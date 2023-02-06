ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ritter Center Offers Showers For Unhoused Residents

San Rafael's Ritter Center is offering showers to unhoused residents once a week, health care center officials announced Monday. Every Monday from 1 to 4 p.m., the center will provide showers to those in need in an effort to improve the physical and mental well-being of people who are unsheltered.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
Gas Station Robbed Near City College Tuesday Afternoon

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A gas station was robbed at gunpoint near City College of San Francisco's main campus on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The robbery was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Ocean Avenue, not far from the CCSF Ocean campus. A suspect went behind...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Caltrans Closing Highway 1 In Pacifica Three Nights Next Week For Road Work

Northbound Highway 1 at Paloma Avenue in Pacifica will be closed for construction three straight nights, beginning Monday so Caltrans can do overnight bridge repair work. Work will start at 10 p.m. on Monday and continue Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The closure will remain in effect until 5 a.m. the following morning. Caltrans says the work will be complete by 5 a.m. Wednesday.
PACIFICA, CA
3 Dead From Suspected Fentanyl Overdoses At Home Near Gilroy

Three people were found dead of suspected overdoses of fentanyl in a residence near Gilroy on Monday and a fourth person was revived by responding Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies. Deputies were called to the 10000 block of Garcia Lane at 3:05 p.m. by Cal Fire crews who needed assistance....
GILROY, CA
Mayor Says Talks Back On For New Ballpark For Oakland A's

OAKLAND (BCN) Talks have resumed between the city of Oakland and the Oakland A's for a new ballpark at the Charles P. Howard Terminal, Mayor Sheng Thao said at the end of the annual mayor's economic forecast Tuesday morning. Thao was joined at the meeting by San Francisco Mayor London...
OAKLAND, CA

