Denham Springs, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

Louisiana radio host Moon Griffon has been scheduled to be the featured speaker at the Feb. 16 Ascension GOP Roundtable sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The roundtable begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, located at 1500 Hwy. 30, Gonzales. Gonzales Mardi Gras parade set for weekend. The route...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Krewe of Oshun kicks off the start of Mardi Gras in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The Krewe of Oshun welcomed the community to a day full of festivities. The parade displayed talents from all surrounding parishes with vibrant southern music, crafted bands, dance teams and more. “To see the best of North Baton Rouge has to offer. Really showcasing all...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Mardi Gras and Motown celebrated at Jackson COA party

Charlee’s Angels brought a little bit of Mardi Gras and Motown music and dance Feb. 2 to the seniors at the East Feliciana Council on Aging in Jackson. Despite inclement weather and some traffic problems, five of the eight members of the group entertained an audience of about 30. Charlene "Charlee" Soileau Bolton and her angels, members of her dance troupe, gave out candy, baked goods, beads and lip stickers kisses as they danced around the room to Mardi Gras music to start the festivities.
JACKSON, LA
BRProud

Where to celebrate Galentine’s Day in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The month of love can be more than celebrating romantic relationships, you can celebrate your friends too. In a USA Today article all about Galentine’s Day and its meaning, it says the holiday came from an episode of “Parks and Recreation” where the show’s lead went with a group of […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Feb. 11 to Feb. 12

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – February is for do-it-yourself lovers. There are cooking, crafting classes a Galentine’s event planned for this weekend. Parents who want to do something special with their little ones can attend a king cake class together. Those who are obsessed with resin videos on social media can make their own pretty rock in a workshop. And, candle lovers can make their own candles and choose their own scent at an event hosted at the Royal Standard in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Tangipahoa School Board adds two extra days to Mardi Gras break

AMITE---At the advice of Superintendent Melissa Stilley, who said the district currently has four emergency days that have gone unused in the school calendar, the Tangipahoa Parish School Board voted Tuesday to extend the Mardi Gras break two days, giving students a full week off of school this year for the Carnival vacation.
AMITE CITY, LA
WAFB.com

Celebrating Baton Rouge businesses: Boil & Roux

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said shot another man while holding a child. Owner of historic Capitol Grocery in Spanish Town neighborhood addresses rumored closure. Updated: 4 hours ago. A change in store hours and a sign placed by the Historic Preservation...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Where’s the best king cake in Baton Rouge? Researchers conduct study to find out

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the biggest questions pops up around Mardi Gras — “Who has the best king cake in town?”. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge is on a mission to find the answer through a study. The hospital said in a news release that chosen teams are taste-testing king cakes from four Baton Rouge bakeries every Friday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
munaluchi

Avant-garde Engagement Session at Achroma Studio in Louisiana

Paige and Deron are ready to #turnthepaigetowilson in their Avant-garde engagement session at Achroma Studio in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Captured by Muna Coterie member, Shagari Gerard Photography, Paige and Deron’s engagement session was timeless and classic with a flair for the Avant-garde. The stylish and ever-in-love couple posed before the sleek white backdrops of Achroma Studio.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KNOE TV8

VIDEO: Tornado flips 2 mobile homes south of Kentwood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong line of severe storms spawned at least one confirmed tornado Wednesday evening (Feb. 8). A tornado warning was issued for a portion of St. Helena Parish and Tangipahoa Parish around 5 p.m. The warning was extended about an hour later. Another tornado warning was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Horse collapses, dies on Southern’s campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A horse collapsed and died on Southern University’s campus on Monday, Feb. 6. **WARNING: Some may find the image below disturbing. The horse apparently collapsed in front of the Southern University Law Center. East Baton Rouge Animal Control was called to the scene to...
BATON ROUGE, LA

