Early Photos Show Devastation In Turkey, Syria After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake

By Marita Vlachou, Nick Visser
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VCwOq_0kdjaDkW00 Rescue workers and medical teams try to reach trapped residents in a collapsed building following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, early Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

Reports from Turkey and neighboring countries show widespread damage after a powerful earthquake measuring 7.8 magnitude hit the region Monday, leveling buildings and killing 4,600 people .

As daylight settled over cities and refugee camps housing thousands of Syrians, rescue workers were combing through the rubble as international aid groups and countries planned to send resources. Photos showed a historic mosque in pieces after the quake and there were reports from local media that fires had broken out in some regions from damaged gas lines.

The U.S. Geological Survey added that many buildings in the parts of Turkey near the initial quake’s epicenter were made of brick and concrete, making many towns “extremely vulnerable.”

Rescuers search for survivors at a damaged building following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

The Syrian American Medical Society said a hospital in the country’s Idlib province had been damaged in the temblors and had to be evacuated. Tremors  were felt throughout the Levant, including in Lebanon and Israel, and the region was hit with several powerful aftershocks.

An unusually powerful 7.5 magnitude aftershock struck hours later, about 60 miles from the quake’s epicenter.

The U.S. pledged to provide “any and all” assistance needed. Photos and videos taken Monday portend a long, slow recovery effort throughout Turkey and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qBsGl_0kdjaDkW00 Damaged vehicles sit parked in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Wq3j_0kdjaDkW00 Search and rescue works continue after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit southern provinces of Turkey, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on Feb. 6, 2023. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EImll_0kdjaDkW00
A view of debris as rescue workers conduct search and rescue operations after the 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Kahramanmaras, Turkey. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cdc07_0kdjaDkW00 A view of collapsed building after the earthquake on Feb. 6, 2023, in Sanliurfa, Turkey. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uwKbJ_0kdjaDkW00
A view of destroyed building after earthquakes jolted Turkish citizens awake early Monday morning. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z7sIg_0kdjaDkW00 Members of the Syrian civil defence, known as the White Helmets, look for casualties under the rubble following an earthquake in the town of Zardana in the countryside of the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, early on Feb. 6, 2023. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22baDC_0kdjaDkW00 Residents search for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of a building that collapsed, following an earthquake in the village of Azmarin, near the Turkish border in the north of Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province, early on Feb. 6, 2023. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jt1LG_0kdjaDkW00 An aerial view of debris of a collapsed building after the powerful earthquake hit Sanliurfa, Turkey on Feb. 6, 2023. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22wnLG_0kdjaDkW00 Members of the Syrian civil defence, known as the White Helmets transport a casualty pulled from the rubble following an earthquake in the town of Zardana in the countryside of the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, early on Feb. 6, 2023. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PO2gr_0kdjaDkW00 A view of a collapsed building as search and rescue works continue in Hatay, Turkey, after the earthquake hit the southern provinces of the country on Feb. 6, 2023. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00kNUX_0kdjaDkW00 A man stands next to the rubble of a building following an earthquake in the town of Sarmada in the countryside of the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, early on Feb. 6, 2023.

