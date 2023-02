Lehigh Mountain Hawks (14-9, 9-3 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (17-8, 11-1 Patriot) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colgate -12; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits the Colgate Raiders after Evan Taylor scored 20 points in Lehigh's 66-64 win over the Lafayette Leopards. The Raiders have gone 8-2 in home games. Colgate...

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO