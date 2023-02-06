ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

seventeen.com

Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles Had the Cutest Reunion at the 2023 Grammys

This is not a drill: Harry Styles and Taylor Swift just had a reunion at the 2023 Grammys and it's warming our Haylor hearts. The pop icon exes were both nominated for multiple Grammy Awards — Taylor Swift took home the Best Music Video award for "All Too Well: The Short Film" and Harry Styles walked away with Best Pop Vocal Album, as well as the coveted Album of the Year Award. Harry Styles also performed his hit single “As It Was” for the star-studded audience.
RadarOnline

Jim Carrey Quits Hollywood: Actor Lists Sprawling L.A. Home Of 30 Years For Nearly $29 Million As He's Ready For 'Changes'

Jim Carrey is leaving behind the 12,704-square-foot place he used to call home, RadarOnline.com can confirm, listing his Los Angeles mansion for nearly $29 million as he welcomes life "changes."The sprawling five-bedroom and 7.5-bathroom property he listed boasts endless gorgeous views as it is set behind more than 280 feet of hedged frontage, located in the heart of Brentwood.Carey's longtime abode comes with a large courtyard patio and a chef's kitchen featuring bar seating, ample cabinetry, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, all balanced by natural light thanks to its numerous windows.The listing details its contemporary interiors, including beamed ceilings with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
The Independent

Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral

Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
The Independent

Lizzo video reveals truth behind Adele’s Grammys ‘walkout’ after Harry Styles win

The unverified rumours surrounding Adele‘s Grammys “walkout” following Harry Styles’s win has been cleared up.After the ceremony, which took place on Sunday (5 February), a video was shared on social media appearing to show an unimpressed Adele after Styles was named as Album of the Year winner.Many claimed that Adele didn’t applaud Styles. These rumours were swiftly followed by claims that Adele walked out of the Los Angeles venue before the “As It Was” singer delivered his acceptance speech.Lizzo has now debunked these rumours by releasing a TikTok video, which has been viewed 10m times, in the immediate aftermath...
XXL Mag

Offset Responds to Report He Fought Quavo at 2023 Grammy Awards

Offset is shooting down a report that he got into a physical altercation with Quavo backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Monday (Feb. 6), Offset hopped on Twitter to react to a report originally shared by TMZ stating he and Quavo threw hands at the award show due to a dispute over Offset's appearance in Quavo's Takeoff tribute performance. ’Set kept his response short and sweet.
The Independent

Harry Styles criticised for saying ‘people like me’ don’t win Grammys after victory over Beyoncé

Music fans were left bemused after Harry Styles took home the award for Album of the Year for Harry’s House at the 2023 Grammys.Even more bemusing was a comment the former One Direction star made while accepting the award at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (5 February).After beating out favourites Beyoncé and Adele as well as Lizzo and Bad Bunny for the top prize, Styles said in his speech: “This doesn’t happen to people like me very often and this is so, so nice.”Many people quickly took issue with the fact that Styles claimed such awards...
KTVB

Inside Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' 'Peaceful' Relationship Post-Romance

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles have shaken off any problems between them! In fact, a source tells ET that the pop superstars are friendly. "Taylor and Harry have no issues and they are friendly," the source tells ET. "Taylor thinks Harry is such a talented artist and has nothing but respect for him. Their relationship was a long time ago, and Taylor has moved on and is very happy in her relationship with Joe [Alwyn]. She has matured as a person and things are peaceful and good between them."
American Songwriter

4 of Harry Styles’ Favorite Songs

From the beginning of his solo career, Harry Styles has laced his sound with that of his heroes. With his self-titled debut, Styles leaned hard into ’70s rock with guitar-led motifs and Fleetwood Mac-type harmonies. His subsequent projects, Fine Line and Harry’s House, continue on in that vein while adding some new-wave elements to the mix. Styles has been a pro at taking something classic and reworking it for a new generation.
Wide Open Country

Shania Twain Dances to Harry Styles at 2023 Grammy Awards

Shania Twain attended the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), and she seemed to have a particularly fun time dancing to Harry Styles' performance. In a clip captured by MTV News, the country singer is seen dancing in the audience as Styles performs his song "As It Was," which was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.
wegotthiscovered.com

A decade later, and Taylor Swift’s ‘Red’ earns a Grammy Award

Taylor Swift is a master of reinvention. From country music darling, to pop titan, the musical juggernaut has never been shy of pushing the boundaries of her artistry and coming out on top. That’s why her latest Grammy win for Best Music Video for All Too Well: The Short Film, is a soothing hug to many hopeful fans, and a pat on the back of the singer for her dedication to her craft.

