Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Who is Kathleen in The Last of Us?
Who is Kathleen in The Last of Us? We all know the dangers the infected in The Last of Us present to Ellie and Joel, but the undead aren’t the only threats hiding in the wasteland of America. There are hunters, survivors who prey on other weaker groups, who...
thedigitalfix.com
The Last of Us episode 5 is coming earlier because of the Super Bowl
The Last of Us TV series has had a slight change to its release schedule. Thanks to the Super Bowl, you can watch The Last of Us episode 5 two days earlier, moving from Sunday February 12 to Friday February 10, as revealed on Twitter. The good news is that...
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch Blue Jean
Wondering how to watch Blue Jean? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Director Georgia Oakley’s theatrical feature debut is finally hitting UK theatres in February, and stars Rosy McEwan as the titular Jean. Partially, Blue Jean is a movie based on a true story, as it delves...
thedigitalfix.com
Winnie the Pooh was originally M3GAN-sized in Blood and Honey
The last year has seen a boom in ultra low-budget horror movies making bank at the box office. First, there was Terrifier 2, which made almost $15 million on a budget of $250,000. Then there’s Skinamarink, which has passed $2 million on a budget of an unbelievable $15,0000. The next horror sensation is set to be Winne-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, which reportedly had a budget of under $100,000 and has already made a million in Mexico alone.
Are There White Moose in Maine?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The other day when I was doing my nightly pre-bed scroll through Twitter, I came upon a magnificent video that I felt the need to share with many of my friends, especially Mainers.
thedigitalfix.com
Yellowstone 1923 star explains her character’s life-changing choices
Audiences just can’t get enough of the Yellowstone universe, with multiple spin-offs of the hit TV series hitting our screens now. One actor from the latest section of the Yellowstone timeline, Julia Schlaepfer, has been speaking about her character’s journey in 1923. While viewers wait for Yellowstone season...
Comments / 0