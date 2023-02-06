Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke, tap water is not good for your Neti Pot and CPAP machineHealth Stuff TO KnowRoanoke, VA
Cedar Lawn and Fairview cemeteries in Roanoke are not closing due to a lack of caregivers for the propertiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Celebrating 60 Years of Kayla Brady: A Journey Through the Life of a Salem Icon on Days of Our LivesGzeorSalem, VA
A Valentine's Day love story that enduresCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark SideCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Students mourn beloved music teacher
SALEM, Va. – Darnell Rose is known by the Pride of Salem Marching Band as the “life of the party,” according to Drum Major Sam Vest. Rose passed away unexpectedly Saturday, leaving behind hundreds of students across the Roanoke Valley. Rose played in the Glenvar High School...
WSLS
VMI opens activity center for cadets
LEXINGTON, Va. – There is a new space for VMI cadets to hang out on Post. The military institute held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday for an activity center in Crozet Hall dubbed “The Arsenal.”. We’re told this is the first cadet-only space with a TV. It also...
WSLS
No Bounds program helps those with disabilities practice life skills
ROANOKE, Va. – In Southwest Virginia, several organizations are helping to ensure those with disabilities can become productive citizens. Students like Corey Hairston perform best in environments like the classroom. “I do the computers and the wires,” Hairston said. Hairston is among 25 students with Down syndrome or...
wfxrtv.com
Fair View Group to hand over historic Roanoke cemeteries
Two historic cemeteries in Roanoke are changing hands, but just whose hands they'll fall into is still to be determined. Fair View Group to hand over historic Roanoke cemeteries. Two historic cemeteries in Roanoke are changing hands, but just whose hands they'll fall into is still to be determined. Furry...
WSLS
Table for Two program hopes to spread love in the New River Valley
PULASKI, Va. – An organization in the New River Valley is helping small businesses and those looking to enjoy Valentine’s Day. The T.G. Howard Community Center recently started the Table for Two program. It’s opportunity for anyone in the New River Valley to win four gift certificates worth...
James Monroe students honored for helping to stop fellow classmate who brought gun to school
UNION, WV (WVNS) — A dinner was held on Tuesday, February 7th honoring the James Monroe High School students who helped to stop a potential tragedy. On January 19th, James Monroe High School and the neighboring Monroe County Technical Center went into lockdown after a student brought a gun onto campus. During shop class in […]
wfxrtv.com
Cardinal Academy sees largest law enforcement class ever
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Seats are full in classrooms at the Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy. The academy has 56 recruits, their largest class ever. It’s about 25% bigger than their last biggest class. Gary Moore, the executive director, says while departments across the nation have seen recruit shortages...
WSLS
Water service restored at Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Water service has been restored at Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County, according to Chuck Lionberger, director of community relations at Roanoke County Schools. ORIGINAL STORY. Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County is experiencing a water outage Monday morning as crews work to repair...
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County School Board ramping up search for superintendent
FRANKLIN CO, Va. (WDBJ) - The search for a new superintendent is ramping up, as the current superintendent will retire at the end of the school year. The Franklin County School Board conducted a survey for public input about what they wanted in the next superintendent. “They lead our division....
Covington Resident Graduates With Honors From James Madison University
HARRISONBURG, VA (VR) - Emily Myers of Covington graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree(s) in Biology - BS from James Madison University during commencement exercises in December 2022. Myers was among almost 900 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees. Congratulations to all graduates and their families! The post Covington Resident Graduates With Honors From James Madison University appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WSLS
Loved ones remember Roanoke man killed in Florida
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In the early morning hours, behind a pub in Florida, Nancy Martin’s life changed forever. “It was disbelief, it was absolutely disbelief,” Martin said. According to the St. Augustine Police Department, her son, Jason Mullins, was shot and killed last Thursday. It was...
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville-Henry County Firefighter’s Association renovates trailer to teach kids fire safety
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville-Henry County Firefighter’s Association now has a renovated fire safety trailer. Members of the association began working on the trailer that could not be used due to wear and tear two years ago. The new and improved trailer now has smoke machines, cameras,...
WSLS
Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City School Board seeking public input on building name nominations
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City School Board’s Naming Committee is seeking public input from nominations received for the naming of the Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) Administration Building on Campbell Avenue and the new Roanoke Technical Education Center adjacent to William Fleming High School. The public may...
Franklin News Post
Indoor Track Championships are canceled
MONETA—The Blue Ridge District indoor track and field championships scheduled at Staunton River High School Saturday were canceled. The championships will not be rescheduled. Since none of the six schools in the Blue Ridge District have indoor track and field facilities, some meets are contested outdoors weather permitting. Heavy,...
WSLS
Local nonprofit asking City of Roanoke to take over two historic cemeteries
ROANOKE, Va. – As a local nonprofit prepares to dissolve, it’s requesting that the City of Roanoke preserve two area cemeteries filled with centuries of history, according to a press release. The FV Cemetery Company’s Board of Directors said its members are aging and their health is deteriorating,...
WSET
Firefighters say the 'Fill the Boot' campaign hit new fundraising record in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department went to social media to thank everyone who contributed to its "Fill the Boot" campaign last fall. Lynchburg Fire Department said this campaign was on behalf of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). According to Lynchburg Fire Department, station three helped present...
chathamstartribune.com
Coach Haymore: “Heaven gained a good friend”
One of Pittsylvania County’s most beloved coaches passed away Saturday at the age of 75. Ronnie Haymore coached baseball at Chatham High School for years, along with county youth leagues, George Washington High School and Hargrave Military Academy. His love of the game, and the kids, was one reason...
WSLS
Roanoke Dunkin’ teams up with Virginia Tech volleyball player to ‘share the donut love’
ROANOKE, Va. – Dunkin’ Donuts announced that it is “sharing the donut love” along with Team Dunkin’ member Cara Lewis, Virginia Tech volleyball’s dynamic middle blocker, at its Roanoke location on Brandon Avenue. Lewis surprised guests with free heart-shaped donuts, as well as free...
WSET
Chatham High School custodian wanted and on the run for firearm, drugs charges: Sheriff
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A man who authorities say worked for Chatham High School is wanted for felony firearm and drugs charges. Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor says that 41-year-old Harry Carter is a custodian at the school, but is believed to be on the run out of the state.
