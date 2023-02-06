ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

altcoinbuzz.io

Rabby Wallet, Your Alternative Ethereum-Compatible Wallet

Ethereum is still one of the most used blockchains. However, many people are not happy anymore with the existing Ethereum-compatible wallets. That’s why we introduce Rabby Wallet to you. This is a great alternative to either MetaMask or Trust Wallet. So, let’s have a look at what Rabby Wallet...
cryptoglobe.com

Binance Research on How Bitcoin NFTs Are Taking the Crypto World by Storm

On Tuesday (7 February 2023), Binance Research, the research division of Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, delved into the topic of Bitcoin NFTs. In a Twitter thread posted earlier today, Binance Research said that traditionally, the Bitcoin blockchain was only used for payment transactions, but recently a new protocol known as the Ordinals protocol has emerged, introducing on-chain, Bitcoin-native NFTs.
altcoinbuzz.io

The Latest Quant Review – Part 2

Gilbert Verdian founded Quant Network in 2015 to create a fully interoperable blockchain environment. We look closely at Quant Network and its ecosystem in this two-part series. In this second part, we examine the tokenomics and use cases. (You can read the first part of our article series here.) $QNT...
BGR.com

Millions of Android users downloaded these scammy rewards apps

We shouldn’t have to say that if something on the internet sounds too good to be true, it probably is, but a new report suggests that we do. According to a review of virus activity on mobile devices from antivirus software maker Doctor Web, a new breed of fraudulent apps is taking Google Play by storm. The Android apps in question claim that users can make money by completing tasks, but the rewards are often virtually impossible to collect.
dailyhodl.com

Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
crypto-academy.org

Bitcoin Up 98% Since MicroStrategy Investment

Bitcoin, the world’s largest and most well-known cryptocurrency, has been on a bullish run in recent months. Since the first public company, MicroStrategy, added Bitcoin to its balance sheet, the price of Bitcoin is up 98%. This staggering increase has outperformed all major global assets, making it one of the best-performing investments of the past year for MicroStrategy. For your information, the firm began investing in Bitcoin back in August 2020.
CoinDesk

‘It’s Time for Crypto to Put on Big Boy Pants’: 5 Ways TradFi Investors Are Rethinking Crypto in the Wake of FTX

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto's future depends upon traditional finance (TradFi) investors. I'm not talking about banks and asset managers but the pension funds, endowments, foundations and large family offices that control large pools of discretionary, patient capital. If crypto is to realize its transformative potential, it needs these institutional investors to start writing checks.
AUSTIN, TX
decrypt.co

Chiliz Launches Native Blockchain in Shift Away From 'Just Being a Token': CEO

Marking its fifth anniversary, sports-focused crypto startup Chiliz has officially unveiled its own layer-1 EVM-compatible blockchain. Chiliz, the crypto startup behind fan token platform Socios, today launched its new layer-1 blockchain, shifting away from the current chain running on Ethereum. The launch of Chiliz Chain 2.0 comes as the project...
dailyhodl.com

Andre Cronje Names the Core Focus of Fantom Foundation, Says DeFi Is Here To Stay

Decentralized finance (DeFi) veteran and Fantom (FTM) founder Andre Cronje is identifying the core areas of focus for the foundation behind one of Ethereum’s (ETH) biggest rivals. In a new Medium post, the prolific developer says that he’s not looking for a new narrative or trend in DeFi, as...
altcoinbuzz.io

A Beginner’s Guide to Polygon – Part 1

During the bull run of 2021, many competitors to Ethereum rose to challenge for the throne. The throne for the king of altcoins, the #2 spot on the market cap list. Projects like BNB Chain, Avalanche, and Solana are some contenders that’ve failed. Now, you may wonder, “Why is...
NEWSBTC

Visionary Crypto Entrepreneur is working on the World’s First Auto-Rebasing Layer 1 Blockchain

The world is at a tipping point in Blockchain innovation. With the introduction of the World’s First Auto-Rebasing Layer 1 Blockchain, the future of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and digital asset management will never be the same again. This revolutionary technology innovated by Bryan Legend the CEO of Vulcan and Co-Founder of OOXY Labs, is set to provide high scalability coupled with low transaction fees and fast throughput, enabling developers to build better applications for DeFi and other use cases that require high performance.
bitcoinist.com

These 7 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy During Presale

ASTL (ASTL) Often known as an Initial Coin Offering (ICO), a crypto presale event allows investors to purchase new coins and currencies before they list on decentralized exchanges (DEXs), becoming available to the general public. These events are mutually beneficial for investors – who can take advantage of prices at their lowest, and the projects – which raise much-needed funds for development.
The Independent

Britcoin? UK gets closer to launching a digital currency

Britcoin is moving closer to reality.U.K. authorities on Monday said British businesses and consumers are likely to need a digital version of the pound, formally asking for public comment on the idea of introducing a central bank digital currency.Britain, home to the world’s second-biggest financial center, is trailing former colonies such as Nigeria, the Bahamas and Jamaica in rolling out a digital currency. More than 80% of the world’s central banks are considering launching digital currencies or have already done so, according to the consultant PwC.“While cash is here to stay, a digital pound issued and backed by the...
thecurrencyanalytics.com

Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence and Price Discovery of Bitcoin Ethereum and Others

Price Analysis of cryptocurrencies with Artificial Intelligence is expected to dramatically decrease the investment risk associated with crypto investment. Studies are ongoing with advanced artificial intelligence frameworks of fully connected Artificial Neural Network (ANN) and Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) with Recurrent Neural Network to analyse the price dynamics of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple.

