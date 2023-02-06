Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
AccuWeather: 2023 US Spring Weather Forecast
Reprinted from AccuWeather.com Meteorological spring is right around the corner with the season kicking off on the first day of March, but for some areas of the country, the new season will bring more of the same with cold air, chances of snow and far-reaching winter storms. About one month before the start of spring is the most well-known meteorological holiday of the year: Groundhog Day. ...
Mount Washington Wind Chill Was 103 Degrees BELOW Zero
The arctic blast slamming the Northeast pushed the wind chill on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington to 103 degrees below zero—a record-setter. Just how cold is that? Well, the temperature on Mars today is about 81 degrees below, and someone without gloves on Mount Washington would get frostbite within a minute. Temperatures at the observatory will be in the minus 30s or minus 40s on Saturday but winds of 90 to 110 mph will make it feel much colder, Weather.com reported.Read it at Weather.com
Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today
Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
Snow squalls today; new winter storm Wednesday
A potent cold front will navigate through the North Country with scattered snow showers/squalls today followed by more widespread snowfall by late Wednesday in association with a new winter storm.
WTKR
New Hampshire's Mount Washington is expected to reach wind chills of -100, as cold as it is on Mars
Dangerous wind chills are expected this weekend for much of the Northeast as cold temperatures and gusty winds will create dangerous conditions. In one area that is notorious for its ferocious winds, the wind chill could reach 100 below zero, according to the National Weather Service. Mount Washington, New Hampshire,...
natureworldnews.com
Winter Weather Forecast: Northeast to Expect More Snow, Freezing Rain as Millions of Americans Under Winter Weather Warnings
According to the latest weather forecast, portions of the Northeast could expect more snow this week as millions of Americans are under winter weather warnings alert. The winter storm began to unload in Colorado and Denver, resulting in significant road disruptions on Interstate 70. The report said that road crashes...
natureworldnews.com
Arctic Cold Front Update: Dangerous Travel Conditions Expected Across US by Early Week [NWS]
An Arctic cold front is set to envelop a large swathe of the Continental United States this week, according to weather forecasts. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the combination of air coming from the Arctic region and existing moisture across the sub-continent could pave the way for a widespread area of dangerous travel conditions from Monday, January 30.
natureworldnews.com
Snow Squalls Threaten Northeast Travelers; Whiteout Conditions, Travel Disruptions Expected
Snow squalls are threatening travelers in the Northeast US as an Arctic cold front brings colder air into the region, according to US weather forecasts. The winter weather hazard is expected to bring heavy snow and strong-blowing chill winds. Disruption to road and air travel is likely as the forecasts...
Northeast U.S. Braces for Cold. Maine Could See Wind Chill of Minus 65.
Parts of Maine are expected to be the worst-hit, with wind chills reaching as low as minus 65 degrees, forecasters say.
TODAY.com
Arctic blast blamed for Massachusetts infant’s death as ‘dangerously cold’ temperatures envelop Northeast
The arctic temperatures and gusting winds are now responsible for at least one death as Friday’s high winds were blamed for the death of an infant in Southwick, Massachusetts. The winds brought a tree branch down on a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old Winstead, Connecticut, woman, according to a...
Millions in US north-east brace for ‘once-in-a-generation’ Arctic blast
Meteorologists warn frigid weather could bring record-breaking low temperatures to New York, New Jersey and New England
natureworldnews.com
UK Latest Weather Forecast: Cold Weather Alert, Freezing Temperatures to Unload This Week; Cold-Related Health Concerns Possible, UKHSA Warns
The latest weather forecasts said that freezing conditions, fog and cold alerts are present in the United Kindom. The challenging weather conditions would result in cold-related health concerns. The early weeks of February in the United Kingdom (U.K.) recorded temperatures drop and freezing weather conditions. Cold-related health concerns and travel...
