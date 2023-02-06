Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Related
Nevada beats New Mexico at the buzzer
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-It’s two games and two heartbreaks for Richard Pitino and his University of New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball team. Nevada head coach Steve Alford returned to the place he once called home and left with 77-76 victory at The Pit. “Although it was a heartbreaker, we did a lot of good things,” said […]
Nevada Appeal
MW rankings: Nevada’s the new No. 1
The New Mexico Lobos have been waiting for the Nevada Wolf Pack for two weeks. “We’ve only lost one game in this building,” coach Richard Pitino said, referring to the Lobos’ 14-1 record at home in The Pit. The two teams, which met in Reno on Jan....
This 600-mile Trail Will Connect 15 Mountain Towns Across the American West
Pack plenty of water — this one is a doozy.
Nevada's business-friendly tax structure attracts California business owners
Las Vegas, Henderson, and Reno are among the top 10 ten relocation cities for California businesses, that's according to the Greater Las Vegas Realtor Association.
2news.com
Two local realtor organizations join forces under Sierra Nevada Realtors name
The Reno-Sparks Association of REALTORS® and Sierra Nevada REALTORS® are joining forces and will now operate as a single organization, representing six northern Nevada counties. The new organization, the Sierra Nevada REALTORS®, will support 3,700 member-REALTORS® with streamlined services and provide home buyers and sellers with a single...
Nevada Appeal
Sparks mayor: Cities need state help with Tesla expansion
Tesla's recently-announced $3.6 billion expansion of its Gigafactory east of Reno and Sparks will increasingly strain the infrastructure of the two cities, the mayor of Sparks said on Nevada Newsmakers. Mayor Ed Lawson suggested the 2023 Legislature, which opened Monday in Carson City, may need to step up to help...
rtands.com
Watch: Union Pacific’s ‘Sierra Snow Fighters’ Keep Service Running in California
When Union Pacific Railroad senior manager Mike Upton encounters a news crew from The Weather Channel in downtown Truckee, California, he knows it's all hands on deck in the Sierra Nevada Mountain range. Upton, who manages track maintenance, and his fellow “Sierra Snow Fighters” are in charge of clearing the...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Tahoe area sets record for area tourism revenue
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New transient lodging and room tax statistics for 2022 show a record year for Reno Tahoe area tourism. The $467,886,384 collected was the most Taxable Room Revenue ever recorded for a calendar year, and four of the five top all-time revenue producing months came in 2022.
‘We’re going to have to compromise,’ Governor Lombardo settles into first term in office as legislative session begins
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Day two of the Nevada State Legislative session took place on Tuesday. New Republican Governor Joe Lombardo spoke with 8 News Now’s John Langler as he settles into his first term. It’s been a little more than a month since Gov. Joe Lombardo formally took office in Carson City. “In order […]
beckersasc.com
Nevada physician sued for negligence, wrongful death
Medina Culver, DO, has been sued by a former patient's family for alleged wrongful death, This is Reno reported Feb. 6. America's Frontline Doctors, an advocacy group that was formed to oppose public health measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, is also named in the suit. The lawsuit...
nevadabusiness.com
LP Insurance Services Announces New Members/Owners
RENO, Nev. – February 3, 2023 – LP Insurance Services, LLC proudly announces the addition of our newest members/owners to the LP shareholder group: Brundige, Cheta, Copeland, Hawkins, Marsh, Richesin and Wilson. We are excited to welcome Bridget Brundige, Shalila Cheta, Lani Copeland, MaryJo Hawkins, Melissa Marsh, Doug...
KOLO TV Reno
Are students at UNR using ChatGPT?
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine you’re a student at the University of Nevada. It’s time for class but you forgot to write an essay. The good news is you only need a few minutes to complete it. That’s thanks to ChatGPT. ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence program...
Don't drive to Tahoe on any Friday in February, travel experts say
Driving to Tahoe? Here's when Waze, Caltrans and tourism officials suggest leaving.
KOLO TV Reno
Power being restored Sunday at Reno airport
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Power is being restored to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Sunday morning,. Airlines have used remote systems to check in passengers and power is coming back online, said Stacey Sunday, director of corporate communications for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “We’re not experiencing anything major,” Sunday said of the...
Record-Courier
State chips away at Wilson Canyon rockfall
Smith Valley residents who go to Yerington for services are traveling the long way through Carson Valley as the state continues to chip away at the rockfall across Highway 208 linking Smith with Mason Valley. “Over the past week, rock removal experts have harnessed up and scaled the roadside slope...
mynews4.com
Reno approves $250k settlement for observer hurt by police in Black Lives Matter protest
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The city of Reno approved a $250,000 settlement with a Black Lives Matter observer injured during a May 2020 protest when police fired nonlethal pepperball rounds into the crowd. The settlement resolves a federal lawsuit filed by Rebecca Gasca, who was...
2news.com
Major construction starting at old Harrah's property in downtown Reno
A new project is expected to be built on the old Harrah's property in downtown Reno and developers say that major construction has started this week. The project is expected to be up to 1.4 million square feet including over 500 apartments and non-gaming mixed property. When we first reported...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks City Council to consider settlement with former fire chief Mark Lawson
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks City Council will meet next week to consider settling a lawsuit with former fire chief Mark Lawson. Lawson was briefly the city’s fire chief before being fired after being charged with a number of drug crimes in December. The amount being considered as a payout to Lawson is $441,218.83.
2news.com
Mayor Schieve Files Motion for Washoe Judge to Order Tracking Device Plantee to be Identified
(Feb. 6, 2023) Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve has filed in the second Judicial District Court of Nevada an order to compel a Washoe judge to ask the defendants in the case described below to identify the someone(s) who planted a tracking device on her personal car, despite the defendants' 'untenable objection'.
2news.com
Power restored to most NV Energy customers who lost power in Reno Saturday night
Power has been restored to most NV Energy customers who lost power in Reno Saturday night. We first heard reports of a power outage in north Reno and near the University of Nevada, Reno around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, February. The cause of the outage is under investigation. If you...
