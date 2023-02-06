Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events
Louisiana radio host Moon Griffon has been scheduled to be the featured speaker at the Feb. 16 Ascension GOP Roundtable sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The roundtable begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, located at 1500 Hwy. 30, Gonzales. Gonzales Mardi Gras parade set for weekend. The route...
brproud.com
Krewe of Oshun kicks off the start of Mardi Gras in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The Krewe of Oshun welcomed the community to a day full of festivities. The parade displayed talents from all surrounding parishes with vibrant southern music, crafted bands, dance teams and more. “To see the best of North Baton Rouge has to offer. Really showcasing all...
theadvocate.com
Short and sweet: Why walking Baton Rouge's Bluebonnet Swamp is a delight
The greater Baton Rouge area is full of spots that are perfect for hiking. Often, it's just a matter of knowing where to find them. Some are right in town, others are a little farther out, but many are easy to reach and worth the trip. Why not start with...
theadvocate.com
Mardi Gras and Motown celebrated at Jackson COA party
Charlee’s Angels brought a little bit of Mardi Gras and Motown music and dance Feb. 2 to the seniors at the East Feliciana Council on Aging in Jackson. Despite inclement weather and some traffic problems, five of the eight members of the group entertained an audience of about 30. Charlene "Charlee" Soileau Bolton and her angels, members of her dance troupe, gave out candy, baked goods, beads and lip stickers kisses as they danced around the room to Mardi Gras music to start the festivities.
Where to celebrate Galentine’s Day in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The month of love can be more than celebrating romantic relationships, you can celebrate your friends too. In a USA Today article all about Galentine’s Day and its meaning, it says the holiday came from an episode of “Parks and Recreation” where the show’s lead went with a group of […]
brproud.com
Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Feb. 11 to Feb. 12
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – February is for do-it-yourself lovers. There are cooking, crafting classes a Galentine’s event planned for this weekend. Parents who want to do something special with their little ones can attend a king cake class together. Those who are obsessed with resin videos on social media can make their own pretty rock in a workshop. And, candle lovers can make their own candles and choose their own scent at an event hosted at the Royal Standard in Baton Rouge.
an17.com
Tangipahoa School Board adds two extra days to Mardi Gras break
AMITE---At the advice of Superintendent Melissa Stilley, who said the district currently has four emergency days that have gone unused in the school calendar, the Tangipahoa Parish School Board voted Tuesday to extend the Mardi Gras break two days, giving students a full week off of school this year for the Carnival vacation.
theadvocate.com
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
WAFB.com
Celebrating Baton Rouge businesses: Boil & Roux
Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said shot another man while holding a child. Owner of historic Capitol Grocery in Spanish Town neighborhood addresses rumored closure. Updated: 4 hours ago. A change in store hours and a sign placed by the Historic Preservation...
theadvocate.com
Miss Louisiana USA 2023 is Houma native who is a Lafayette TV anchor: 'I'm still ... in awe'
A Lafayette news anchor is the new Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters competed over the weekend against 32 other contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie to become the 70th Miss Louisiana USA, according to KLFY, where she anchors the morning and noon shows. She was competing...
theadvocate.com
The Baton Rouge duo behind 'Ingle Eats' is ready to do the cooking for you this Valentine's Day
People express love in many ways — through words of affirmation, acts of service, gifts, quality time and physical touch. For Joan Chastain and Shannon Countryman, food is love. Every week, Chastain and Countryman show their love to Baton Rouge families through home-cooked meals with their food take-out and...
theadvocate.com
'Y'all are a little bit different': Jeff Foxworthy prepares for Baton Rouge audience
In 1987, a budding stand-up comedian from Georgia named Jeff Foxworthy headlined the grand opening of the Funny Bone in Baton Rouge. Thirty-six years later, the Bennington Avenue comedy club is gone but Foxworthy is still bringing the laughs. "Well, I've been doing this so long, most of the places...
brproud.com
Where’s the best king cake in Baton Rouge? Researchers conduct study to find out
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the biggest questions pops up around Mardi Gras — “Who has the best king cake in town?”. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge is on a mission to find the answer through a study. The hospital said in a news release that chosen teams are taste-testing king cakes from four Baton Rouge bakeries every Friday.
Yogi Bear no more: After almost 50 years, this campground in Louisiana is changing its name
Families in south Louisiana have gone camping for years at the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort.
wbrz.com
City streets filled with dogs during the Mystic Krewe of Mutts parade
BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of people and their dogs filled the streets of downtown Baton Rouge for the Mystic Krewe of Mutts' annual parade. Vendors set up along North Boulevard near Town Square for a day of fun before the rollout at 2 p.m. "Mardi Gras in general is important,...
Avant-garde Engagement Session at Achroma Studio in Louisiana
Paige and Deron are ready to #turnthepaigetowilson in their Avant-garde engagement session at Achroma Studio in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Captured by Muna Coterie member, Shagari Gerard Photography, Paige and Deron’s engagement session was timeless and classic with a flair for the Avant-garde. The stylish and ever-in-love couple posed before the sleek white backdrops of Achroma Studio.
Thibodaux firefighter almost dies, but lives to create his own King Cakes
Thibodaux, La. (WGNO) – Louisiana meat lovers enter a life-long relationship with almost anything on the menu. Anything on the menu at Bourgeois Meat Market according to WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood. And it’s in the middle of the menu, in the middle of the meat market where you bump into […]
KNOE TV8
VIDEO: Tornado flips 2 mobile homes south of Kentwood
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong line of severe storms spawned at least one confirmed tornado Wednesday evening (Feb. 8). A tornado warning was issued for a portion of St. Helena Parish and Tangipahoa Parish around 5 p.m. The warning was extended about an hour later. Another tornado warning was...
Horse collapses, dies on Southern’s campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A horse collapsed and died on Southern University’s campus on Monday, Feb. 6. **WARNING: Some may find the image below disturbing. The horse apparently collapsed in front of the Southern University Law Center. East Baton Rouge Animal Control was called to the scene to...
theadvocate.com
Popular Louisiana campground cuts ties with Yogi Bear after nearly 50 years
The Yogi Bear-themed campground in Tangipahoa Parish has cut ties with the cartoon character after nearly 50 years. The attraction, originally called Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, in Robert has rebranded to Tangi Pines Family Campground, according to Maurice LeBlanc Jr., who owns the campground with his wife, Me-Me. "The...
Comments / 1