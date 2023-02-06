The last year has seen a boom in ultra low-budget horror movies making bank at the box office. First, there was Terrifier 2, which made almost $15 million on a budget of $250,000. Then there’s Skinamarink, which has passed $2 million on a budget of an unbelievable $15,0000. The next horror sensation is set to be Winne-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, which reportedly had a budget of under $100,000 and has already made a million in Mexico alone.

