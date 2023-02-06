ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Ilhan Omar signs on to resolution recognizing Israel as 'legitimate and democratic ally'

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was one of 32 members of the House of Representatives who co-sponsored a resolution recognizing Israel as "America's legitimate and democratic ally" and condemning antisemitism. The resolution, led by Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), was part of a last-ditch effort to avoid having Omar removed from her position...
The Jewish Press

The Ilhan Omar Vote As a Turning Point for American Jews

Seen only in the context of the struggle between America’s two major political parties, the House of Representatives’ vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Relations Committee is not a historic turning point. It is merely the latest evidence that the once largely polite battles between Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill have escalated into a full-blown culture war.
Mother Jones

The Real Reason House Republicans Kicked Ilhan Omar off the Foreign Affairs Committee

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. House Republicans removed Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday because she is a Black, Muslim woman. Officially, that’s not the reason. But the facts speak for themselves: The removal is the culmination of years of targeting Omar by Donald Trump, the rightwing media, and Republican lawmakers who attacked her religion, ethnicity, and history as a refugee. The GOP majority has an official reason for ousting Omar—and then there’s the reason both they and everyone else know is really behind this outrage.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania re-elected seven traitors to the Constitution | PennLive letters

The Republican membership in the new Congress should embarrass and frighten every American. Here’s the reason: 147 of the current Republican Representatives voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election results the same day as the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. That’s right, these 147 Republicans were re-elected despite being traitors to the Constitution.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York Post

A South Dakota Senate aide’s allegation roils GOP politics

The conversation between a state senator and a legislative aide started with a seemingly routine discussion about a bill. It suddenly spiraled as the senator allegedly harassed the aide because she had vaccinated her young child, plunging the Senate into a political drama that has divided South Dakota’s Republican Party. The Senate, where lawmakers pride themselves on a genteel code of conduct as they work from wooden desks that have been there for generations, has seemed largely insulated from the forces roiling the wider GOP. But even here, controversy was inevitable as an insurgent brand of Republicans look to challenge the establishment...
ILLINOIS STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42

WASHINGTON — Nearly 80 Democratic members of Congress sent a letter to the White House expressing their “great concern” that the Biden administration is walking back on its promise to restore migrants’ access to asylum. In the letter, they also condemned the administration’s expansion of a controversial policy that immediately turns away migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, […] The post Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42 appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
GEORGIA STATE
SFGate

GOP on GOP: Romney scolds Santos, 'You don't belong here'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. George Santos positioned himself in a prime location for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address — an uncomfortably prominent place for the embattled new lawmaker who faces multiple investigations and has acknowledged embellishing and even lying about his life story. Santos'...
UTAH STATE
POLITICO

Senate GOP prebuts Biden

With an assist from Nicholas Wu and Burgess Everett. FIRST IN HUDDLE: DOOMSDAY PREVIEW — Senate Republicans are launching a “prebuttal” to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, painting him as a harbinger of doom in a dystopian video expected out on social media channels this morning.
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Migrant crisis is Biden-caused ‘catastrophe,’ Rep. Elise Stefanik says

President Biden’s handling of the border with Mexico has left the US in “an absolute catastrophe” — one that is now being felt in the northernmost reaches of New York, a top House Republican told The Post on Tuesday. “The situation at the southern border is an absolute catastrophe that has gotten worse under Joe Biden,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the House Republican Conference chairwoman, said ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address. “We just don’t have migrants filling New York City’s hotels. We have buses of migrants going right through my district! This failure to control the border...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy