ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Big Changes Coming for USPS This Month

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Ty D.

USPS Accused of Holding Mail Hostage: Customers Report Mail Delays and Inadequate Service

The USPS has faced several challenges in recent years, leading to decreased reliability and performance. The United States Postal Service (USPS) is responsible for delivering crucial items, including checks and medication. It is an essential service that many people rely on. However, the USPS has faced several challenges in recent years, leading to decreased reliability and performance.
CBS Philly

USPS: 3rd price increase for Forever Stamps in last 17 months

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sending off mail through the United States Postal Service will cost you a little more starting Sunday.The price of Forever Stamps is rising from 60 to 63 cents.USPS announced the 4.2% increase back in October.This is the third price increase for Forever Stamps in the last 17 months.An increase in the cost of domestic postcards and mailing international letters also goes into effect Sunday.
Joel Eisenberg

New T.J. Maxx Location Targeted For March Opening

The store had previously been announced as opening in the “first quarter” of this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and BrownwoodNews.com.
BROWNWOOD, TX
hbsdealer.com

Home Depot will now pay its hourly employees to the minute

The Home Depot will change its pay policy for its hourly workers and pay to the nearest minute on the clock. “Our policy has been to round total shift time up or down to the nearest 15 minutes, which has been a common industry practice for many years,” said Sara Gorman, spokesperson for The Home Depot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

CVS is Closing Locations in 2 States

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
M. L. French

Six Retailers May Close in 2023

This year may be your last chance to hit up these stores. It's the New Year and many people have recharged their batteries and are ready to take on life with new vigor. Unfortunately for these six stores, it looks like their lifetime is about to end.
freightwaves.com

MyCarrier, Loadsure partner to reduce LTL claims process from weeks to hours

Since launching in 2017, less-than-truckload booking platform MyCarrier has focused on automating the inefficiencies of the industry to benefit both its elite carriers and shippers. On Tuesday, the company announced its next operational win — dynamic, on-demand insurance in partnership with insurtech provider Loadsure. “We wanted to find a...
Industrial Distribution

Rivian, FedEx Shed Jobs

FedEx and Rivian Automotive have joined a growing list of U.S. corporations announcing job cuts. FedEx sent an announcement to employees Wednesday informing them that the package delivery company is reducing the size of its officer and director team by more than 10% and consolidating some teams and functions. "Unfortunately,...
ILLINOIS STATE
insideevs.com

VinFast Delays First US Deliveries To Late February

VinFast, the Vietnamese automotive company established in 2017, announced that the first batch of its US-bound VF 8 electric cars will get to customers starting late February 2023, after the vehicles will have their software updates. The story comes via Automotive News, which writes that the young car company has...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy