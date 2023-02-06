British travellers currently in Turkey near the site of the recent devastating earthquakes have been urged to contact family and friends.The UK’s Foreign Office (FCDO) has advised those visiting to assure loved ones back home that they’re safe.“If you are in Turkey or planning to travel there you should follow the information and advice from local authorities/your tour operator,” reads the updated FCDO guidance.“If you’re in the Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras or neighbouring provinces and it is safe to do so, contact your friends and family to tell them you are safe.”More than 5,000 people have been killed in the twin earthquakes...

1 DAY AGO