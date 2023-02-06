Read full article on original website
Related
travelawaits.com
7 Reasons This Little-Known Region In Greece Needs To Be At The Top Of Your Travel List
On the southern side of Greece’s mainland lies a geographical region that’s probably one of the most important in the country. The Peloponnese — thought to be named after the hero Pelops who conquered the region in ancient Greek history — can be considered an island within the mainland as the peninsula is surrounded by water on all sides and linked to the mainland at two spots: the Corinth Canal and the multi-span cable bridge at Rio Antirio.
Eerie Prediction About Turkey Earthquake Goes Viral
A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, killing at least 1,300 people.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Before and after pictures show extent of destruction
Two huge earthquakes and a series of aftershocks have hit Turkey, Syria and the surrounding region, killing more than 9,000 people and causing widespread destruction. The first earthquake, which struck at 04:18 local time (01:18 GMT) on 6 February, was registered as 7.8, classified as "major" on the official magnitude scale. Its epicentre was near Gaziantep - a city of more than two million people.
Mudslides smash 5 villages in Peru; death toll lowered to 12
Residents of five small gold-mining villages in southern Peru’s Arequipa region struggled Tuesday to salvage belongings after landslides caused by strong rains killed at least 12 people and dragged mud, water and rocks that turned precarious homes and other buildings into rubble.In the Mariano Nicolás Valcárcel municipality, on the edges of a depleted mining extraction area in Camaná province, people desperately searched for anything they could salvage amid the mud. A local Civil Defense official said Monday that at least 36 people had died in the landslides, but on Tuesday a prosecutor told The Associated Press they had confirmed...
Turkey Earthquake Map Shows Cause of Devastating Strike
The 7.8 magnitude quake—which has killed hundreds of people so far—was caused by the East Anatolian Fault which runs across southeastern Turkey.
British travellers in Turkey urged to make contact with family and friends
British travellers currently in Turkey near the site of the recent devastating earthquakes have been urged to contact family and friends.The UK’s Foreign Office (FCDO) has advised those visiting to assure loved ones back home that they’re safe.“If you are in Turkey or planning to travel there you should follow the information and advice from local authorities/your tour operator,” reads the updated FCDO guidance.“If you’re in the Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras or neighbouring provinces and it is safe to do so, contact your friends and family to tell them you are safe.”More than 5,000 people have been killed in the twin earthquakes...
Second powerful earthquake rocks Turkey hours after morning devastation
Turkey has been hit with a second earthquake measuring more than 7 magnitude, according to measurements from the US Geological Survey.The tremor, measuring 7.5 magnitude was picked up about four kilometres outside Ekinozu, central Turkey. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) measured the quake at 7.7 magnitude, with its epicentre about 40 miles north north-east of Kahramanmaras, a depth of 2km.It comes after an earthquake hit close to Gaziantep, southeast Turkey – about 100 miles south of Ekinozu – as well as neighbouring Syria, killing more than 1,500.Thousands more were injured when the earthquake struck, collapsing apartment blocks and...
Tour of Antalya cancelled after earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria
More than 1,400 people have died following the quakes on Monday
Three drown, many feared missing in migrant shipwreck off Greece
ATHENS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Three people drowned and 11 were believed to be missing in the second migrant shipwreck off Greece this week, the Greek Coast Guard said on Tuesday, as the search continued in cold and windy weather.
Man travels 2,000 miles from Wales to find family buried in Turkey earthquake rubble
A man who travelled more than 2,000 miles to reach his childhood home in disaster-struck Turkey arrived to find his family still buried under the rubble.Ahmat Yilmaz journeyed through the night from south Wales to the mountaintop village of Tut, in Turkey’s Adiyaman province, after hearing his brother Ali had died in a deadly earthquake.When he arrived, he found his brother’s wife was also seriously injured and his two nieces were still buried among the rubble.Thousands died in the initial earthquake, a second major tremor and dozens of aftershocks that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday – leaving countless...
ancientpages.com
Ancient Gaziantep Castle Destroyed In Turkey Earthquake
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - Saving lives is more important than archaeological and historical sites. However, regretfully, we must inform you that the ancient Gaziantep Castle has been badly damaged after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit Turkey in the early hours of February 6. “Some of the bastions in the...
Turkey Earthquake Death Toll Likely To Be in the Thousands
More than 2,300 people have now been confirmed dead across Turkey and neighbouring Syria after a 7.8 magnitude tremor struck in the early hours of Monday.
Near 8.0 Magnitude Earthquake Destroys Turkey & Syria
Near 8.0 Magnitude Earthquake Destroys Turkey & SyriaPhoto by(@mustafabilgesatkin/iStock) The United States Geological Survey reported a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Gaziantep near Nurdağı, Turkey at 4:17 am local time. A second, equally as powerful earthquake struck shortly after. Dozens of shocks have left the regions of Turkey, and Syria, in ruins.
Qatar Airways Operating Special Flight to Airport Close to Epicenter of Deadly Earthquake That Rocked Turkey and Syria
Qatar Airways says it will operate a special one-off flight to an airport close to the epicentre of two deadly earthquakes that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday. The Doha-based carrier said it had worked with the Turkish embassy in Qatar to arrange the flight, which will depart late on Monday night and arrive at Adana International Airport at around 2 am on Tuesday.
A Turkish castle that withstood centuries of invasions is damaged in the earthquake
Gaziantep Castle in southeastern Turkey dates back to the Hittite Empire and in modern times has been a museum and tourist attraction. Parts of the building were destroyed by Monday's earthquake.
Comments / 0