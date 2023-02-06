Read full article on original website
NBC12
New Jack City stage play comes to Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thirty years after its original release in movie theaters, New Jack City will now be making it to stages across the country. Presented by theatrical hitmaker Je’Caryous Johnson, the record-grossing crime thriller about the rise and fall of an inner-city drug dealer will be presented at the Altria Theater on Sunday, March, 5.
styleweekly.com
Conversation Starter
It started as a public art initiative, then it became a podcast and the subject of an Emmy-winning PBS documentary. Now Richmond's acclaimed Mending Walls mural project will be documented in an expansive coffee table book. "The podcast and documentary were deep dives. This is an even deeper dive," says...
‘Death Of A Pledge – The Adam Oakes Story’: New documentary releases, includes interviews from VCU Delta Chi fraternity brothers
NEW: A documentary has been released called, 'The Adam Oakes Story,' with interviews from the convicted Delta Chi fraternity brothers as they retell the chilling night of Oakes' hazing-related death in their own words.
richmondmagazine.com
Nice Shot: Happy Trails, Cowboy
Yearslong efforts to preserve a piece of Americana ultimately appeared to fall by the wayside as one of the few remaining neon cowboy hat signs that once beckoned hungry travelers to Arby’s was set to make way for a Wawa gas station. The restaurant itself, which opened at 5900 W. Broad St. in 1968, was razed in early January, along with several other nearby buildings. Images of the demolition on Richmond magazine’s Instagram spurred some readers to reminisce about the years they spent eating at Arby’s, working there or simply driving by.
styleweekly.com
Mother of Contradiction
There is a tense détente maintained during the first few scenes of “How Black Mothers Say I Love You,” the engrossing, eloquent and extraordinary new production that opened at Richmond Triangle Players (RTP) this past weekend. But simmering under the fragile peace are years of resentment and recrimination threatening to boil over at any minute.
NBC12
‘He was loved by everyone’: Friends, family remember Henrico teacher killed in crash
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friends and family are remembering former Henrico teacher and basketball coach who lost his life Friday night. It’s a phone call no one ever wants to receive. Word of the sudden passing of a dear friend, but that’s the call Brian Hamlet received. His best friend Cameron Jones died Friday night.
What you learn in the Black History Museum: 'Black history is America's history'
Virginia-native Dr. Carter G. Woodson founded a history week before it was expanded for the entire month of February in 1926.
Franklin News Post
A family wants its 132-year-old donation to the University of Richmond refunded
In the 1890s, the estate of T.C. Williams Sr. gave the University of Richmond’s law school $25,000. Eventually, UR named the school for Williams. But last year, UR removed the name, citing Williams’ ownership of enslaved workers. And now his descendants are asking for their money back — with interest.
BBQ boss plans changes at Pearl’s Bake Shoppe
Pearl’s Bake Shoppe at 5811 Patterson Ave. was sold in recent days by sisters Kelly Polk, Holly Shaheen and Melissa Berling, who had purchased it last spring.
Late weekend snowstorm has Central Virginia in its crosshairs
For those that get snow, no matter how much, the precipitation this weekend is going to be heavy wet snow, not the fluffy kind.
Developer unveils plan for old Richmond theater
Originally built as the Bellevue Theater in 1937, the building was most recently a Masonic lodge for the local chapter of Grottoes International.
NBC12
Family of Adam Oakes sues Delta Chi Fraternity
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The family of a freshman at Virginia Commonwealth University who died while trying to join a fraternity on campus is now filing a lawsuit. The medical examiner ruled Adam’s death accidental by alcohol poisoning in May 2021. On Tuesday, Adam’s family released a statement announcing...
Petersburg casino bill passes Virginia House
Petersburg's hopes of hosting a $1.4 billion casino resort and blocking Richmond from getting a second chance at a project are still alive, although it faces a difficult road.
Former CarLotz, Need Supply CEOs launch new Richmond startup
The Endowment Project aims to be an alumni development company for public high schools with a goal of helping form and manage nonprofit endowments.
VCU rolls out full roster of Black History events, from craft nights to author talks
There is no shortage of ways to celebrate Black History Month in Richmond thanks to a wide variety of offerings from Virginia Commonwealth University. Throughout February, the university will offer everything from a film screening and author talks to a discussion of heart health and a craft night for students and community members alike.
NBC12
Virtual food halls, cloud kitchens gain popularity in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The lasting impacts of the pandemic on the Richmond restaurant scene are on full display, but in a good way. Many restaurateurs were forced to pivot to stay afloat, bringing about exciting new business models. The concept is called a “Virtual Food Hall” or a “Cloud...
The Desserterie in Chesterfield reopens with new name and focus
Annie Ruth’s Wine Bar and Bistro is at 6161 Harbourside Centre Loop near Brandermill. The restaurant was formerly known as The Desserterie.
Chesterfield, VSU celebrates Black History Month with performances, lectures and more
History is coming alive in Chesterfield County this month, thanks to a variety of programs offered by Virginia State University and the county during the 34th Black History Month Celebration.
NBC12
Central Virginia schools to close Feb. 21 for 4th District special election
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several school divisions in the region are closing their building doors on Tuesday, Feb. 21, to accommodate the special election to fill the U.S. House seat in the 4th Congressional District. Chesterfield County Public Schools will be having an asynchronous learning day. Students will get learning...
Del. March complains that fellow Republicans ‘attempted to humiliate me’
The Floyd County Republican says Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears "refused to shake my hand and yelled something . . before leaving and slamming my door." The post Del. March complains that fellow Republicans ‘attempted to humiliate me’ appeared first on Cardinal News.
