This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
marketscreener.com
Comex Gold Settles 0.18% Higher at $1866.20 -- Data Talk
Front Month Comex Gold for February delivery gained $3.30 per troy ounce, or 0.18% to $1866.20 today. --Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. --Today's settlement value is the sixth lowest this year. --Off 8.52% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8,...
marketscreener.com
Canadian miner First Quantum suspends loading operations at Cobre Panamá port
(Reuters) - First Quantum said on Monday its subsidiary Minera Panama, the operator of Cobre Panama copper mine, has suspended concentrate loading operations at the Cobre Panamá port. The Canadian miner added that it might become necessary to shut down Cobre Panama if the concentrate is not shipped by...
marketscreener.com
Oil climbs 3rd day on subdued dollar, U.S. crude stocks' drop
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose early on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous two days, as the dollar fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish on interest rates than markets had expected and as U.S. crude stocks surprisingly fell. Brent crude futures inched up by 11...
PV Tech
PV Price Watch: Module prices rise amid cell procurement challenge
With silicon material and wafer prices on the rise, the impact is being felt further downstream amid warnings module prices could continue increasing this month. “Our cell supplier has informed us about the price rise to RMB1.2/W (US$0.18/W). And the module price has to rise along again, probably will soon exceed RMB1.8/W,” a module company manager told PV Tech on 3 February.
marketscreener.com
Chinese state media, AI companies warn of risks in ChatGPT stock frenzy
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese state media on Thursday cautioned against risks in chasing ChatGPT-concept stocks, while artificial intelligence (AI) companies urged investors to be rational after their soaring share prices caught regulators' attention. Frenzy around the ChatGPT chatbot has spurred speculative bets in China's stock market, pumping up AI firms...
marketscreener.com
Analysis-Rebounding yields could scuttle U.S. stock rally as Powell stays firm on rates
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The fate of an early year rally in stocks may depend on whether equities can withstand a recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields, as investors increasingly come around to the Federal Reserve's higher-for-longer mantra on interest rates. Yields, which move inversely to prices, fell to start...
E Ink Is Selected For the 2023 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook; Awarded a Top 10% S&P Global ESG Score and Listed as an Industry Mover
BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- E Ink (8069.TW) the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in digital paper technology, today announced that it has been selected to appear in the S&P Sustainability Yearbook 2023 Rankings. E Ink was rated as one of the top 10% enterprises in the ITC Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components sector. E Ink was also recognized as an Industry Mover, showing an improvement in the Company’s Global ESG Score of at least 5% over last year, and having achieved the strongest improvement in the defined industry category. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005560/en/ E Ink was selected in the 2023 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook (Photo: Business Wire)
NASDAQ
Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) has been quietly expanding its annual polysilicon production capacity from a mere 18,000 Metric Tons in FY2018 to a current 132,000 Metric Tons as of 3Q'22. This massive growth is shown in their achieved economies of scale and lower production costs, which stood at approximately $9.40/kg in FY2016 to a fantastic $6.82/kg as of 3Q'22.
marketscreener.com
Gold ticks up as dollar eases after Powell's comments
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, as the U.S. dollar eased after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did not revert to a more hawkish stance despite last week's stunning jobs report. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,876.14 per ounce, as of 0058 GMT. U.S. gold...
marketscreener.com
Gold firms as dollar inches lower; Powell's speech in focus
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar pulled back slightly, with traders awaiting U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech later in the day for hints about future rate hikes after last week's strong economic data. Spot gold was 0.4% higher at $1,873.96 per ounce, as of...
marketscreener.com
Uber sets sights on profits in 2023 as pandemic pain eases
(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday set its sights on delivering profits this year after rounding off 2022 with blow-out earnings as a surge in demand for airport and office rides helped the company rebound from pandemic lows. Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said the company was now focused...
marketscreener.com
Sterling bounces from one-month low after comment from Fed's Powell
LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Sterling rose on Monday from a one-month low against the dollar after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell declined to meaningfully harden his tone on inflation, renewing bets of less-aggressive U.S. monetary tightening. Despite last week's very strong U.S. employment numbers, in a question-and-answer session before...
marketscreener.com
Disney earnings beat estimates as visitors crowd theme parks
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's quarterly earnings on Wednesday topped Wall Street estimates as visitors packed the company's theme parks and made up for losses from streaming media. The Disney+ streaming service reported its first subscriber decline. The service shed 2.4 million subscribers as the company raised prices,...
marketscreener.com
China car sales plunge 38% in January as subsidies, tax cut end
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's passenger car sales slumped 38% in January, reversing a 2.4% gain in the previous month, industry data showed on Wednesday, as demand weakened after a tax cut on combustion engine cars and subsidies on electric vehicles (EV) expired. Sales of new energy cars that include pure battery...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Linton to manufacture silicon equipment for solar panel makers within the United States
Linton Crystal Technologies (LCT) announced it will produce solar silicon manufacturing equipment in the United States and intends to break ground on a U.S. factory in Q2 2023. The Rochester, New York-based company makes silicon-growing and crystal-processing equipment and has previously worked with Dalian Linton NC Machine Co. Ltd. in China to manufacture its equipment.
OilPrice.com
Green Steel Startup Secures $120 Million Series C Funding
The Renewables MMI (Monthly MetalMiner Index) traded sideways in January, dropping a mere 1.28%. A significant drop in grain oriented electrical steel had the largest impact on the index month-over-month. Other parts of the index, particularly steel forms, managed to hold up better, trading sideways or rising slightly. Overall, the world continues to push for renewable resources regardless of their availability.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Linton Crystal to move PV equipment manufacturing back to the U.S.
At an event held last week in Washington D.C., European equipment suppliers and PV manufacturers discussed what a McKinsey & Company consultant described as a $1 billion to $1.5 billion market opportunity in the U.S. as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act. The U.S. market opportunity is based on an assumption that 50 GW of PV manufacturing capacity will be added by 2030, according to Lawrence Heath, a consultant at McKinsey.
marketscreener.com
Doubleview Achieves Initial 56% Scandium Recovery in First Metallurgical Test of Hat Deposit Flotation Tailings - Potentially the First Major Source of Scandium in N. America
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview") is pleased to announce that its first attempt at recovering scandium in a sequential purification process has recovered 56% (fifty six percent) of scandium in tailings from its Hat Copper, Gold, Cobalt property. Scandium was recovered as a phosphate precipitate by treating flotation tailings extraction solution from metallurgical test work on Hat mineralization. The Hat property is located in the Golden Triangle region of Atlin Mining District, Northern British Columbia.
