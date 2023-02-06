Read full article on original website
Related
Did Adele Really Leave During Harry Styles’ Album of the Year Grammys Speech?
A seconds-long clip from the 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony showing Adele during Harry Styles' Album of the Year acceptance speech has gone viral, leaving some fans wondering: Did Adele leave during Harry Styles' Grammys speech?. On Twitter, some fans spread the rumor that Adele left during Styles' speech because Beyoncé...
Multiple Dancers Claim Harry Styles' Grammy Performance Had A Major Slip Up
The rotating stage they built for the performance reportedly spun the wrong way.
Beyoncé Broke A Huge Grammy Record, But Fans Can't Stop Seething Over Harry Styles Winning Album Of The Year
It was a huge night at the Grammy's for Beyoncé, but many were salty that Album of the Year honors went to Harry Styles.
seventeen.com
Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles Had the Cutest Reunion at the 2023 Grammys
This is not a drill: Harry Styles and Taylor Swift just had a reunion at the 2023 Grammys and it's warming our Haylor hearts. The pop icon exes were both nominated for multiple Grammy Awards — Taylor Swift took home the Best Music Video award for "All Too Well: The Short Film" and Harry Styles walked away with Best Pop Vocal Album, as well as the coveted Album of the Year Award. Harry Styles also performed his hit single “As It Was” for the star-studded audience.
Jim Carrey Quits Hollywood: Actor Lists Sprawling L.A. Home Of 30 Years For Nearly $29 Million As He's Ready For 'Changes'
Jim Carrey is leaving behind the 12,704-square-foot place he used to call home, RadarOnline.com can confirm, listing his Los Angeles mansion for nearly $29 million as he welcomes life "changes."The sprawling five-bedroom and 7.5-bathroom property he listed boasts endless gorgeous views as it is set behind more than 280 feet of hedged frontage, located in the heart of Brentwood.Carey's longtime abode comes with a large courtyard patio and a chef's kitchen featuring bar seating, ample cabinetry, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, all balanced by natural light thanks to its numerous windows.The listing details its contemporary interiors, including beamed ceilings with...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Here’s How Much Beyoncé, Harry Styles and More Grammy-Nominated Musicians Are Worth
Music's biggest night is happening this weekend. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 65th Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. EST. The star-studded award show will air live from Los...
Harry Styles Said Winning a Best Album Grammy Doesn't Happen to "People Like Me Very Often," and People Are Furious
Adele was seemingly like, "Um, Harry..."
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
The 2023 Grammys Are Harry’s House! Harry Styles’ Performance Details: Outfit, Photos and More
It's his house, and you can't tell fans otherwise! Harry Styles brought Harry's House to the 2023 Grammy Awards following the end of his Love on Tour concerts. In typical Harry fashion, he made everyone swoon with an epic performance amid his six nominations across various categories, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song...
Lizzo video reveals truth behind Adele’s Grammys ‘walkout’ after Harry Styles win
The unverified rumours surrounding Adele‘s Grammys “walkout” following Harry Styles’s win has been cleared up.After the ceremony, which took place on Sunday (5 February), a video was shared on social media appearing to show an unimpressed Adele after Styles was named as Album of the Year winner.Many claimed that Adele didn’t applaud Styles. These rumours were swiftly followed by claims that Adele walked out of the Los Angeles venue before the “As It Was” singer delivered his acceptance speech.Lizzo has now debunked these rumours by releasing a TikTok video, which has been viewed 10m times, in the immediate aftermath...
Offset Responds to Report He Fought Quavo at 2023 Grammy Awards
Offset is shooting down a report that he got into a physical altercation with Quavo backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Monday (Feb. 6), Offset hopped on Twitter to react to a report originally shared by TMZ stating he and Quavo threw hands at the award show due to a dispute over Offset's appearance in Quavo's Takeoff tribute performance. ’Set kept his response short and sweet.
Harry Styles criticised for saying ‘people like me’ don’t win Grammys after victory over Beyoncé
Music fans were left bemused after Harry Styles took home the award for Album of the Year for Harry’s House at the 2023 Grammys.Even more bemusing was a comment the former One Direction star made while accepting the award at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (5 February).After beating out favourites Beyoncé and Adele as well as Lizzo and Bad Bunny for the top prize, Styles said in his speech: “This doesn’t happen to people like me very often and this is so, so nice.”Many people quickly took issue with the fact that Styles claimed such awards...
KTVB
Inside Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' 'Peaceful' Relationship Post-Romance
Taylor Swift and Harry Styles have shaken off any problems between them! In fact, a source tells ET that the pop superstars are friendly. "Taylor and Harry have no issues and they are friendly," the source tells ET. "Taylor thinks Harry is such a talented artist and has nothing but respect for him. Their relationship was a long time ago, and Taylor has moved on and is very happy in her relationship with Joe [Alwyn]. She has matured as a person and things are peaceful and good between them."
musictimes.com
Adele at Grammys 2023: Singer Confirms Appearance, Ready to Beat Taylor, Beyonce?
It looks like we will be singing one big superstar to strut down the Grammy's Red Carpet premiere as Adele, the third most nominated artist of the night has confirmed her attendance at the 95th Annual Grammy Awards. Music's Biggest Night is finally returning to Los Angeles, California, at the...
4 of Harry Styles’ Favorite Songs
From the beginning of his solo career, Harry Styles has laced his sound with that of his heroes. With his self-titled debut, Styles leaned hard into ’70s rock with guitar-led motifs and Fleetwood Mac-type harmonies. His subsequent projects, Fine Line and Harry’s House, continue on in that vein while adding some new-wave elements to the mix. Styles has been a pro at taking something classic and reworking it for a new generation.
Shania Twain Dances to Harry Styles at 2023 Grammy Awards
Shania Twain attended the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), and she seemed to have a particularly fun time dancing to Harry Styles' performance. In a clip captured by MTV News, the country singer is seen dancing in the audience as Styles performs his song "As It Was," which was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.
wegotthiscovered.com
A decade later, and Taylor Swift’s ‘Red’ earns a Grammy Award
Taylor Swift is a master of reinvention. From country music darling, to pop titan, the musical juggernaut has never been shy of pushing the boundaries of her artistry and coming out on top. That’s why her latest Grammy win for Best Music Video for All Too Well: The Short Film, is a soothing hug to many hopeful fans, and a pat on the back of the singer for her dedication to her craft.
musictimes.com
Grammys 2023 Performers Announced But Still No Word For Taylor Swift, Beyonce
The first wave of Grammy Awards performers were finally announced, but the A-listers like Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Harry Styles have yet to confirm their attendance. According to The Recording Academy, the first eight Grammy 2023 performers are finally unveiled. Sam Smith and Kim Petras, both nominated for Best Pop...
Taylor Swift Showed Surprising Support For Harry Styles During His Grammys Win
Styles' Album of the Year win was widely perceived as an upset over Beyoncé, who had been considered the front-runner for the night's biggest prize.
Comments / 0