Reno, NV

KRQE News 13

Nevada beats New Mexico at the buzzer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-It’s two games and two heartbreaks for Richard Pitino and his University of New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball team. Nevada head coach Steve Alford returned to the place he once called home and left with 77-76 victory at The Pit. “Although it was a heartbreaker, we did a lot of good things,” said […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Nevada Appeal

MW rankings: Nevada’s the new No. 1

The New Mexico Lobos have been waiting for the Nevada Wolf Pack for two weeks. “We’ve only lost one game in this building,” coach Richard Pitino said, referring to the Lobos’ 14-1 record at home in The Pit. The two teams, which met in Reno on Jan....
RENO, NV
2news.com

Two local realtor organizations join forces under Sierra Nevada Realtors name

The Reno-Sparks Association of REALTORS® and Sierra Nevada REALTORS® are joining forces and will now operate as a single organization, representing six northern Nevada counties. The new organization, the Sierra Nevada REALTORS®, will support 3,700 member-REALTORS® with streamlined services and provide home buyers and sellers with a single...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Sparks mayor: Cities need state help with Tesla expansion

Tesla's recently-announced $3.6 billion expansion of its Gigafactory east of Reno and Sparks will increasingly strain the infrastructure of the two cities, the mayor of Sparks said on Nevada Newsmakers. Mayor Ed Lawson suggested the 2023 Legislature, which opened Monday in Carson City, may need to step up to help...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Tahoe area sets record for area tourism revenue

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New transient lodging and room tax statistics for 2022 show a record year for Reno Tahoe area tourism. The $467,886,384 collected was the most Taxable Room Revenue ever recorded for a calendar year, and four of the five top all-time revenue producing months came in 2022.
RENO, NV
beckersasc.com

Nevada physician sued for negligence, wrongful death

Medina Culver, DO, has been sued by a former patient's family for alleged wrongful death, This is Reno reported Feb. 6. America's Frontline Doctors, an advocacy group that was formed to oppose public health measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, is also named in the suit. The lawsuit...
NEVADA STATE
nevadabusiness.com

LP Insurance Services Announces New Members/Owners

RENO, Nev. – February 3, 2023 – LP Insurance Services, LLC proudly announces the addition of our newest members/owners to the LP shareholder group: Brundige, Cheta, Copeland, Hawkins, Marsh, Richesin and Wilson. We are excited to welcome Bridget Brundige, Shalila Cheta, Lani Copeland, MaryJo Hawkins, Melissa Marsh, Doug...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Are students at UNR using ChatGPT?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine you’re a student at the University of Nevada. It’s time for class but you forgot to write an essay. The good news is you only need a few minutes to complete it. That’s thanks to ChatGPT. ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence program...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Power being restored Sunday at Reno airport

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Power is being restored to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Sunday morning,. Airlines have used remote systems to check in passengers and power is coming back online, said Stacey Sunday, director of corporate communications for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “We’re not experiencing anything major,” Sunday said of the...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

State chips away at Wilson Canyon rockfall

Smith Valley residents who go to Yerington for services are traveling the long way through Carson Valley as the state continues to chip away at the rockfall across Highway 208 linking Smith with Mason Valley. “Over the past week, rock removal experts have harnessed up and scaled the roadside slope...
YERINGTON, NV
2news.com

Major construction starting at old Harrah's property in downtown Reno

A new project is expected to be built on the old Harrah's property in downtown Reno and developers say that major construction has started this week. The project is expected to be up to 1.4 million square feet including over 500 apartments and non-gaming mixed property. When we first reported...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks City Council to consider settlement with former fire chief Mark Lawson

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks City Council will meet next week to consider settling a lawsuit with former fire chief Mark Lawson. Lawson was briefly the city’s fire chief before being fired after being charged with a number of drug crimes in December. The amount being considered as a payout to Lawson is $441,218.83.
SPARKS, NV

