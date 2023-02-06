Read full article on original website
Gas giant Linde to invest $7-$9 billion over 2-3 years in clean energy
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Germany's Linde (LIN.N), on Tuesday forecast higher earnings for 2023 and said it plans to invest $7-$9 billion over the next two-to-three years in clean energy projects to benefit from demand from companies seeking to cut emissions.
marinelink.com
HLP Brings "Fresh Approach" to Offshore Wind Farm Logistics. Funding Secured for Engineering Work
Heavy Lift Projects Ltd (HLP), a provider of offshore wind farm logistics, said Tuesday it had completed a funding round with private investors and opened its first office in Edinburgh. The company said that Capercaillie (Investments) Ltd and Giles W Pritchard-Gordon & Co Ltd have committed a "multi-million-pound" investment, which...
OilPrice.com
Energy, Metals Investments To Boom In 2023
Increased efforts to accelerate the energy transition and ensure energy security are driving a new upcycle in investment in the supply of oil, natural gas, renewable power generation, and metals critical to electrification. Total investment in supply is set to hit an eight-year high in 2023 as demand for oil...
energyintel.com
Petronet on the Hunt for New LNG Contract Volumes
Indian state-run LNG importer Petronet LNG will need around 22 million tons of LNG a year in term contracts to replace Qatari supply agreements expiring in a few years, and to secure additional volumes for new projects. LNG INTELLIGENCE>. Bangladesh, a highly anticipated, yet somewhat disappointing, new LNG consumer, will...
rigzone.com
TotalEnergies Sells Half Of A 234MW Renewable Portfolio
TotalEnergies is selling 50 percent of a 234MW portfolio of renewable projects to Credit Agricole Assurances. — French energy giant TotalEnergies is selling 50 percent of a 234MW portfolio of renewable projects to Crédit Agricole Assurances. The sale includes 23 solar power plants with a capacity of 168MW...
gcaptain.com
‘The Party is Over’ for Container Shipping, Says Hapag-Lloyd CEO
HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) – Container freight rates will keep declining in the current realignment of shipping demand and supply, said the chief executive of Germany’s liner Hapag Lloyd, the world’s number five by transport capacity. “The party is over. We are back to a normal shipping...
Channel Tunnel, the Longest Undersea Tunnel in the World, Reaches a Technological Grid Milestone With GE
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Today the Channel Tunnel, the longest undersea tunnel in the world, reached a technological milestone with Getlink ’s commissioning of a high-voltage grid solution from GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business [NYSE:GE]. GE’s flexible Static Synchronous Compensator ( STATCOM ) solution delivers the fast voltage support Eurotunnel requires to be able to run up to 16 trains simultaneously in the Channel Tunnel - a 60% increase in maximum capacity or as many as 1,000 trains per day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005238/en/ The world’s largest and most powerful Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) solution in a railway environment was developed by GE Grid Solutions and adapted to the Channel Tunnel in collaboration with Eurostar (Graphic: GE)
U.S. farm belt expanding its role in renewable natural gas
Among the largest RNG facilities in the portfolio of Northern Biogas is an Idaho operation drawing on the waste of thousands of dairy cattle.
maritime-executive.com
Seaports Are the Key to Making Green Hydrogen Cost Competitive
As the world strives for a net zero emissions future by 2050, hydrogen has attracted considerable attention in the decarbonization debate. In Europe in particular, hydrogen is receiving strong political and regulatory support. The European Union is leading in the new momentum, launching a separate hydrogen strategy in 2020. The...
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
marketscreener.com
Denmark suspends reviewing wind power projects over possible EU law conflict
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Danish Energy Agency has suspended reviewing existing and new applications to install new wind farms and other renewable energy projects in the country over a potential conflict with European Union law, it said in a statement late on Monday. "The Danish Energy Agency has suspended the...
Number of electric vehicles on Australian roads soars as demand exceeds supply
The number of electric vehicles on Australian roads has almost doubled over the past year, growing from 44,000 at the beginning of 2022 to more than 83,000, according to research based on sales data released in the Electric Vehicle Council’s yearly recap. That figure is expected to top 100,000...
Bigger utilities to benefit most from Biden's clean-energy funds
NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Large U.S. electric utilities with renewable power projects in the works will benefit most in the sector from new federal clean energy funding, analysts and researchers said, with those already at the forefront of developing solar and wind cleaning up.
marketscreener.com
AlgoWatt, three-year agreement with Whitenergy for renewable plants
(Alliance News) - algoWatt Spa, its subsidiary TerniEnergia Progetti and Whitenergy announced on Wednesday that they have signed a strategic partnership, under the stewardship formula, for the development and implementation of multiple projects in the field of energy production from renewable sources, in the direction of industrial and agro-industrial clients, energy efficiency, including through the promotion of energy performance contract offers, and projects for self-production, self-consumption and consumption reduction, including the organization of Renewable Energy Communities.
pv-magazine-usa.com
New lithium iron phosphate battery for residential, off-grid PV
Canadian energy storage specialist Discover Battery has developed a new lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery storage system for residential off-grid solar, home backup power, and microgrids. The Element system has a nominal voltage of 51.2 V and a capacity of 100 Ah. A single battery module has a capacity of...
PV Tech
Enel reported to be selling stake in 3GW Sicilian module factory
Italian renewable energy group Enel Green Power has reportedly entered talks to sell a stake in its 3GW PV module manufacturing facility in Sicily. According to Reuters, renewables investor and asset managerNextEnergy Capital is poised to buy a minority stake in the facility, though an official announcement from Enel is expected to be issued in the coming days.
PV Tech
Altea Green Power inks deal with Aer Soléir to build 300MW projects in Italy
Italian renewables company Altea Green Power has signed a co-development agreement with Irish renewable energy developer Aer Soléir to build 300MW of PV projects in Italy in the next 36 months. The partnership aims to jointly develop agrivoltaic projects. Altea Green Power said this agreement would increase its market...
gcaptain.com
Marine Battery Maker Ayk Energy Strikes Deal To Supply Zero Emission Container Vessel
Marine battery manufacturer AYK Energy is reinforcing its position as one of the sector’s prime innovators after signing a new deal with Holland Shipyards Group (HSG) to supply the zero-emission container vessel the FPS Waal. AYK Energy founder Chris Kruger said the Andorra based company is increasing production at...
BBC
South Africa's power cuts hit vineyards: No power, no pinot
South Africans are struggling with crippling power cuts on a daily basis, which are imposing huge costs on business. As the country's grape harvest gets under way, there are fears about the impact on the wine industry. The rumble of tractors, the churning of the wine press and occasional bouts...
electrek.co
BYD helping light up Las Vegas with renewables using massive 543 MWh energy storage system
BYD has announced plans to implement a 543 MWh Cube Pro liquid-cooled energy storage system (ESS) in Las Vegas, expected to begin commercial operation before year’s end. The Chinese automaker and battery specialist shared that the massive ESS will assist Nevada’s largest energy provider in achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050. Vegas, baby.
