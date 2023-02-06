ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

New Jack City stage play comes to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thirty years after its original release in movie theaters, New Jack City will now be making it to stages across the country. Presented by theatrical hitmaker Je’Caryous Johnson, the record-grossing crime thriller about the rise and fall of an inner-city drug dealer will be presented at the Altria Theater on Sunday, March, 5.
styleweekly.com

Conversation Starter

It started as a public art initiative, then it became a podcast and the subject of an Emmy-winning PBS documentary. Now Richmond's acclaimed Mending Walls mural project will be documented in an expansive coffee table book. "The podcast and documentary were deep dives. This is an even deeper dive," says...
richmondmagazine.com

Nice Shot: Happy Trails, Cowboy

Yearslong efforts to preserve a piece of Americana ultimately appeared to fall by the wayside as one of the few remaining neon cowboy hat signs that once beckoned hungry travelers to Arby’s was set to make way for a Wawa gas station. The restaurant itself, which opened at 5900 W. Broad St. in 1968, was razed in early January, along with several other nearby buildings. Images of the demolition on Richmond magazine’s Instagram spurred some readers to reminisce about the years they spent eating at Arby’s, working there or simply driving by.
styleweekly.com

Mother of Contradiction

There is a tense détente maintained during the first few scenes of “How Black Mothers Say I Love You,” the engrossing, eloquent and extraordinary new production that opened at Richmond Triangle Players (RTP) this past weekend. But simmering under the fragile peace are years of resentment and recrimination threatening to boil over at any minute.
NBC12

Family of Adam Oakes sues Delta Chi Fraternity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The family of a freshman at Virginia Commonwealth University who died while trying to join a fraternity on campus is now filing a lawsuit. The medical examiner ruled Adam’s death accidental by alcohol poisoning in May 2021. On Tuesday, Adam’s family released a statement announcing...
NBC12

Virtual food halls, cloud kitchens gain popularity in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The lasting impacts of the pandemic on the Richmond restaurant scene are on full display, but in a good way. Many restaurateurs were forced to pivot to stay afloat, bringing about exciting new business models. The concept is called a “Virtual Food Hall” or a “Cloud...
