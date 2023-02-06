ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brickbat: Remember, We Never Met

By Charles Oliver
 2 days ago
(Andreiuc88 | Dreamstime.com)

Hialeah, Florida, police officers Rafael Quinones Otano and Lorenzo Rafael Orfila have been fired and charged with armed kidnapping and battery. Orfila has also been charged with official misconduct. Prosecutors said that after a shopkeeper called police to complain about a homeless man bothering people, the two drove that vagrant to a wooded area almost seven miles away, then knocked him out and left him there. They later sent a private eye to find the man and give him $1,350 in exchange for signing an affidavit saying he wasn't beaten and that he did not want the officers punished.

