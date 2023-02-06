BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- E Ink (8069.TW) the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in digital paper technology, today announced that it has been selected to appear in the S&P Sustainability Yearbook 2023 Rankings. E Ink was rated as one of the top 10% enterprises in the ITC Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components sector. E Ink was also recognized as an Industry Mover, showing an improvement in the Company’s Global ESG Score of at least 5% over last year, and having achieved the strongest improvement in the defined industry category. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005560/en/ E Ink was selected in the 2023 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook (Photo: Business Wire)

18 HOURS AGO