CandysDirt.com

Preservation Dallas Seeks Executive Director, Announces Spring Home Tour

I am proud to be a trustee on the Board of Preservation Dallas, a Dallas nonprofit that has held my heart since I planted my family’s roots in North Texas more than 40 years ago. After an exhilaratingly successful 50th anniversary celebration at the beautiful Dallas National last May,...
WFAA

Here come the homebuyers again!

DALLAS — You don’t have to be an Einstein to understand the theory of price relativity. You know how when you were paying $2.40 for a gallon of gasoline and then it went up to $2.89 you lost your mind? But when it kept rising to nearly $4 per gallon, that $2.89 price per gallon started looking like an absolute bargain.
ssnewstelegram.com

All eyes on Texas for the 'Trial of the Century'

An expectant hush fell over the Fort Worth courtroom, as the defendant in the most sensational Texas murder trial in generations took the witness stand on Feb. 14, 1912. The main characters in the tragic romantic triangle grew up together in the Central Texas community of Georgetown in the late nineteenth century. The fathers of John Beal Sneed, Albert Boyce Jr. and Lena Snyder had done right well for themselves in cattle and as successful businessmen provided worry-free childhoods for their respective offspring.
CandysDirt.com

This Weatherford Home Offers Land, Location, And On-Trend Updates

Head west on Interstate 20 from Fort Worth and pretty soon you will feel like you are worlds away. Yes, construction of new neighborhoods and developments is taking place, but there is still plenty of open land (for right now) that reminds you of how big Texas really is. That’s where you’ll find this remodeled Weatherford home.
CandysDirt.com

This Mira Vista Mediterranean Beckons You to See The View

Yes, it’s important to have a home that is lovely and inviting. But what you want even more is a sanctuary where you feel safe. You want a home to be somewhere you can breathe. You want this Mira Vista Mediterranean mansion, and I will tell you why. Mira...
MySanAntonio

The 40 Best Concerts Coming to Texas This Spring

This spring, Texas venues are just one big concert, with international tours and local favorites gracing stages across the state. It’s an eclectic lineup covering rock, pop, rap and country, which means there’s a little something for everyone. Here are 40 of the best upcoming concerts, from now...
CandysDirt.com

A Rare Emerson Estates Family Home on Possum Kingdom Drive

Family-friendly, peaceful, safe, welcoming, and well-maintained. These are a few of the superlatives about Emerson Estates that neighbors mention. Emerson Estates is just one of those places people want to live, and this one-story home is a rarity. Rare One Story Living in Emerson Estates. Don’t be fooled by the...
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Buried in Plain Sight

Right off the side of the road they lie. Thousands passing by every day. Never seen. Never acknowledged. How often do you travel westbound on 114 towards I-35? Did you know there’s a small cemetery, about 120-feet north of 114? You probably pass it often and never knew it was there.
CandysDirt.com

Dallas Association of Realtists Launch Homeownership Campaign For Black History Month

Only one week after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Congress passed The Fair Housing Act of 1968. The bill prohibited discrimination in the sale or rental of housing nationwide. Just seven years earlier in 1961, Black Americans were allowed to join the National Association of Realtors and use the industry group’s professional designation. But before there were Black Realtors, there were Realtists.
enchantingtexas.com

Ultimate West Texas Road Trip Itinerary

If you’re in the mood for adventure and a subtle whiff of vast, pristine plains, then a West Texas road trip is right up your alley. There are so many interesting sites to explore and charming towns with their own unique character in this part of Texas. Start with...
fortworthreport.org

State case against Beard’s Towing dismissed; company wants Fort Worth contract reinstated

Beard’s Towing has resolved its legal troubles that sidelined the company from Fort Worth contracts — for now. On Tuesday, the Fort Worth City Council consulted with the city’s lawyers about the towing company’s status with the city in an executive session. Dual state and local investigations into the company have been resolved without penalty. Still, a third civil lawsuit now looms over one Beard’s Towing employee.
