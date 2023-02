Sitting down to watch the opera “Fellow Travelers” for the first time, Adam Turner had no idea what he was in for. It was the show’s 2016 world premiere in Cincinnati, and Turner didn’t know the composer, or that the show was about a gay relationship during the McCarthy era in Washington, D.C. Turner was transfixed by its story of how gay federal employees were persecuted during the 1950s, noting how rare it is to see gay relationships portrayed in opera.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO