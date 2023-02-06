Read full article on original website
Here's How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth If BTC Returns To All-Time Highs
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has called for more companies to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Bitcoin hit all-time highs in November 2021 and could have upside for investors if another bull run happens. Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the most valuable in the world with a market capitalization...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Investors pin hopes on ETH crossing $1800
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since 20 January, Ethereum has encountered resistance at $1,680. Even so, there is optimism that ETH will reach $1,800 or even higher by the end of February due to the ascending triangular pattern and improvements in investor mood in ETH derivatives. Of course, how ETH performs as it approaches the pattern deadline by mid-February will determine how everything plays out.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Says Markets Are Off to the Races As Fed Capitulates – Here’s His Outlook
Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya says the markets are likely to witness more bursts to the upside following the recent comments of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. In a new All-In Podcast episode, the venture capitalist says that the statements made by Chairman Powell during the Federal Open Market Committee meeting last week indicated that the Federal Reserve is beginning to ease the pace of future rate hikes.
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.001 in 2023?
Is a nearly 8,900% return in the cards for one of the hottest cryptocurrencies on the planet?
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Dogecoin Short-Rally Ceiling, Warns 'Accumulation Won't Last Forever'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter sees Dogecoin DOGE/USD showing signs of a solid recovery. What Happened: 'Smart Contracter' told his 220,000 followers on Twitter that the four-hour DOGE/ Bitcoin BTC/USD chart has started to form a nice base, potentially signaling further upside ahead. :. The chart plotted by the...
The new CEO of FTX charged $690,000 for 2 months of work untangling the failed crypto exchange's chaotic finances
FTX's new CEO John J. Ray III charged the crypto exchange $690,000 last year. Ray is a long-time Wall Street restructuring exec who oversaw Enron's bankruptcy process. Ray said in a congressional testimony that FTX was running an "old-fashioned embezzlement." FTX's new CEO John J. Ray III charged the failed...
Strength in the bond market is signaling that the US economy won't enter a recession either this year or next
The bond market is signaling that the economy is not going to enter a recession anytime soon, according to DataTrek. That's because corporate bond yield spreads relative to Treasuries are continuing to decline. "The corporate bond market is not discounting any real possibility of a deep 2023-2024 earnings recession," DataTrek...
I started my company with $40 and grew it to $4 million in revenue. Here are the best business investments I made and what entrepreneurs should avoid.
Tori Dunlap, the founder of the financial-advice platform Her First $100K, says outsourcing is one of the best investments for entrepreneurs.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Alert to Shiba Inu Holders, Says SHIB Hype To Gain Momentum in Coming Weeks
A popular crypto strategist who correctly called the end of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bull market in 2021 believes that top meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) may be gearing up for bullish price action in the coming weeks. Pseudonymous analyst Pentoshi tells his 673,400 Twitter followers that SHIB looks strong after...
binbits.com
Dogecoin Price Prediction (2023-2035)
Without any doubt, many investors are now very critical about investing in cryptocurrencies. This is due to its inherent volatility. Worthy of note that investors only want to dabble into assets capable of aiding their financial interest. Guided by this priority, they are expected to look before leaping. However, irrespective of the odds, cryptocurrencies have cemented its place as the future of investment, money and value. In few years to come, the adoption of digital assets is tipped to rise massively, thereby relegating traditional finance. Meanwhile, with thousands of the assets rocking the industry, investors are having more than enough options to pick from. One of these assets that have continued to gain attention of investors in the industry is Dogecoin, thereby necessitating its price prediction.
China's yuan will end US dollar dominance and create a bipolar currency system in the next decade, says 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini
The Chinese yuan poses a threat to US dollar dominance, according to Nouriel Roubini. He predicted in a Financial Times column the emergence of a bipolar currency regime. "The intensifying geopolitical contest between Washington and Beijing will inevitably be felt in a bipolar global reserve currency regime as well." The...
dailyhodl.com
Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Betting on Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Causing ‘Excitement’
The chief investment officer (CIO) of Bitwise Investments, Matt Hougan, is naming his top three crypto assets. Hougan says in a new Stansberry Research interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are the “two big horses” that investors should have in their crypto portfolio. “I’ll talk about three...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry compares the stock market's rally to the dot-com bubble - and hints he's bracing for an epic crash
Michael Burry signaled the stock-market rebound this year reminds him of the dot-com bubble. The "Big Short" investor highlighted how stocks and interest rates both plunged in 2001 and 2002. Burry has warned the S&P 500 could plunge by over 50%, and recently tweeted one word: "Sell." Michael Burry has...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers
As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
dailyhodl.com
ARK Invest Details Massive $1,480,000 Bitcoin Price Target, Says BTC’s Long-Term Opportunity Is Strengthening
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest believes that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) could exceed $1 million in the coming years amid a strengthening global value proposition. In a recently published report, ARK Invest says that Bitcoin’s long-term opportunity is on the up and up. The report highlights that Bitcoin’s...
u.today
Top Mizuho Analyst Slams Crypto as “Pet Rocks”
Mizuho Americas' senior analyst, Dan Dolev, doubled down on his bearish view on cryptocurrencies in a recent interview on CNBC. Dolev stated that there's "no use case" for cryptocurrencies, referring to them as "pet rocks." "There's no use case." Investors are asking, "Why should I own these? These aren't rocks....
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Bitcoin May Be Tracking Path of Explosive AI-Based Altcoin – Here’s His Outlook
A popular crypto strategist believes that Bitcoin (BTC) could be following in the footsteps of an artificial intelligence (AI)-focused altcoin that’s printing massive gains this year. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Cred tells his 337,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could be mirroring the price action of Fetch.ai (FET), a decentralized machine-learning...
techaiapp.com
Market Strategist Predicts Gold Will Be the Top Performer in 2023 Over Cryptocurrencies and Equities – Bitcoin News
Gareth Soloway, president and chief market strategist at inthemoneystocks.com, predicts that gold will outperform cryptocurrencies and equity performances in 2023. In an interview published Thursday, Soloway emphasized his belief that “gold will be the best performer” this year and stated that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not cut rates until a “massively nasty recession” occurs.
