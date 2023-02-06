That was the feeling of the Northwestern men’s basketball team (16-7, 7-5 B1G) after winning a nail-biter against Wisconsin (13-9, 5-7 B1G) 54-52 last Sunday. The victory marks the end of a two game skid for the squad, coming off back-to-back losses to Iowa (15-8, 7-5 B1G) and Michigan (13-10, 7-5 B1G). It also gives an upbeat finish to a brutal portion of the ’Cat’s schedule, playing six games in two weeks, and three in just six days.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO