After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
TODAY.com
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
marketscreener.com
Putin approves sale of Mercedes-Benz Russian finance arm
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved the sale of Mercedes-Benz's local financial services division to Russian car dealer Avtodom, nudging the German automaker closer towards fully offloading its Russian assets. Mercedes-Benz suspended production at its factory in Russia and halted exports to the country last March,...
Hemptown Launches Trailer Park Boys Branded Delta 9 Gummies
Hemptown Organics Corp. and its subsidiary HT Naturals Inc., expanded partnership with the Trailer Park Boys, with the development and launch of legally compliant hemp-derived Delta 9 gummies. Each gummy is vegan, non-gmo, gluten-free with no preservatives, and comes in 3 different flavors, each highlighting iconic character elements of the Trailer Park Boys.
Target Partners With Black Farmers and Designers For its ‘Target Forward’ Program
For Black History Month, Target has partnered with Black designers who use cotton grown on Black-owned farms to create their clothes. According to McKinsey & Company, only 1.4% of U.S. farm owners are Black, which makes this an impressive partnership. According to Forbes, Target’s partnership with Black farmers aims to...
Lineage Logistics Announces Lineage Fresh, Expands Fresh Produce Offering In Europe
BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Lineage Logistics, LLC (“Lineage” or the “Company”), one of the leading temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions providers worldwide, announced Lineage Fresh, a new strategic service in Europe, launched last November in the US, which provides fresh storage solutions for major importers, grocers, and producers of fresh fruit and produce, as part of its participation in the Fruit Logistica trade show in Berlin. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207006000/en/ Fresh blueberries are packed at a Lineage facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
marketscreener.com
EV batteries getting second life on California power grid
(Reuters) - Hundreds of used electric vehicle battery packs are enjoying a second life at a California facility connected to the state's power grid, according to a company pioneering technology it says will dramatically lower the cost of storing carbon-free energy. B2U Storage Solutions Inc, a Los Angeles-based startup, said...
Carbios appoints four new Board members to strengthen international expertise in brand development, business growth and scientific research
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005964/en/ Clockwise from left: Mateus SCHREINER GARCEZ LOPES, Sandrine CONSEILLER, Prof. Karine AUCLAIR & Amandine DE SOUZA
marketscreener.com
Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners
LONDON (Reuters) - Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20...
Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform
SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005341/en/ Opscura’s Global Management Team (from left to right): Brian Brammeier, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer; Carlos Tomás, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering; Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor and former Interim Chief Marketing Officer; David Hatchell, CEO; Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Product Officer; Gerard Vidal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
marketscreener.com
Askoll EVA lands in the markets of Germany and the Netherlands
(Alliance News) - Askoll EVA Spa announced Monday that it has signed a major strategic agreement with Ultron BV - one of Europe's leading distributors of e-mobility solutions with sales of about EUR10 million and about 4,000 vehicles sold by 2022 - to market its electric scooters and pedal-assist bicycles in Germany and the Netherlands.
Razorfish Promotes Dani Mariano to President, Sets Sights on Scaling Client Services
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Marketing transformation leader Razorfish today announced the elevation of Dani Mariano to President as the company demonstrates strong momentum entering 2023. Mariano will be accountable for scaling the agency through advanced offerings, and empowering client growth through innovative initiatives focused on client business outcomes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005056/en/ Michael Burgess, Dani Mariano, and Scott Holmes (Photo: Business Wire)
marketscreener.com
Canadian miner First Quantum suspends loading operations at Cobre Panamá port
(Reuters) - First Quantum said on Monday its subsidiary Minera Panama, the operator of Cobre Panama copper mine, has suspended concentrate loading operations at the Cobre Panamá port. The Canadian miner added that it might become necessary to shut down Cobre Panama if the concentrate is not shipped by...
Greenlane's Groove Launches 12 New Products
Greenlane Holdings, Inc.'s GNLN newest house brand, Groove, has launched 12 new products providing the market with simple, functional, and reliable ancillary products at an affordable price point. The CARA by Groove, which launched in Q4, is a quality concentrate pen at a value price. In addition to the launch of Groove, Greenlane plans to unveil additional new products at CHAMPS in Las Vegas starting February 8th. Upcoming launches include:
aircargonews.net
Shenzhen Airport backs cargo as international volumes soar
Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport (SZX) is investing in cargo terminals and faster handling of e-commerce goods to supercharge international volumes as China’s vast airfreight market reopens for business. The third largest cargo airport on the Chinese mainland – and the biggest in terms of domestic cargo volumes –...
gamblingnews.com
Octoplay Brings Ralitsa Georgieva as Director of Business Development
Ralitsa Georgieva will be stepping in as Director of Business for the up-and-coming Octoplay, which is rapidly looking to expand its geographical reach and deliver new products tailored to appeal to a broad audience. Trusted Industry Veteran to Help Octoplay Grow. Georgieva is a seasoned industry veteran, having worked as...
AST SpaceMobile Announces Collaboration with TIM
MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today announced the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding (“MoU”) with TIM (BVFM: TIMS3), one of Brazil’s leading mobile network operators, with the aim of increasing the scope of cellular connectivity and bringing space-based coverage to Brazil. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005867/en/ AST SpaceMobile, Inc. announced the memorandum of understanding signing with TIM. (Photo: Business Wire)
Leading Sustainability Recruitment Firm Acre Taps Korn Ferry Partner to Lead Financial Services Practice in U.S.
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Acre, a sustainability-focused recruitment and executive search firm, has announced the addition of Gloria Mirrione as Head of Sustainable Finance & Impact investing, Americas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005382/en/ Gloria Mirrione, Head of Sustainable Finance & Impact investing, Americas (Photo: Business Wire)
marketscreener.com
Golden Ridge Resources Completes Maiden Drill Program on the Williams Gold Property
Kelowna, British Columbia – — TheNewswire - February 6, 2023 - Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. (“Golden Ridge” or “the Company”) (TSXV:GLDN) is pleased to announce the completion of the maiden 4,185m drill program on the Williams Gold Property (“Williams” or “the Property”) within the.
