Washington Examiner
Ilhan Omar signs on to resolution recognizing Israel as 'legitimate and democratic ally'
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was one of 32 members of the House of Representatives who co-sponsored a resolution recognizing Israel as "America's legitimate and democratic ally" and condemning antisemitism. The resolution, led by Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), was part of a last-ditch effort to avoid having Omar removed from her position...
The Jewish Press
The Ilhan Omar Vote As a Turning Point for American Jews
Seen only in the context of the struggle between America’s two major political parties, the House of Representatives’ vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Relations Committee is not a historic turning point. It is merely the latest evidence that the once largely polite battles between Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill have escalated into a full-blown culture war.
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
86 House Democrats voted against a GOP-proposed resolution 'denouncing the horrors of socialism'
The resolution, sponsored by Cuban-American Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, was met with eye-rolls from many in the Democratic Party.
The Real Reason House Republicans Kicked Ilhan Omar off the Foreign Affairs Committee
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. House Republicans removed Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday because she is a Black, Muslim woman. Officially, that’s not the reason. But the facts speak for themselves: The removal is the culmination of years of targeting Omar by Donald Trump, the rightwing media, and Republican lawmakers who attacked her religion, ethnicity, and history as a refugee. The GOP majority has an official reason for ousting Omar—and then there’s the reason both they and everyone else know is really behind this outrage.
Pennsylvania re-elected seven traitors to the Constitution | PennLive letters
The Republican membership in the new Congress should embarrass and frighten every American. Here’s the reason: 147 of the current Republican Representatives voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election results the same day as the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. That’s right, these 147 Republicans were re-elected despite being traitors to the Constitution.
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
Ilhan Omar labeled a 'liar' after claiming she was unaware of 'tropes about Jews and money:' 'Give me a break'
Rep. Ilhan Omar is accused of 'lying' after she said that she was unaware there were 'tropes about Jews and money' when asked about past antisemitic comments.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Trump Rages Over Being Left Out of Conservative Event
Trump slammed the Club for Growth as "an assemblage of political misfits, globalists, and losers" after the group left him off their annual guest list.
New Jersey Globe
Ron Jaworski for Senate is George Norcross’ Dr. Oz moment, Democratic activist says
Before Democrats agree to back former NFL quarterback Ron Jaworski for State Senate, he’ll need to explain his past support of Donald Trump, Chris Christie and other Republicans and convince them of his Democratic bona fides if he switches parties and runs in the 8th legislative district. The former...
A South Dakota Senate aide’s allegation roils GOP politics
The conversation between a state senator and a legislative aide started with a seemingly routine discussion about a bill. It suddenly spiraled as the senator allegedly harassed the aide because she had vaccinated her young child, plunging the Senate into a political drama that has divided South Dakota’s Republican Party. The Senate, where lawmakers pride themselves on a genteel code of conduct as they work from wooden desks that have been there for generations, has seemed largely insulated from the forces roiling the wider GOP. But even here, controversy was inevitable as an insurgent brand of Republicans look to challenge the establishment...
Large numbers of Americans want a strong, rough, anti-democratic leader
A large proportion of Americans is willing to support leaders who would violate democratic principles.
Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42
WASHINGTON — Nearly 80 Democratic members of Congress sent a letter to the White House expressing their “great concern” that the Biden administration is walking back on its promise to restore migrants’ access to asylum. In the letter, they also condemned the administration’s expansion of a controversial policy that immediately turns away migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, […] The post Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42 appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SFGate
GOP on GOP: Romney scolds Santos, 'You don't belong here'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. George Santos positioned himself in a prime location for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address — an uncomfortably prominent place for the embattled new lawmaker who faces multiple investigations and has acknowledged embellishing and even lying about his life story. Santos'...
Ilhan Omar says she was kicked from her committee because of 'bigotry'
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) claimed Monday that the reason she was booted from her post on the House Foreign Affairs Committee was "bigotry."
Jewish House Democrats Vote in Support of Rep. Ilhan Omar
House Republicans exacted payback against their Democratic colleagues by expelling controversial Rep. Ilhan Omar (D) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee seat. The vote came down along political party lines (218-211).
POLITICO
Senate GOP prebuts Biden
With an assist from Nicholas Wu and Burgess Everett. FIRST IN HUDDLE: DOOMSDAY PREVIEW — Senate Republicans are launching a “prebuttal” to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, painting him as a harbinger of doom in a dystopian video expected out on social media channels this morning.
Migrant crisis is Biden-caused ‘catastrophe,’ Rep. Elise Stefanik says
President Biden’s handling of the border with Mexico has left the US in “an absolute catastrophe” — one that is now being felt in the northernmost reaches of New York, a top House Republican told The Post on Tuesday. “The situation at the southern border is an absolute catastrophe that has gotten worse under Joe Biden,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the House Republican Conference chairwoman, said ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address. “We just don’t have migrants filling New York City’s hotels. We have buses of migrants going right through my district! This failure to control the border...
McCarthy says he will form bipartisan group to create House code of conduct after Omar ouster
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is set to create a bipartisan group of lawmakers tasked with writing an updated code of conduct that outlines expected behavior for the lower chamber, the Republican leader said on Thursday.
