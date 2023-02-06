Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Just three days in, Fortnite players are already begging Epic to delete The Kid Laroi crossover
While The Kid Laroi’s music attracts billions of listens on Spotify, his Fortnite game mode might’ve overstayed its welcome just days after it hit live servers. The Kid Laroi is a part of a long list of crossovers within the battle royale. The musician’s event commenced on Friday, Jan. 27 with a concert available on-demand. Once you’ve reached the end of the activated gig, you can also visit a special island with your best buds and listen to all The Kid Laroi music all over again.
dotesports.com
If it ain’t broke: ZywOo has surprise approach to CS:GO solo practice that is clearly working
Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut might eventually be the best player to ever touch CS:GO, and we as viewers might be able to learn a thing or two from his unique training methods. While every other pro player in the world spends hours in aim-training lobbies, the French superstar seems to have a different tactic.
dotesports.com
When is MSI 2023? MSI 2023 dates and location explained
Riot Games officially announced the dates and location for this year’s League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational on Feb. 8. Similar to the previous three years, the event will be held in May, but for the first time ever the hosting city will be the capital city of England. The...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 community’s Ramattra nicknames are dividing fans
Overwatch 2 is a fast-paced shooting game, where communication is key. Whille players can use various pings to make quick calls with their team, many others are willing to strengthen their communication by using the voice chat. Even in voice chat, players need to make very short and clear calls...
dotesports.com
How do I get a Riot Gun Buddy? Who is the next VALORANT break-out star? VALORANT Mail Room
This is the first installment of the George Geddes’ Mail Room for Dot Esports, a weekly article series that will answer questions from Twitter regarding VALORANT news. It’s a tale as old as time; VALORANT players looking to get their hands on a Gun Buddy with a small Riot logo situated on a boring background.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Kyrie Irving Drops Major Truth Bomb On His Relationship With Kevin Durant After Shocking Trade Request
Kyrie reveals his current standing with Kevin Durant.
ComicBook
Diablo 4 Beta Dates Teased by Blizzard Boss
It looks like Blizzard Entertainment will soon be announcing the open beta dates for Diablo 4 prior to its launch later this year. In recent months, Blizzard has started to share a ton of new information about Diablo 4, specifically because the game is set to release in roughly five months. Despite this, one lingering question that many fans have continued to have comes with the open beta and its dates. And while Blizzard has yet to say specifically when the Diablo 4 beta will happen, we now have an idea of where the reveal should take place.
dotesports.com
LeTigress temporarily stepping back from LCS following TSM-Doublelift segment backlash
It’s been almost a week since the LCS aired a controversial segment during a regular season game day that caused huge backlash from the League of Legends community. In the wake of this incident, popular LCS caster and host Gabriella “LeTigress” Devia-Allen said today she’ll be taking a step back from the show for this upcoming week.
dotesports.com
When does Apex’s Mixtape playlist release?
Some of Apex Legends’ limited-time modes aren’t as limited-time as they have been in the past few years. While these short-lived modes can make triumphant returns every now and then for some extra spice (such as Control) or make explosive debuts (such as Gun Run), they tend to only be playable for brief windows—or at least they were until season 16.
dotesports.com
Is Wrecking Ball getting reworked in Overwatch 2?
Several times in Overwatch’s history, a hero has been in such a bad spot that Blizzard Entertainment had to go back to the concept stage and completely rework them to make them formidable in the meta. One hero that is seriously struggling right now in Overwatch 2 is Wrecking...
Pokemon Anime Drops First Promo for the Squirtle Squad's Comeback
Pokemon is finally bringing the Squirtle Squad back to the anime for Ash Ketchum's final episodes, and the series has dropped the first promo for the fan favorite group's big comeback! Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master has been working through its special series as Ash has reunited with his first travel companions, Misty ...
dotesports.com
These are the most-played heroes in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2’s roster of heroes seems to be always growing, so there is always a new choice to be made when queuing up for some matches in Quick Play, Competitive, or anything else in-game. The meta is always changing in OW2. With each passing update, seasonal content drop, and...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 season 3 is trying to entice you with these new reasons to play
Heading into the third competitive season of Overwatch 2, developers at Blizzard Entertainment have made some changes to the game’s reward system. The rework of Overwatch’s original model from a one-time purchase to a free game with a battle pass continues to receive criticism from players. The main complaints are that cosmetics are now too expensive under the new model, and the less frequent rewards don’t provide enough incentive to work through the entire battle pass.
dotesports.com
How to watch the Tfue $100,000 Fortnite tournament
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, with millions of dollars being pumped into esports competitions each year. While Epic is ramping up the FNCS this year with a $2 million prize pool, it seems creators aren’t slowing down either. Popular content creator Tfue has announced that he’ll be holding a $100,000 Fortnite tournament today.
dotesports.com
Why was League Patch 13.1b reverted?
On Feb.6, many League of Legends players were thrown into confusion by seeing all changes introduced alongside Patch 13.1b being reverted temporarily. In addition, players couldn’t queue up for ranked games and saw a dozen champions being removed from the champion select phase, as well as items and runes. Many worried that a game-breaking bug had surfaced and would paralyze League for a while.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty legend Crimsix joins FaZe—but not for the game you’re thinking of
The winningest Call of Duty esports player of all time is back in the esports business—but the comeback is not going to take place in Modern Warfare 2. No, the 37-time CoD champion Crimsix is headed down a new road this time. Literally. FaZe Clan announced today that the former CoD star is going pro on the organization’s sim racing team. Seriously.
dotesports.com
These were the 3 best plays from NA VALORANT Challengers 2023 week one
VALORANT esports has entered a new era as of 2023, but before the international leagues have started and the partnered teams begin to play, the action is already kicking off across global Challengers leagues that make up a robust tier-two ecosystem. One of the most exciting Challengers regions, in regard...
dotesports.com
Riot disables TFT Set 8 Ranked over bug
Riot Games has disabled all Ranked queues for Teamfight Tactics Set Eight after a bug reverted balance changes back to the 13.1 B-patch. Players attempting to climb the ladder today were unable to play Ranked once a bug was discovered. All Ranked TFT Set Eight games were disabled by Riot around 5pm CT on Feb. 6 after a glitch reverted the 13.1 C-patch back to the 13.1 B-patch. The same bug also reverted the patch in League of Legends Ranked queues.
