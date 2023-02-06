ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

1 Indicator Showing Why These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Are Great Buys

Most institutional investors don't foresee changing their alternative investment strategy. Retail investors could benefit from increasing their allocation to alternatives. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Motley Fool

Got $500? Adding To These 2 Top Dividend Stocks Would Be a Smart Move in February

Shares of Realty Income and STAG Industrial are well below their recent highs. That has them offering more attractive dividend yields. With more dividend growth ahead, they look like wise long-term investments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Fortune

JP Morgan just bought a massive forest to make money—And not just from the timber

JPMorgan's latest big investment is in the forests of America's Southeast. Investing in woodland conservation isn’t just for wealthy environmentalists anymore. The investment arms of massive banks are getting into the game too, as interest mounts for nature-based solutions to remove greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere. Timber, wood that...
marketscreener.com

Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
New York Post

Rothschild family to take Paris-listed investment bank private

In a show of confidence that strengthens the Rothschild family’s grip on its Paris-listed investment bank, the financial dynasty said Monday it plans to take Rothschild & Co. private. Rothschild & Co., best known for its deal-making division that once employed French President Emmanuel Macron, has grown over the last three decades beyond pure advisory for mergers and acquisitions and into wealth management, private equity and debt financing. That development, formerly led by David de Rothschild, 80, and now by his son Alexandre, means the family doesn’t need as much access to capital from the public equity markets, the family holding Concordia said in a statement. “Furthermore, each of the...
TechCrunch

Sequoia reveals in filing how much is sitting in its Sequoia Capital Fund (and yes, it’s a lot)

Now, thanks to an SEC form filed on Friday, we know how much is sitting in the fund: $13.6 billion. The number represents two things: the value of the stock that Sequoia has rolled into its permanent fund from its legacy funds — these are shares in now-public companies that Sequoia backed as startups, including Airbnb, DoorDash, Unity and Snowflake. Some of those shares are owned by Sequoia; some of them are owned by the firm’s limited partners, who have agreed to let Sequoia continue to manage the shares on their behalf.

