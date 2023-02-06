ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSLS

Students mourn beloved music teacher

SALEM, Va. – Darnell Rose is known by the Pride of Salem Marching Band as the “life of the party,” according to Drum Major Sam Vest. Rose passed away unexpectedly Saturday, leaving behind hundreds of students across the Roanoke Valley. Rose played in the Glenvar High School...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

VMI opens activity center for cadets

LEXINGTON, Va. – There is a new space for VMI cadets to hang out on Post. The military institute held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday for an activity center in Crozet Hall dubbed “The Arsenal.”. We’re told this is the first cadet-only space with a TV. It also...
LEXINGTON, VA
WSLS

No Bounds program helps those with disabilities practice life skills

ROANOKE, Va. – In Southwest Virginia, several organizations are helping to ensure those with disabilities can become productive citizens. Students like Corey Hairston perform best in environments like the classroom. “I do the computers and the wires,” Hairston said. Hairston is among 25 students with Down syndrome or...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Fair View Group to hand over historic Roanoke cemeteries

Two historic cemeteries in Roanoke are changing hands, but just whose hands they'll fall into is still to be determined. Fair View Group to hand over historic Roanoke cemeteries. Two historic cemeteries in Roanoke are changing hands, but just whose hands they'll fall into is still to be determined. Furry...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Table for Two program hopes to spread love in the New River Valley

PULASKI, Va. – An organization in the New River Valley is helping small businesses and those looking to enjoy Valentine’s Day. The T.G. Howard Community Center recently started the Table for Two program. It’s opportunity for anyone in the New River Valley to win four gift certificates worth...
PULASKI, VA
wfxrtv.com

Cardinal Academy sees largest law enforcement class ever

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Seats are full in classrooms at the Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy. The academy has 56 recruits, their largest class ever. It’s about 25% bigger than their last biggest class. Gary Moore, the executive director, says while departments across the nation have seen recruit shortages...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Water service restored at Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Water service has been restored at Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County, according to Chuck Lionberger, director of community relations at Roanoke County Schools. ORIGINAL STORY. Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County is experiencing a water outage Monday morning as crews work to repair...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Franklin County School Board ramping up search for superintendent

FRANKLIN CO, Va. (WDBJ) - The search for a new superintendent is ramping up, as the current superintendent will retire at the end of the school year. The Franklin County School Board conducted a survey for public input about what they wanted in the next superintendent. “They lead our division....
Virginian Review

Covington Resident Graduates With Honors From James Madison University

HARRISONBURG, VA (VR) - Emily Myers of Covington graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree(s) in Biology - BS from James Madison University during commencement exercises in December 2022. Myers was among almost 900 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees. Congratulations to all graduates and their families! The post Covington Resident Graduates With Honors From James Madison University appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
WSLS

Loved ones remember Roanoke man killed in Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In the early morning hours, behind a pub in Florida, Nancy Martin’s life changed forever. “It was disbelief, it was absolutely disbelief,” Martin said. According to the St. Augustine Police Department, her son, Jason Mullins, was shot and killed last Thursday. It was...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City School Board seeking public input on building name nominations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City School Board’s Naming Committee is seeking public input from nominations received for the naming of the Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) Administration Building on Campbell Avenue and the new Roanoke Technical Education Center adjacent to William Fleming High School. The public may...
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Indoor Track Championships are canceled

MONETA—The Blue Ridge District indoor track and field championships scheduled at Staunton River High School Saturday were canceled. The championships will not be rescheduled. Since none of the six schools in the Blue Ridge District have indoor track and field facilities, some meets are contested outdoors weather permitting. Heavy,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Coach Haymore: “Heaven gained a good friend”

One of Pittsylvania County’s most beloved coaches passed away Saturday at the age of 75. Ronnie Haymore coached baseball at Chatham High School for years, along with county youth leagues, George Washington High School and Hargrave Military Academy. His love of the game, and the kids, was one reason...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

