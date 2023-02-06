Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
One more death on LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
Shoplifters Beat Worker Who Tried to Stop Them Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Related
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Jennifer Lopez’s $42.5 Million Bel-Air Mansion Comes With an Outdoor Amphitheater for Home Concerts
Despite plans to renovate, Jennifer Lopez has decided to offload her Bel-Air estate instead. And if you’re willing to dish out a whopping $42.5 million, you can live just like J. Lo once did. The actress and singer is selling the French Country mansion which she bought back in 2016 from fellow celeb Sela Ward, the Wall Street Journal first reported. At the time, Lopez dropped a cool $28 million on the California compound—so she’ll earn an eye-watering profit if the asking price is met. The eight-acre spread includes a nine-bedroom main house, a guest cottage, an infinity pool and a putting...
Jim Carrey Quits Hollywood: Actor Lists Sprawling L.A. Home Of 30 Years For Nearly $29 Million As He's Ready For 'Changes'
Jim Carrey is leaving behind the 12,704-square-foot place he used to call home, RadarOnline.com can confirm, listing his Los Angeles mansion for nearly $29 million as he welcomes life "changes."The sprawling five-bedroom and 7.5-bathroom property he listed boasts endless gorgeous views as it is set behind more than 280 feet of hedged frontage, located in the heart of Brentwood.Carey's longtime abode comes with a large courtyard patio and a chef's kitchen featuring bar seating, ample cabinetry, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, all balanced by natural light thanks to its numerous windows.The listing details its contemporary interiors, including beamed ceilings with...
Milburn Stone Found Shocking Medical Mistakes in ‘Gunsmoke’ That Made Him Start Learning Medicine
Television shows and feature films aren’t always medically accurate, although such mistakes can destroy the illusion of reality when they’re far off from the real science. Gunsmoke actor Milburn Stone was bombarded with letters from real-life doctors in response to the medical information in the show. As a result, he decided to start learning medicine in his own time to start double-checking the scripts.
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Yvonne De Carlo: "The Munsters" and Beyond
Acting icon Yvonne De Carlo played Moses’ devoted wife in The Ten Commandments but her greatest claim to fame was as Lily Munster on TV’s The Munsters. As documented by The Associated Press, and Today.com, Yvonne De Carlo's "shapely figure helped launch her career in B-movie desert adventures and Westerns." She rose to more significant roles in the 1950s, including Moses' wife in The Ten Commandments feature film, and later played a key role in a landmark Broadway musical, Stephen Sondheim’s Follies.
Late Frank Sinatra’s Grandchildren: What To Know About The Trio
Frank Sinatra was a member of the popular Rat Pack and a musical icon. He released his debut album in 1946, and since then, more hit songs like “Fly Me To The Moon” and “My Way.” He also acted in movies and musicals such as Guys and Dolls.
Kid belts out every word of a song from the new 'Matilda' and Dad's response is hilarious
As a parent, you want your kid to find their space in the world, discover what they're passionate about and build the skills needed to be successful in whatever path they choose. You also want them to do their dang homework. Even the stuff they aren't particularly thrilled about. Balancing those things isn't always easy, especially when you have a kid who has very specific interests and very specific non-interests. And that familiar struggle is hilariously depicted in a delightful, viral family car ride.
Did You Know That “Sylvia’s Mother” By Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show Was Based on a True Story?
In 1972, country rock band Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show released “Sylvia’s Mother” as a single off the group’s debut album, Dr. Hook. The song was a massive hit: it reached No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, as well as No. 1 both in Ireland and South Africa, while No. 2 in the United Kingdom. The song also ranked atop Australian Kent Music Report for three weeks in Australia.
PT Barnum's Sideshow Entertainer Who Was Broadly Known as the Living Middle
Brought into the world in 1871 without any arms and legs, Sovereign Randian was a Guyanese-conceived American entertainer who was realized by many names like "The Snake Man," "The Human Middle," and "The Human Caterpillar."
animalfair.com
Are All Dogs Gay? No Matter What Dogs Love Unconditionally!
We can count on dogs to add light, laughter, color, and unconditional love in a world that is far more ready to pass judgment instead of embracing the differences that make individual human beings special. In a society that insists upon adding conditions and labels on love and commitment, our...
Dancing on the canvas – Broadway star turns tap-dancing skills into works of art
Daniel J. Watts had never painted until the pandemic shut down Broadway theaters in 2020. With the Turner musical on pause for a year and a half, he was looking for a new way to be creative.
World
Irish singer-songwriter Dani Larkin navigates a troubled border with song
Dani Larkin, a singer-songwriter and folk musician, was born in a small village along the Armagh-Monaghan border in the Republic of Ireland — not far from Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK. The area was a hotbed of sectarian conflict and tension from 1968 to 1998 during...
Chlöe Bailey to Star in New Movie Adaption of Bob Dylan–Inspired Musical Girl From the North Country
Girl From the North Country, a musical built from the songs of Bob Dylan, is heading to the big screen, as Variety reports. Chlöe Bailey (of Chloe x Halle), Olivia Colman, and Woody Harrelson lead the adaptation, which will be written and directed by its original playwright, Conor McPherson. Blueprint Pictures is producing the project, which does not yet have a release date.
When Jimi Hendrix Was a Struggling Musician He Squatted in Buildings Under Construction
Jimi Hendrix was a struggling musician for years, and during that time he had to live wherever he could — even in buildings that were under construction.
Stereogum
Sidney Gish – “Filming School” & “MFSOTSOTR”
At shows early this year, New York indie-pop favorite and erstwhile Boston college student Sidney Gish was telling crowds she’d have a new album out in January. That didn’t happen — I’m told she’s still working on it — but in the meantime we do have two new Gish songs out today via the Sub Pop Singles Club. “Filming School” and “MFSOTSOTR” are both the kind of quirky, minimal, winsome songs Gish made her name on. The former is warm and loopy, the latter driving and full of sick riffs.
crimereads.com
Harry Dean Stanton is the Hero of Every Noir
In his introduction to the Black Lizard edition of Charles Willeford’s Miami Blues, Elmore Leonard writes that neither he or Willeford wanted to be stuck with the good guy’s point of view. “We both saw Harry Dean Stanton as our hero,” he said. When I lived...
Riffs and tutus: Black Sabbath ballet to be staged in Birmingham
A ballet soundtracked by the music of Black Sabbath will premiere in September, Birmingham Royal Ballet’s director Carlos Acosta has announced. Billed as “the world’s first heavy metal dance experience”, the three-act ballet will feature eight songs by the Brummie band, including Paranoid, Iron Man, War Pigs and the eponymous Black Sabbath, re-orchestrated for the Royal Ballet Sinfonia – with added drums and electric guitars. The rest of the score will be newly composed, inspired by the band’s music.
Comments / 0