These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
When will temperatures start to warm up in the San Francisco Bay Area?
Monday marks the start of a gradual warmup across the San Francisco Bay Area.
Don't drive to Tahoe on any Friday in February, travel experts say
Driving to Tahoe? Here's when Waze, Caltrans and tourism officials suggest leaving.
How much damage would a magnitude 7.8 quake cause in San Francisco? We asked experts.
While such large earthquakes are rare, residents should always be prepared for "the big one."
2 adults, baby rescued from car that rolled over on Bay Area highway
Two adults and a baby were rescued from a vehicle rollover crash Sunday afternoon, officials said.
San Francisco's Market Street makeover underway, but with major caveats
It's not what was originally envisioned, and future funding is up in the air.
Take a culinary adventure through San Francisco’s Chinatown
From dim sum to Peking duck to dumplings and buns, here's where to indulge.
Tech executive selling huge Bay Area estate, leaving the region
The sprawling 20-acre property includes an olive orchard and a "fully fenced playground village."
DoorDash, Uber Eats can now charge SF restaurants more for delivery
"The ugly truth is you do have to partner with these delivery services."
Little Original Joe’s slated to open second San Francisco location
The second Little Original Joe's is expected to open in the summer.
3 people found dead of suspected fentanyl overdoses in Bay Area
Three people were found dead and one was taken to the hospital, officials said.
SFGate
Ritter Center Offers Showers For Unhoused Residents
San Rafael's Ritter Center is offering showers to unhoused residents once a week, health care center officials announced Monday. Every Monday from 1 to 4 p.m., the center will provide showers to those in need in an effort to improve the physical and mental well-being of people who are unsheltered.
SFGate
Gas Station Robbed Near City College Tuesday Afternoon
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A gas station was robbed at gunpoint near City College of San Francisco's main campus on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The robbery was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Ocean Avenue, not far from the CCSF Ocean campus. A suspect went behind...
Here's how easy it is to obtain a concealed carry permit in San Francisco
In the coming years, it is likely you will encounter people in San Francisco carrying concealed weapons.
Fine dining restaurant Palette is set to close after four years in San Francisco
The fine dining restaurant is expected to close on Feb. 15.
SFGate
Caltrans Closing Highway 1 In Pacifica Three Nights Next Week For Road Work
Northbound Highway 1 at Paloma Avenue in Pacifica will be closed for construction three straight nights, beginning Monday so Caltrans can do overnight bridge repair work. Work will start at 10 p.m. on Monday and continue Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The closure will remain in effect until 5 a.m. the following morning. Caltrans says the work will be complete by 5 a.m. Wednesday.
SFGate
3 Dead From Suspected Fentanyl Overdoses At Home Near Gilroy
Three people were found dead of suspected overdoses of fentanyl in a residence near Gilroy on Monday and a fourth person was revived by responding Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies. Deputies were called to the 10000 block of Garcia Lane at 3:05 p.m. by Cal Fire crews who needed assistance....
'Mythbusters' host Adam Savage fakes a TED talk at San Francisco Sketchfest
Quantum physics has never sounded so dumb.
SFGate
Mayor Says Talks Back On For New Ballpark For Oakland A's
OAKLAND (BCN) Talks have resumed between the city of Oakland and the Oakland A's for a new ballpark at the Charles P. Howard Terminal, Mayor Sheng Thao said at the end of the annual mayor's economic forecast Tuesday morning. Thao was joined at the meeting by San Francisco Mayor London...
SFGate
Supes Pass Ordinance For Greater Commissioner Protections In Wake Of Mayor's Resignation Letter 'Scandal'
The San Francsico Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance on Tuesday that prohibits the mayor or other city heads from demanding undated letters of resignation from their appointed commissioners, per Mayor London Breed's letter "scandal" last year. The ordinance, which was approved 8-2, clearly states that requiring resignation letters is...
