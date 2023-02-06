Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Sheriff says West Baton Rouge clerk fudged traffic fine records, stole nearly $159,000
A West Baton Rouge Parish traffic court clerk is accused of stealing more than $150,000 from the parish over a two-year period, according to sheriff's office records. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor's office is also investigating Deputy Traffic Clerk Mandy Miller, who was arrested late last month. According to the sheriff's...
brproud.com
One arrested after shootout damages homes in Livingston Parish
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Devin Deonte Green, 27, was captured after he attempted to run away early Tuesday morning. The investigation started at approximately 3 a.m. on Lily Avenue when the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reported gunfire. According to Sheriff Jason Ard, a sleeping homeowner was...
wbrz.com
Livingston Parish sheriff, school board ordered to answer lawsuit claims
BATON ROUGE - A woman arrested late last year after she sent a listening device to school on her daughter's wheelchair has sued the school district and the Livingston Parish sheriff, claiming violations of her rights, violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act and negligence by the defendants. Amanda Carter...
brproud.com
3 arrested after multi-month investigation; guns, drugs seized
GONZALES, La. (BPRROUD) — On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Gonzales Police Department and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after a multi-month drug investigation. According to GPD, agents investigated criminal activity at a residence in the 300 block of W. Bordelon Street. During the investigation, agents...
wbrz.com
Deputies looking for missing Livingston Parish man
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are searching for a man who has been missing for four days and may have been involved in an accident. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Robert "Ben" Wand has not been seen or heard from since Feb. 3. Family members told law enforcement he may have been involved in a crash.
theadvocate.com
Horse collapses, left to die in front of Southern University Law Center, officials say
A horse collapsed and died on the Southern University campus Monday night, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Animal Control and Rescue Center. Officials say someone rode the horse onto campus and fled when it collapsed in front of the Southern University Law Center. Animal control authorities are working...
28-year-old killed in single motorcycle crash, BRPD investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Traffic homicide detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a deadly overnight crash that claimed the life of a 28-year-old man. BRPD states that around 12:08 a.m. Jarrod Braud, 28, was driving his motorcycle and crashed into a metal traffic signal box at...
West Side Journal
Pursuit ends with arrest, seizure of illegal drugs
Agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit initiated a traffic stop that led to a pursuit on I-10 into West Baton Rouge Parish that ended with one arrest and seizure of more than 5 lbs. of illegal drugs. The suspect, identified as Quentin Vezia, exited the...
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed from Injuries Sustained in Hit-and-Run Crash on LA 42
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed from Injuries Sustained in Hit-and-Run Crash on LA 42. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana pedestrian died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash on LA 42 in East Baton Rouge Parish. Troopers with Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving...
Baton Rouge 6th Grader Arrested After Handing Out 'Gummies' at School, One Child Hospitalized
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at Southeast Middle School.
wbrz.com
Wind sends sign plummeting outside business in Walker
WALKER - Strong winds knocked down a large sign in Livingston Parish Wednesday, forcing law enforcement to temporarily close down a road. Photos shared with WBRZ showed the sign downed outside the Autozone at the corner of Walker South Road and Brian Park Drive. Police said Brian Park was closed until workers could clear the sign off the road.
theadvocate.com
East Feliciana's assistant parish manager named new interim parish manager
Following the resignation of Joseph Moreau, the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury named Yamesha Harris as interim parish manager at its Feb. 6 meeting. Moreau’s resignation was effective Feb. 8, when his retirement and uncompensated work time were scheduled to run out, jurors said. Harris, who is the jury...
theadvocate.com
Student brings THC-infused gummies to a Baton Rouge school
A sixth-grader at Southeast Middle School in Baton Rouge was taken into custody Monday after that student brought a bottle of gummies infused with THC that three other students ingested. The 12-year-old student who brought the marijuana edible to school has been booked into juvenile detention. The child is facing...
theadvocate.com
Zachary Police bookings for Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2023
The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Jan. 27-Feb. 2:. Orlando Bell: 43; 4115 Mohican-Prescott Crossover, Apt. 302, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding warrants. Dean Hebert: 58; 5724 Newell St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery.
wbrz.com
Police used helicopter to track down man accused of stunt driving in busy intersection
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of drag racing who fled from law enforcement in a high-speed chase Feb. 3. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of South Choctaw and North Flannery Drives on reports of a "street takeover" by street car gang "2ActiveBR" shortly before midnight.
postsouth.com
Iberville Parish traffic stop leads to arrest, seizure of illegal drugs
Agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit initiated a traffic stop that led to a pursuit on I-10 into West Baton Rouge Parish and ended with one arrest and seizure of more than five pounds of illegal drugs. The suspect, identified as Quentin Vezia, exited the...
theadvocate.com
3 arrested in Seattle, 2 in Baton Rouge for Mead Road drug heist that caused deadly shootout
Three men from Washington state and two from Baton Rouge have been arrested for murder and other crimes related to a drug heist turned shootout that left one dead and two wounded at a Mead Road apartment complex. New details released by law enforcement on Tuesday paint a fuller picture...
Woman says aunt was carjacked at gunpoint in middle of afternoon
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was allegedly forced out of her car at gunpoint by a pair of robbers looking to steal her car on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The crazy part is it happened in the middle of the afternoon. The victim’s niece said it all happen so fast that it only felt like seconds before the car was gone.
an17.com
LPSO investigates shooting in Walker Tuesday
Around 3 a.m., on February 7, 2023, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Lily Avenue in Walker in reference to shots fired. One suspect is currently being processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center - Devin Deonte Green (27). Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘Through investigation,...
LPSO: Shots fired at home overnight, suspect arrested
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies in Livingston Parish said they arrested one suspect following a shooting early in the morning on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The suspect, Devin Deonte Green, 27, was taken into custody, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Green is accused of firing...
