ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northbynorthwestern.com

Sigh of relief: Men's Basketball ends losing streak at Wisconsin

That was the feeling of the Northwestern men’s basketball team (16-7, 7-5 B1G) after winning a nail-biter against Wisconsin (13-9, 5-7 B1G) 54-52 last Sunday. The victory marks the end of a two game skid for the squad, coming off back-to-back losses to Iowa (15-8, 7-5 B1G) and Michigan (13-10, 7-5 B1G). It also gives an upbeat finish to a brutal portion of the ’Cat’s schedule, playing six games in two weeks, and three in just six days.
EVANSTON, IL
northbynorthwestern.com

At A Glance: 2023 Northwestern Men's Basketball

The Mighty Ducks. The Bad News Bears. The Northwestern Wildcats. Everybody loves the feel-good story of a team nobody believes in banding together and exceeding all expectations. To the joy of Wildcat fans, this basketball season is shaping up to have an ending that’s normally found only in Hollywood.
EVANSTON, IL
northbynorthwestern.com

Walking to Wisconsin: How two first-years blazed a path north

The morning gloom of early January illuminated Sargent Dining Hall, set to open in 15 minutes. It was McCormick first-years Edwin Mizen and James La Fayette’s first stop to fuel up for their attempt to make the 32 mile walk to Wisconsin. Northwestern students always seem to be up...
EVANSTON, IL
northbynorthwestern.com

Planting for success

On a sunny windowsill in fourth-year Raymonde Council’s apartment sits not one, not two, but almost thirty houseplants. They range from leafy snake plants to tiny succulents, rooted in reused Starbucks cups and cereal containers. For Council, her “family” of plants brings her a sense of pride.
EVANSTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy