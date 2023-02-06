Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
sheenmagazine.com
Black Millionaire & Philanthropist De’Andre L. Rucker Has The Formula For Success
Multi-stream guru De’Andre L. Rucker’s is an outstanding force for those seeking to find wealth and sustainability in the world of entrepreneurship. Rucker is a devoted Father of eleven beautiful children, a philanthropist, serial entrepreneur, motivational speaker, real estate guru, overcomer and a man that will never take the word “No” for an answer. He is an incredible talent who is not afraid to motivate and spill his tea on finding victory in business and life. Rucker’s driving force behind his entrepreneurship successes is the continuous spirit of creating opportunities that were once told he would never obtain.
businesspartnermagazine.com
9 Career Options For Business Administration Majors
If you are a business graduate looking to advance your career in today’s saturated job market, acquiring an advanced degree can give you a competitive edge. In addition, it provides you with additional skills and knowledge needed for management and leadership roles or to build your own business from the ground up.
Using a 9-to-5 Job to Achieve Success in the Creator Economy
Combine Stability and Creativity: Why a 9 to 5 Job is the Key to Thriving in the Creator Economy. Are you tired of feeling trapped in your 9 to 5 job, dreaming of joining the creator economy and living the life of your dreams? Well, let me tell you something, my friend.
Five growth careers in tech for 2023
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. From tech behemoths like Amazon, Google, and Meta, to fintech companies such as Klarna and Stripe, many firms looked at their bottom lines in 2022 and found them wanting. In order to weather a stormy economic outlook, preserve cash, and streamline over-large teams, tech firms scaled back.
These Black Cannabis Industry Leaders Are Working to Create a More Equitable Industry from Within
For Black History Month we are highlighting some of the black cannabis industry leaders working to create a more equitable industry from within. Here are 13 cannabis changemakers who are paving the way for a more diverse cannabis community. Troy Datcher – CEO & Chairman of The Board, The Parent...
CNBC
This college dropout sold his first company for six figures at 21. Here's his recipe for success
When Kevin Kim dropped out of college at 21 to become an entrepreneur, it seemed like a huge gamble. "My mum cried a little," Kim, now 33, said with a laugh. But his confidence was not unfounded. Kim had just sold his first company — which he started when he was just 18 — for "six figures."
TechCrunch
Breef raises $16M to match brands with marketing agencies
“Breef’s latest funding will be used to continue to evolve the product offering — a new ‘from the ground up’ platform is being launched with the funding announcement — and grow its global team, announcing its first international bases in the U.K. and Australia,” Raptis told TechCrunch via email. “The company will also invest further in its payment infrastructure, allowing structured payments for brands looking to ‘grow now, pay later.'”
businesspartnermagazine.com
How Software Can Make Your Business More Productive
Software is the foundation of pretty much all businesses. It is the face of your data; it is how you access customer information, look at your stock inventory, manage your vehicle fleet, and much more. Without good software, your business will not be as competitive as it should be. Ineffeicny and lack of productivity, as well as a broad range of errors, are all a consequence of old, outdated software, or no software at all. These days you can purchase software for such a wide range of tasks that it is just simply good business management to install the most efficient ways of doing this. To give you a little more insight, here are a few ways software can make your business more productive.
Appy Pie Launches New TV Commercial Focused on Helping Businesses of All Sizes
Appy Pie, the leading no-code app development platform with over 10 million registered users, has recently launched a new TV commercial to showcase the benefits of its innovative tools.
disruptmagazine.com
Boundless Cultivates Customer and Sales Rep Success
Solar sales professionals often say working at Boundless is a breath of fresh air. Boundless CRO Bill Menzel, and co-founders Riley Traveller – CEO, Jay Pelletz – President, Derek Vecchione – COO, and Mark Featherstone – CSO, are on a mission to create the best place to sell solar in the industry.
ceoworld.biz
Why Continuous Digital Transformation is Necessary to Improve the B2B Buying Journey
As brands begin the process of continual digital transformation, there are several factors that need to be considered in order to provide successful solutions for common B2B pain points. Innovative ideas are great, but only if the company can operationalize it successfully. This article outlines steps you can take to begin instituting your digital transformation with a customer-centric focus.
How To Become A News Anchor: Steps, Skills And Career Data
If telling stories on camera sounds like your dream job, becoming a news anchor might be a good fit. Anchors report for and connect with the millions of U.S. viewers who tune in to cable news channels nightly. News anchor roles are highly coveted and require razor-sharp people skills and...
From Rehab To Digital Marketing Empire: How Two Entrepreneurs Teamed Up To Build An Explosive Agency
GR0 cofounders Jon Zacharias and Kevin Miller are experts at adapting. Whether it’s overcoming their addictions, launching a company at the start of COVID, or weathering the recent economic downturn, these two entrepreneurial mavericks prove time and time again that flexibility, FITFO, and a fast pace are the key ingredients to success — especially while building a digital marketing empire. The best-friends-turned-business-partners started off on dramatically different paths. Miller grew up in Ormond Beach, Florida, attended the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University, then moved to San Francisco to work for Google. Meanwhile, Zacharias was raised in Los Angeles,...
disruptmagazine.com
Manifesting Success: Caleb Boxx’s Strategies for Achieving Greatness in the Digital Space
Caleb Boxx is a digital entrepreneur who has achieved great success in the online space. As the founder of a YouTube automation company, Caleb has established himself as an expert in the field and has even worked with some of the biggest YouTubers, like Prestonplayz, who boasts a massive audience of over 15 million subscribers.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Uncovering the Secrets to Startup Success: A Case Study of Tixel
How Tixel Used Strategy to Drive Growth, Industry Partnerships and Transparency to Outperform the Competition. Starting a business can be an exciting and challenging experience. With so many startups launching every day, it’s important to understand what sets successful businesses apart from those that fail. One startup that has found success in a highly competitive industry is Tixel, a platform for buying and selling tickets for events. Tixel’s success provides valuable lessons for anyone looking to start their own business or improve the success of their current business.
salestechstar.com
Fabric Introduces the Partner Elite Program to Reshape Retail Fulfillment
Program provides resources and support tailored to system integrators, referral partners and OEMs. New Global Director of Partnerships Kimberly Barr named to launch the new initiative. Fabric technology offers dramatic gains in throughput speed, capacity flexibility, storage density and cost reduction. Fabric, the technology company reshaping retail fulfillment, is launching...
Former Technology Executives Launch Social Investment Platform
On the heels of the retail investment wave, Manning Field, a former C-suite executive at Acorns; Benjamin Rapaport, former senior software engineer at Google; Miles Cole, a serial entrepreneur, and Danny Evens, cofounder of Atomic, have teamed up to launch the first community-centric platform to automate copying of trades for U.S. equities to U.S. clients. Field, Rapaport, Cole and Evens shared that after seeing so many companies try and fail to empower investors to become stock pickers, Follow has been built as a social media platform with the aim of democratizing access to the markets and giving retail investors access to...
Jones Logistics Expands With Nationwide Express
Jones Logistics has acquired Nationwide Express. They have expanded their geographic footprint and their service line offerings with this acquisition. Their service line will now offer warehousing, intermodal, and transportation solution management. This expansion also allows Jones Logisitics to expand nationwide and reach customers they could not reach before. Having Nationwide Express means that both companies will be able to expand and grow with time.
highways.today
Aggregate Industries launches 2023 Apprenticeship Scheme
Aggregate Industries launches 2023 Apprenticeship Scheme. The leading construction materials supplier, which has its headquarters at Coalville in Leicestershire and sites across the country, is seeking to recruit 76 this year, building towards a total of 200 active roles across the business. Apprenticeships allow people in the early part of...
