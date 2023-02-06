Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Man imprisoned in connection with the Dallas monkey case claims he would repeat it.GodwinDallas, TX
Wingfield's Burgers in Dallas are the BestSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Continues Cutbacks in Texas with Even More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Related
CandysDirt.com
Preservation Dallas Seeks Executive Director, Announces Spring Home Tour
I am proud to be a trustee on the Board of Preservation Dallas, a Dallas nonprofit that has held my heart since I planted my family’s roots in North Texas more than 40 years ago. After an exhilaratingly successful 50th anniversary celebration at the beautiful Dallas National last May,...
CandysDirt.com
Pulitzer Prize Winner to Give Keynote at Downtown Dallas Inc.’s Annual Meeting
Readers and writers, get ready to nerd out. Some heavy hitters are on board for the Downtown Dallas Inc. Annual Meeting this month. The ticketed event is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Thompson Dallas, the luxury hotel at 205 N. Akard St. The keynote...
Here come the homebuyers again!
DALLAS — You don’t have to be an Einstein to understand the theory of price relativity. You know how when you were paying $2.40 for a gallon of gasoline and then it went up to $2.89 you lost your mind? But when it kept rising to nearly $4 per gallon, that $2.89 price per gallon started looking like an absolute bargain.
ssnewstelegram.com
All eyes on Texas for the 'Trial of the Century'
An expectant hush fell over the Fort Worth courtroom, as the defendant in the most sensational Texas murder trial in generations took the witness stand on Feb. 14, 1912. The main characters in the tragic romantic triangle grew up together in the Central Texas community of Georgetown in the late nineteenth century. The fathers of John Beal Sneed, Albert Boyce Jr. and Lena Snyder had done right well for themselves in cattle and as successful businessmen provided worry-free childhoods for their respective offspring.
CandysDirt.com
This Weatherford Home Offers Land, Location, And On-Trend Updates
Head west on Interstate 20 from Fort Worth and pretty soon you will feel like you are worlds away. Yes, construction of new neighborhoods and developments is taking place, but there is still plenty of open land (for right now) that reminds you of how big Texas really is. That’s where you’ll find this remodeled Weatherford home.
A new state park is opening west of Fort Worth in 2023
The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be the first state park to open in North Texas in 25 years.
CandysDirt.com
This Mira Vista Mediterranean Beckons You to See The View
Yes, it’s important to have a home that is lovely and inviting. But what you want even more is a sanctuary where you feel safe. You want a home to be somewhere you can breathe. You want this Mira Vista Mediterranean mansion, and I will tell you why. Mira...
'Solemn honor': Texas service dog with 250+ Southwest flights takes her final trip home
DALLAS — We're not crying, you're crying. OK, we're all crying after watching this video posted by Southwest Airlines on Tuesday. The Dallas-based airline on Feb. 2 had a very special guest on a Love Field-bound plane: Kaya, a German Shepherd service dog who was taking her final flight.
This Dallas restaurant is the best date night spot in Texas & among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s date night season as love is in the air for Valentine’s Day around the country and you need to be sure to find some good spots to take your significant other out to for a good time. Table for two? Yes, it’s time...
Where to book an unforgettable place to stay in Texas Hill Country
Call a luxury treehouse or a domed yurt home for the weekend.
MySanAntonio
The 40 Best Concerts Coming to Texas This Spring
This spring, Texas venues are just one big concert, with international tours and local favorites gracing stages across the state. It’s an eclectic lineup covering rock, pop, rap and country, which means there’s a little something for everyone. Here are 40 of the best upcoming concerts, from now...
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Most Authentic German Restaurants In Texas Has Its Own Outdoor Biergarten
One of the best German restaurants in Texas is tucked away in the tiny town of Walburg, about 30 miles northeast of Austin. People drive from all over Texas to eat at Walburg German Restaurant & Biergarten, which features both authentic German and American cuisine, live music, and a spacious outdoor area for drinking and relaxing.
CandysDirt.com
A Rare Emerson Estates Family Home on Possum Kingdom Drive
Family-friendly, peaceful, safe, welcoming, and well-maintained. These are a few of the superlatives about Emerson Estates that neighbors mention. Emerson Estates is just one of those places people want to live, and this one-story home is a rarity. Rare One Story Living in Emerson Estates. Don’t be fooled by the...
These are 2023’s best steakhouses in Dallas: report
With the new year setting in, Valentine's Day is coming up quicker than you may realize and it's always a good time to take your significant other to an amazing steakhouse and there's truly no better city than Dallas when it comes to steak.
'They came here to stay': Grocery store opens in southern Dallas food desert
A grocery store opened Tuesday morning in an area of southern Dallas known as a food desert. Food Basket opened at 3540 Simpson Stuart Road near Bonnie View Road.
History Uncovered: Buried in Plain Sight
Right off the side of the road they lie. Thousands passing by every day. Never seen. Never acknowledged. How often do you travel westbound on 114 towards I-35? Did you know there’s a small cemetery, about 120-feet north of 114? You probably pass it often and never knew it was there.
CandysDirt.com
Dallas Association of Realtists Launch Homeownership Campaign For Black History Month
Only one week after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Congress passed The Fair Housing Act of 1968. The bill prohibited discrimination in the sale or rental of housing nationwide. Just seven years earlier in 1961, Black Americans were allowed to join the National Association of Realtors and use the industry group’s professional designation. But before there were Black Realtors, there were Realtists.
CandysDirt.com
Dallas District 4 Gets $22 Million in Grant Funding For Sidewalks And Infrastructure
More than $22 million in grant funding was awarded for District 4 streets and sidewalks, Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn King Arnold announced last month. The funds are courtesy of the North Central Texas Council of Governments, an organization by and for local governments established to assist in regional planning.
enchantingtexas.com
Ultimate West Texas Road Trip Itinerary
If you’re in the mood for adventure and a subtle whiff of vast, pristine plains, then a West Texas road trip is right up your alley. There are so many interesting sites to explore and charming towns with their own unique character in this part of Texas. Start with...
fortworthreport.org
State case against Beard’s Towing dismissed; company wants Fort Worth contract reinstated
Beard’s Towing has resolved its legal troubles that sidelined the company from Fort Worth contracts — for now. On Tuesday, the Fort Worth City Council consulted with the city’s lawyers about the towing company’s status with the city in an executive session. Dual state and local investigations into the company have been resolved without penalty. Still, a third civil lawsuit now looms over one Beard’s Towing employee.
Comments / 0