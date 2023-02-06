ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Flourishes For Third Week Atop U.K. Chart

By Lars Brandle
 2 days ago

Miley Cyrus ’ “Flowers” (Columbia) continues to grow, as it powers to No. 1 in the U.K . for a third consecutive week.

“Flowers” accumulates more than 106,000 chart units during the chart cycle, outpacing its nearest rival, Raye ’s “Escapism” (Human Re Sources) featuring 070 Shake, by more than two-to-one.

It’s the most-streamed song of the week in the U.K., with more than 12 million streams, the Official Charts Company reports.

“Flowers” is already Miley’s longest-reigning No. 1 in the U.K. , beating the single-stretch runs for her previous leaders “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball,” both from 2013.

After going viral on TikTok, Miguel’s 2010 single “Sure Thing” (Jive) finds new life on the chart, lifting 10-6. That’s a new peak position for “Sure Thing,” and the U.S. artist’s highest ever chart place in the U.K.

This top debut this week belongs to KSI and Oliver Tree with “Voices” (Atlantic), new at No. 11. The collaborative single is KSI’s 18th and Tree’s third U.K. top 40 appearance.

The next-best new entry belongs to Australian singer and rapper The Kid LAROI , whose “Love Again” (Columbia) bows at No. 19, while his hit 2021 collaboration “Stay” with Justin Bieber reenters the top 40 for the first time in just under a year, at No. 37. “Love Again” is the second cut from the Kid’s forthcoming debut album, The First Time , which is set for release later this year

And finally, Pink gains her 37th U.K. top 40 single with “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” produced by regular collaborators Max Martin and Shellback. It’s up 46-40.

“Never Gonna Not Dance Again” is lifted from the Philadelphia pop superstar’s ninth studio album Trustfall, due out Feb. 17.

