dailyhodl.com
Solana Whale Suddenly Moves $184,488,088 As Ethereum Rival Secures Partnership With Brave Browser
Nine figures worth of Solana (SOL) are on the move following a massive crypto whale transfer between two unknown wallets as the Ethereum (ETH) rival secures a partnership with software giant Brave. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, an unknown whale on the Solana blockchain transferred 7,981,517 SOL...
zycrypto.com
DeSo Launches MegaSwap, A Revolutionary Cross-Chain Smart Service With Over $5 Million In Volume
DeSo, a new layer one blockchain, is elated to announce the launch of its revolutionary cross-chain smart service MegaSwap, to enable users securely and easily swap coins between different blockchains. As per the announcement, MegaSwap will allow users to swap coins between blockchains with a frictionless zero-login. This new service...
altcoinbuzz.io
Rabby Wallet, Your Alternative Ethereum-Compatible Wallet
Ethereum is still one of the most used blockchains. However, many people are not happy anymore with the existing Ethereum-compatible wallets. That’s why we introduce Rabby Wallet to you. This is a great alternative to either MetaMask or Trust Wallet. So, let’s have a look at what Rabby Wallet...
cryptoglobe.com
Binance Research on How Bitcoin NFTs Are Taking the Crypto World by Storm
On Tuesday (7 February 2023), Binance Research, the research division of Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, delved into the topic of Bitcoin NFTs. In a Twitter thread posted earlier today, Binance Research said that traditionally, the Bitcoin blockchain was only used for payment transactions, but recently a new protocol known as the Ordinals protocol has emerged, introducing on-chain, Bitcoin-native NFTs.
altcoinbuzz.io
The Latest Quant Review – Part 2
Gilbert Verdian founded Quant Network in 2015 to create a fully interoperable blockchain environment. We look closely at Quant Network and its ecosystem in this two-part series. In this second part, we examine the tokenomics and use cases. (You can read the first part of our article series here.) $QNT...
NEWSBTC
SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note
Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
Millions of Android users downloaded these scammy rewards apps
We shouldn’t have to say that if something on the internet sounds too good to be true, it probably is, but a new report suggests that we do. According to a review of virus activity on mobile devices from antivirus software maker Doctor Web, a new breed of fraudulent apps is taking Google Play by storm. The Android apps in question claim that users can make money by completing tasks, but the rewards are often virtually impossible to collect.
dailyhodl.com
Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
crypto-academy.org
Bitcoin Up 98% Since MicroStrategy Investment
Bitcoin, the world’s largest and most well-known cryptocurrency, has been on a bullish run in recent months. Since the first public company, MicroStrategy, added Bitcoin to its balance sheet, the price of Bitcoin is up 98%. This staggering increase has outperformed all major global assets, making it one of the best-performing investments of the past year for MicroStrategy. For your information, the firm began investing in Bitcoin back in August 2020.
CoinDesk
Here’s Why Artificial Intelligence Focused Cryptocurrencies Are Vastly Outperforming Bitcoin
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto markets are known to be fueled by narratives, and artificial intelligence (AI) is the latest trend. Prominent traders on Crypto Twitter are heralding AI-based tokens as the sector that might lead the next...
If You Invested $1,000 in Bitcoin in 2017, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The cryptocurrency would have been an outstanding investment in 2017.
CoinDesk
‘It’s Time for Crypto to Put on Big Boy Pants’: 5 Ways TradFi Investors Are Rethinking Crypto in the Wake of FTX
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto's future depends upon traditional finance (TradFi) investors. I'm not talking about banks and asset managers but the pension funds, endowments, foundations and large family offices that control large pools of discretionary, patient capital. If crypto is to realize its transformative potential, it needs these institutional investors to start writing checks.
decrypt.co
Chiliz Launches Native Blockchain in Shift Away From 'Just Being a Token': CEO
Marking its fifth anniversary, sports-focused crypto startup Chiliz has officially unveiled its own layer-1 EVM-compatible blockchain. Chiliz, the crypto startup behind fan token platform Socios, today launched its new layer-1 blockchain, shifting away from the current chain running on Ethereum. The launch of Chiliz Chain 2.0 comes as the project...
dailyhodl.com
Andre Cronje Names the Core Focus of Fantom Foundation, Says DeFi Is Here To Stay
Decentralized finance (DeFi) veteran and Fantom (FTM) founder Andre Cronje is identifying the core areas of focus for the foundation behind one of Ethereum’s (ETH) biggest rivals. In a new Medium post, the prolific developer says that he’s not looking for a new narrative or trend in DeFi, as...
altcoinbuzz.io
A Beginner’s Guide to Polygon – Part 1
During the bull run of 2021, many competitors to Ethereum rose to challenge for the throne. The throne for the king of altcoins, the #2 spot on the market cap list. Projects like BNB Chain, Avalanche, and Solana are some contenders that’ve failed. Now, you may wonder, “Why is...
NEWSBTC
Visionary Crypto Entrepreneur is working on the World’s First Auto-Rebasing Layer 1 Blockchain
The world is at a tipping point in Blockchain innovation. With the introduction of the World’s First Auto-Rebasing Layer 1 Blockchain, the future of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and digital asset management will never be the same again. This revolutionary technology innovated by Bryan Legend the CEO of Vulcan and Co-Founder of OOXY Labs, is set to provide high scalability coupled with low transaction fees and fast throughput, enabling developers to build better applications for DeFi and other use cases that require high performance.
bitcoinist.com
These 7 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy During Presale
ASTL (ASTL) Often known as an Initial Coin Offering (ICO), a crypto presale event allows investors to purchase new coins and currencies before they list on decentralized exchanges (DEXs), becoming available to the general public. These events are mutually beneficial for investors – who can take advantage of prices at their lowest, and the projects – which raise much-needed funds for development.
Britcoin? UK gets closer to launching a digital currency
Britcoin is moving closer to reality.U.K. authorities on Monday said British businesses and consumers are likely to need a digital version of the pound, formally asking for public comment on the idea of introducing a central bank digital currency.Britain, home to the world’s second-biggest financial center, is trailing former colonies such as Nigeria, the Bahamas and Jamaica in rolling out a digital currency. More than 80% of the world’s central banks are considering launching digital currencies or have already done so, according to the consultant PwC.“While cash is here to stay, a digital pound issued and backed by the...
thecurrencyanalytics.com
Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence and Price Discovery of Bitcoin Ethereum and Others
Price Analysis of cryptocurrencies with Artificial Intelligence is expected to dramatically decrease the investment risk associated with crypto investment. Studies are ongoing with advanced artificial intelligence frameworks of fully connected Artificial Neural Network (ANN) and Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) with Recurrent Neural Network to analyse the price dynamics of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple.
dailyhodl.com
Revolut To Roll Out Crypto Staking Service for Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Two More Altcoins: Report
UK-based banking app Revolut is soft-launching customer crypto staking for four prominent altcoins. According to a new report by Altfi, London-based Revolut is introducing crypto staking for Polkadot (DOT), Tezos (XTZ), Cardano (ADA) and Ethereum (ETH) to its 25 million customers. Crypto staking involves digital asset holders lending their assets...
