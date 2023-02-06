Local news you may have missed over the weekend

These are the questions doctors ask to figure out if you have dementia At New York City hospitals Mount Sinai and Montefiore, two patients let CNN follow along as they take a dementia test, where each type of question can explain a lot about where memory can go wrong. CNN View the full news >

Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to. Hot 99.1 View the full news >

Mayor Adams joins asylum seekers at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spent Friday night alongside asylum seekers at the new Brooklyn shelter.Adams shared video of his experience on Twitter.Activist Shams DaBaron and State Assemblyman Eddie Gibbs joined the mayor at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.Some asylum seekers and activists had raised concerns about temperatures at the new shelter as some of the men camped outside the Watson Hotel in Midtown to protest being moved.Adams explained the visit in a statement, saying in part, "I'd never ask anyone to do something I wouldn't be willing to do myself." CBS New York View the full news >

NYC man shot girlfriend, killed himself inside Utica deli UTICA, NY – A Bronx man shot and killed himself in what appears to be a botched murder suicide attempt inside a Utica deli on Thursday. Police responded to the Dari Del at the corner of Noyes Street and York Street at around 1:30 PM after receiving a report of a female gunshot victim inside. Police believed the woman was shot in the torso and the gunman was still inside the deli. Although police were told the gunman shot and killed himself, officers proceeded with caution. “The female victim was immediately transported by the Utica Fire Department to St. Elizabeth’s The post NYC man shot girlfriend, killed himself inside Utica deli appeared first on Shore News Network. Shore News Network View the full news >

Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to. Q 105.7 View the full news >

NYPD: 15-year-old faces slew of charges, including murder, in Soundview house fire The teenager is facing a slew of charges, including murder, arson, assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. News 12 View the full news >

Drunk off-duty NYPD sergeant arrested after crashing car in Brooklyn An off-duty NYPD sergeant was arrested early Friday morning after drunkenly crashing his car into a parked vehicle in Brooklyn, according to police. 1010WINS View the full news >

Police investigating apparent murder suicide involving retired NYPD officer in Brooklyn Recently retired NYPD Officer Petlyn Job was found dead in her home, along with her longtime boyfriend Alex Delone. ABCNY View the full news >

CDC warns eyedrops sold by Lakewood company could cause blindness or death Eyedrops being sold by New Jersey based Global Pharma Healthcare Private Limited have been found to be contmaniated with a bacteria that could cause blindness, or worse, death. The eyedrops marketing as EzriCare Artificial Tears or Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears have been linked to several incidents across the country, according to the CDC. The company is based out of the Lakewood Industrial Park in Ocean County. “FDA is warning consumers and health care practitioners not to purchase and immediately stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears or Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears due to potential bacterial contamination. Using contaminated artificial tears increases risk of The post CDC warns eyedrops sold by Lakewood company could cause blindness or death appeared first on Shore News Network. Shore News Network View the full news >