POULSBO, Wash. — The Hood Canal Bridge in north Kitsap County has reopened after an hours-long closure caused by a semitruck crash. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma, a semitruck crashed into a barrier on the bridge at 3:12 p.m. on Friday. The barrier was damaged, so crews had to fix it before they allowed drivers on the bridge.

Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI's south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.

Tuberculosis patient in WA has violated health orders for a year. Could jail be next? On Monday, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced it was monitoring a patient with active tuberculosis who had declined treatment. Court records reveal the woman has not abided by multiple court orders to remain isolated and has declined treatment for more than a year. The News Tribune discovered the case...

Gunman who killed Puyallup barbershop owner has not been identified. Here's what we know The police department said they are investigating multiple leads as to why someone would want to hurt the owner of the Puyallup barbershop.

An incarcerated man with legal training weighs in on Legislature's prison reform ideas Daniel Simms was a teenager the first time he was institutionalized in the correctional system. As an abused foster child who later became homeless, he stole to survive, landing him in what some call the "foster care-to-prison pipeline.". In his late teens, Simms was incarcerated again until he was...

2 arrested for threatening employees with a fully-automatic handgun in West Seattle SEATTLE - Police arrested two 18-year-olds who threatened employees with a gun at a West Seattle business on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a business near the corner of SW Alaska St. and 40th Ave. SW after a staff member reported the threats.