3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed’s intention to keep raising interest rates. Amid the uncertain...
It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerhouse Dividend Stock
Life Storage keeps growing its portfolio and its payouts.
Bed Bath & Beyond surged 120%, then plunged as the embattled retailer secured a $1 billion fundraising deal to avoid bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond surged as much as 120% Monday and then plunged after it announced a $1 billion funding deal. The shares fell almost 37% in after-hours trading after the company detailed its capital-raising plan. The home goods retailer has been preparing for bankruptcy as it failed to turnaround...
Adani says it will repay over $1 billion in debt ahead of schedule in a bid to halt stock-market rout
Embattled Indian conglomerate Adani Group is paying back $1.1 billion in debt ahead of schedule. It's scrambling to halt a stocks rout that's wiped out over $110 billion in market value over the past fortnight. The selloff came after US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the group of market manipulation and...
Motley Fool
1 Indicator Showing Why These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Are Great Buys
Most institutional investors don't foresee changing their alternative investment strategy. Retail investors could benefit from increasing their allocation to alternatives.
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever
Energy and consumer goods are about as stable as the business world gets.
Motley Fool
Got $500? Adding To These 2 Top Dividend Stocks Would Be a Smart Move in February
Shares of Realty Income and STAG Industrial are well below their recent highs. That has them offering more attractive dividend yields. With more dividend growth ahead, they look like wise long-term investments.
CNBC
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
JP Morgan just bought a massive forest to make money—And not just from the timber
JPMorgan's latest big investment is in the forests of America's Southeast. Investing in woodland conservation isn’t just for wealthy environmentalists anymore. The investment arms of massive banks are getting into the game too, as interest mounts for nature-based solutions to remove greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere. Timber, wood that...
Best Dividend ETFs of 2023
Stocks that pay quarterly dividends can help protect your portfolio from rocky markets—and inflation.
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions
These stocks could boost your portfolio in bear markets and bull markets.
This Exceptional Dividend Stock Showcases What Makes it a Great Buy
The company reached an aspirational goal last year by working tirelessly as a team.
Rothschild family to take Paris-listed investment bank private
In a show of confidence that strengthens the Rothschild family’s grip on its Paris-listed investment bank, the financial dynasty said Monday it plans to take Rothschild & Co. private. Rothschild & Co., best known for its deal-making division that once employed French President Emmanuel Macron, has grown over the last three decades beyond pure advisory for mergers and acquisitions and into wealth management, private equity and debt financing. That development, formerly led by David de Rothschild, 80, and now by his son Alexandre, means the family doesn’t need as much access to capital from the public equity markets, the family holding Concordia said in a statement. “Furthermore, each of the...
2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy With Decades of Passive Income Potential
These two companies pay above-average dividends to shareholders.
2 Dividend Growth Beasts That Have Tripled Their Payouts Within 7 Years
Can these companies continue boosting their dividends at such aggressive rates?
TechCrunch
Sequoia reveals in filing how much is sitting in its Sequoia Capital Fund (and yes, it’s a lot)
Now, thanks to an SEC form filed on Friday, we know how much is sitting in the fund: $13.6 billion. The number represents two things: the value of the stock that Sequoia has rolled into its permanent fund from its legacy funds — these are shares in now-public companies that Sequoia backed as startups, including Airbnb, DoorDash, Unity and Snowflake. Some of those shares are owned by Sequoia; some of them are owned by the firm’s limited partners, who have agreed to let Sequoia continue to manage the shares on their behalf.
