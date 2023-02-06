Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Shares Glam Session With Daughter North in Adorable TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian Styles North West's Hair in Adorable TikTok. As a hairdresser, Kim Kardashian is a cut above the rest. After posting numerous makeup tutorials and skincare secrets on TikTok, the SKIMS founder recently showcased another beauty skill: How she styles her daughter North West's hair. In a Feb. 6 video, which has reached more than 3 million views, Kim first sprayed North's hair before sectioning it into smaller pieces and brushing it out.
Kim Kardashian's 'Flawless' Makeup-Free Face Earns Tons Of Compliments From Fans: 'She Looks Younger Than Ever'
Kim Kardashian may have a multimillion-dollar makeup empire, but the reality star proved she's just as gorgeous without all the embellishments!Last week, the SKIMS founder shared a TikTok to demonstrate how she washes her mug with products from her SKKN line, and fans couldn't get enough of her natural beauty."Yes Kim we love you without makeup," one fan commented, while another called the mom-of-four an "Armenian beauty.""Why does she look younger than ever? Sheeesh," noted another follower, with a fourth writing, "You really don't need makeup you're so naturally pretty, your skin is flawless."Viewers also loved the quick cameo by...
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme gummy supplements cause a mixed reaction
Kourtney Kardashian‘s supplements have gone down a whole new route. Her firm Lemme has now launched Lemme Purr, a gummy that focuses on targeting health down there while “supporting freshness and taste.”. Lemme is a new vitamin and supplement line owned by the Kardashian sister. Over the last...
Kim & Khloé Kardashian & Kris Jenner Gift Paris Hilton’s Baby Boy the Most Amazing Stuffed Animal — & We're in Awe
Teddy bears and baby blankets are common (and thoughtful!) gifts for new babies. But the Kardashians always go one step further — and their surprise present for Paris Hilton’s baby boy is definitely unique. This businesswoman and socialite revealed on her Instagram Story early this morning that Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kris Jenner gave her a giant stuffed alpaca! We are in awe of this stunning, life-sized stuffed animal. “I literally thought this was a real alpaca. Thank you so much Kris, Kim, and Khloé,” she says in the video. “This is so amazing. So thoughtful. So cute. Adorable. And,...
3 Collagen-Rich Foods Every Woman Over 50 Should Be Eating For Younger-Looking Skin
If there’s one constant you can rely on it’s this one: your skin changes throughout your life. From acne during puberty to intense dryness during menopause (or even adult acne) to everything in between, the best way to approach these changes is by rolling with the punches and adjusting your lifestyle habits, diet, and skincare routine and products to honor your skin at the present moment. For women over 50, that can often mean incorporating a few new foods into your diet that are rich in collagen, vitamins, and minerals. These foods can help boost collagen and elastin — the two components that are responsible for younger-looking skin and that start to diminish as we age — as well as protect your bones and heart, to boot.
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
ETOnline.com
Tommy Lee's Wife, Brittany Furlan: Everything to Know
Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, has come under the microscope since facing backlash over mocking Pamela Anderson in a since-deleted TikTok video. Furlan also told fans not to worry about her since Anderson's documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, dropped on Netflix. First, the backlash. In a TikTok video, Furlan suggested...
A Health Coach Shares 3 Tips For Long-Term Fat Loss
There are a lot of fad diets out there that may be tempting if you want to lose weight as quickly as possible. After all, who wouldn’t love to see that number on the scale drop instantly? However, there are tons of downsides to crash diets, restricti...
Prince Harry’s ‘Older Woman’ Lover Is Younger Than Meghan Markle But She and Her Family Received Scrutiny After ‘Spare’ Release
The guessing game about the identity of Prince Harry's "older woman" lover who he wrote about in 'Spare' is over. But it wasn’t all games for her and her family.
webnewsobserver.com
Kim Kardashian is at her stylish best as she attended son’s basketball game
Kim Kardashian caught attention once again as she arrived at her son Saint’s basketball game in Los Angeles a few days ago. The 42-year-old reality mogul was also accompanied by daughter Chicago and son Psalm. For the unversed, she shares the trio, as well as her nine-year-old daughter North, with her ex-husband, Kanye West.
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia laugh out loud after she hits herself with an advertising sign trying to hide from a paparazzi
Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, were captured in good spirits while walking in Barcelona. The former soccer player and Shakira’s ex even shut down rumors of Chia Marti’s alleged anxiety attack. “An anxiety attack? An anxiety attack? Having an anxiety attack is complicated. Please,...
Fans Are Losing It Over Pete Davidson’s Hair Transformation, It’s All Gone!
Pete Davidson wasn’t going to let ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian have all the fun with changing up her hair, as the 29-year-old former Saturday Night Live star has now undergone a hair transformation of his own. And as expected, his fans have gone *cra...
In Style
Martha Stewart’s Smooth Complexion in That Viral Selfie Is Thanks to an $18 Collagen-Packed Mask
The Martha Stewart of my childhood is not the Martha Stewart of 2023. This is not a bad thing — just a surprise. When I was growing up, she was the patron saint of tidiness, etiquette, and organization. My mom would refer to her at least once a week when teaching my siblings and me how to make a bed using “hospital corners” or the proper way to clean a wood surface.
Post Malone fans worry about his health amid drastic weight loss
Fans worried that Post Malone may be losing weight because he’s abusing drugs and alcohol could be the ones who are “Paranoid.” The 27-year-old singer, who is in recovery for alcoholism, has noticeably shed several pounds. A recent video of him, wearing a T-shirt and shorts onstage in Australia, has some fans worried that illness or even addiction could be the cause. “Man’s lost hella weight,” one commenter responded to a different clip, with another agreeing, “Is it me or is he getting skinnier.” But Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, is actually doing quite well, a source told TMZ...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck sell luxurious Bel-Air Estate for $42.5 Million
Are you ready to enter Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's multimillion-dollar mansion? These two lovebirds have listed their Bel-Air mansion for a whopping $42.5 million. This beautiful apartment is set on eight acres of breathtaking countryside and has everything you could want and more. This place is a true fantasy home, with sky-high ceilings in the main level living room and a 30-seat screening room featuring JLo and Ben's movie pictures on the wall. And if you like games, the game area has you covered with a very familiar sign.
Hilary Swank Shared a Peek at Her Pregnancy Workout
Watch the mom-to-be crush an arm exercise at the gym.
TODAY.com
Exclusive: Melissa McCarthy shows the joys of going on vacation — with child care — in Super Bowl ad
Melissa McCarthy is getting to live out her wildest travel dreams on the tiny screen. The "Bridesmaids" actor stars in a new Super Bowl ad for Booking.com, which dropped Feb. 6 exclusively on TODAY, and is opening up about what the project means to her and how it allowed her to jet around the world — but not without reflecting on a travel misadventure of her own.
MedicineNet.com
Can Celery Juice Help You Lose Weight and Belly Fat?
Many people drink celery juice for weight loss. Celery is a popular vegetable that has few calories and is rich in nutrients like fiber. It is a healthy addition to your diet if you’re trying to limit your calorie intake. Read on to learn more about celery juice and...
TMZ.com
Lisa Marie Presley Felt Protected During COVID, Vulnerable Pre-Golden Globes
Lisa Marie Presley could not handle the stress leading up to the Golden Globes, because she had become used to feeling anonymous during COVID, and felt fully exposed during the roll up to the Golden Globes ... sources tell TMZ. Family sources tell TMZ ... Lisa actually felt comfortable during...
Sofia Richie Stuns In Plunging White Dress At Bridal Shower Ahead Of Wedding To Elliot Grainge: Photos
Sofia Richie is one step closer to becoming a wife! The 24-year-old model celebrated her bridal shower with family and friends in sunny California this past weekend, ahead of her wedding to Elliot Grainge. Sofia wore a plunging knit white dress, brown sunglasses, and white heels for the gorgeous event, as seen in the snapshots that were posted on her Instagram Stories. Sofia revealed that her “angel godmother”, Shelleylyn Brandler, planned the party, which was catered by TaDa! Events.
