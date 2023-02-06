ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Investors pin hopes on ETH crossing $1800

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since 20 January, Ethereum has encountered resistance at $1,680. Even so, there is optimism that ETH will reach $1,800 or even higher by the end of February due to the ascending triangular pattern and improvements in investor mood in ETH derivatives. Of course, how ETH performs as it approaches the pattern deadline by mid-February will determine how everything plays out.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Says Markets Are Off to the Races As Fed Capitulates – Here’s His Outlook

Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya says the markets are likely to witness more bursts to the upside following the recent comments of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. In a new All-In Podcast episode, the venture capitalist says that the statements made by Chairman Powell during the Federal Open Market Committee meeting last week indicated that the Federal Reserve is beginning to ease the pace of future rate hikes.
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
binbits.com

Dogecoin Price Prediction (2023-2035)

Without any doubt, many investors are now very critical about investing in cryptocurrencies. This is due to its inherent volatility. Worthy of note that investors only want to dabble into assets capable of aiding their financial interest. Guided by this priority, they are expected to look before leaping. However, irrespective of the odds, cryptocurrencies have cemented its place as the future of investment, money and value. In few years to come, the adoption of digital assets is tipped to rise massively, thereby relegating traditional finance. Meanwhile, with thousands of the assets rocking the industry, investors are having more than enough options to pick from. One of these assets that have continued to gain attention of investors in the industry is Dogecoin, thereby necessitating its price prediction.
Markets Insider

China's yuan will end US dollar dominance and create a bipolar currency system in the next decade, says 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini

The Chinese yuan poses a threat to US dollar dominance, according to Nouriel Roubini. He predicted in a Financial Times column the emergence of a bipolar currency regime. "The intensifying geopolitical contest between Washington and Beijing will inevitably be felt in a bipolar global reserve currency regime as well." The...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers

As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
u.today

Top Mizuho Analyst Slams Crypto as “Pet Rocks”

Mizuho Americas' senior analyst, Dan Dolev, doubled down on his bearish view on cryptocurrencies in a recent interview on CNBC. Dolev stated that there's "no use case" for cryptocurrencies, referring to them as "pet rocks." "There's no use case." Investors are asking, "Why should I own these? These aren't rocks....
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Says Bitcoin May Be Tracking Path of Explosive AI-Based Altcoin – Here’s His Outlook

A popular crypto strategist believes that Bitcoin (BTC) could be following in the footsteps of an artificial intelligence (AI)-focused altcoin that’s printing massive gains this year. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Cred tells his 337,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could be mirroring the price action of Fetch.ai (FET), a decentralized machine-learning...
techaiapp.com

Market Strategist Predicts Gold Will Be the Top Performer in 2023 Over Cryptocurrencies and Equities – Bitcoin News

Gareth Soloway, president and chief market strategist at inthemoneystocks.com, predicts that gold will outperform cryptocurrencies and equity performances in 2023. In an interview published Thursday, Soloway emphasized his belief that “gold will be the best performer” this year and stated that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not cut rates until a “massively nasty recession” occurs.
