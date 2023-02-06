The arctic blast slamming the Northeast pushed the wind chill on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington to 103 degrees below zero—a record-setter. Just how cold is that? Well, the temperature on Mars today is about 81 degrees below, and someone without gloves on Mount Washington would get frostbite within a minute. Temperatures at the observatory will be in the minus 30s or minus 40s on Saturday but winds of 90 to 110 mph will make it feel much colder, Weather.com reported.Read it at Weather.com

