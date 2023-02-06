ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

One arrested after shootout damages homes in Livingston Parish

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Devin Deonte Green, 27, was captured after he attempted to run away early Tuesday morning. The investigation started at approximately 3 a.m. on Lily Avenue when the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reported gunfire. According to Sheriff Jason Ard, a sleeping homeowner was...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

3 arrested after multi-month investigation; guns, drugs seized

GONZALES, La. (BPRROUD) — On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Gonzales Police Department and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after a multi-month drug investigation. According to GPD, agents investigated criminal activity at a residence in the 300 block of W. Bordelon Street. During the investigation, agents...
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies looking for missing Livingston Parish man

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are searching for a man who has been missing for four days and may have been involved in an accident. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Robert "Ben" Wand has not been seen or heard from since Feb. 3. Family members told law enforcement he may have been involved in a crash.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
West Side Journal

Pursuit ends with arrest, seizure of illegal drugs

Agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit initiated a traffic stop that led to a pursuit on I-10 into West Baton Rouge Parish that ended with one arrest and seizure of more than 5 lbs. of illegal drugs. The suspect, identified as Quentin Vezia, exited the...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Wind sends sign plummeting outside business in Walker

WALKER - Strong winds knocked down a large sign in Livingston Parish Wednesday, forcing law enforcement to temporarily close down a road. Photos shared with WBRZ showed the sign downed outside the Autozone at the corner of Walker South Road and Brian Park Drive. Police said Brian Park was closed until workers could clear the sign off the road.
WALKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Student brings THC-infused gummies to a Baton Rouge school

A sixth-grader at Southeast Middle School in Baton Rouge was taken into custody Monday after that student brought a bottle of gummies infused with THC that three other students ingested. The 12-year-old student who brought the marijuana edible to school has been booked into juvenile detention. The child is facing...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Police bookings for Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2023

The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Jan. 27-Feb. 2:. Orlando Bell: 43; 4115 Mohican-Prescott Crossover, Apt. 302, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding warrants. Dean Hebert: 58; 5724 Newell St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery.
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

Woman says aunt was carjacked at gunpoint in middle of afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was allegedly forced out of her car at gunpoint by a pair of robbers looking to steal her car on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The crazy part is it happened in the middle of the afternoon. The victim’s niece said it all happen so fast that it only felt like seconds before the car was gone.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

LPSO investigates shooting in Walker Tuesday

Around 3 a.m., on February 7, 2023, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Lily Avenue in Walker in reference to shots fired. One suspect is currently being processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center - Devin Deonte Green (27). Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘Through investigation,...
WALKER, LA
WAFB

LPSO: Shots fired at home overnight, suspect arrested

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies in Livingston Parish said they arrested one suspect following a shooting early in the morning on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The suspect, Devin Deonte Green, 27, was taken into custody, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Green is accused of firing...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy