Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu leads Tu Bishvat tree-planting ceremony in honor of Jerusalem terror victims
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led a tree-planting ceremony on Monday to mark Tu Bishvat in the Neve Ya’akov neighborhood of Jerusalem, where a Palestinian terrorist killed seven people last month. Netanyahu was joined by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and family members of the murder victims, as well as police...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli show ‘Chanshi’ explores complexity of American immigration to Israel
It’s easy to assume that films and television shows come together through a series of ingenious decisions, perhaps informed by dizzying datasets. But that is decidedly not how Henry Winkler–famous for playing Arthur ‘Fonzie’ Fonzarelli in “Happy Days” in the 1970s and ’80s, among other more recent roles–came to play the Jewish father “Tatty” in the new Israeli show “Chanshi.”
Cleveland Jewish News
As storm batters Israel, Chabad program brings warmth to Holocaust survivors
With storm Barbara bringing freezing winds, rain and snow to Israel, over 200 volunteers braved the conditions to deliver portable heaters, blankets and prepared meals to 300 elderly and Holocaust survivors living in Jerusalem. The initiative is part of Colel Chabad’s “Get Chessed” youth volunteer program, which launched in late...
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Did Russian Archaeologists Really Discover a New Ancient Culture?
Do you ever find yourself performing a task only to find that someone—possibly even you—has already done the work? Something similar happened to a team near the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, in Siberia, in 2018. While construction workers were flattening land in preparation for a new cemetery, they discovered that they were on the site of a 2,000-year-old tomb. What are the chances? Now, scientists from the Siberian Federal University claim that the tomb holds evidence of a new, previously unknown ancient culture. But does it?According to the story, first published in Haaretz and now making the rounds on archeological...
France 24
Ancient Jerusalem hand imprint baffles Israel experts
The imprint, which may been made as a "prank", was found in a thousand-year-old moat exposed during works to expand a road in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem near Herod's Gate, the Israeli Antiquities Authority said. The massive moat was hewn into the stone around all of the Old City, stretching 10...
A Jewish family fleeing the Nazis sold a Picasso in 1938. Their heirs want it back
One of Pablo Picasso's Blue Period paintings is at the center of a lawsuit between a Jewish family and New York's Guggenheim Museum.
Statue of slain Roman emperor dressed as Hercules found near sewer in Rome
Archaeologists in Rome have discovered a statue of an ancient Roman emperor who is dressed to look like Hercules.
A Japanese Balloon Bomb Killed Six Americans and The Survivors Kept It A Secret
The sole American to die on American territory during World War II was a result of enemy action due to a Japanese war balloon. They were killed by a Japanese balloon bomb, called "Fu-Go."
A Woman Cooked Macaroni and Cheese for Her 'Asian' In-Laws, Which They and Her Husband Thought Was 'Disrespectful'
No one story can fully capture the Asian American experience. In reality, Asian Americans' daily lives are shaped by many different things, like where they were born and their connection to their family heritage. Because of these elements, lived experiences vary from person to person. And sometimes, like in the story you're about to read, some Asian Americans might find it hard to relate to American culture and food.
Ancient Roman graffiti from 200 AD mocks Christians and Jesus as having the head of a donkey
The Alexamenos Graffito is a piece of ancient Roman graffiti that is considered to be the earliest known depiction of Jesus Christ. It is a drawing of a man worshiping a crucified figure, with the Greek inscription "Alexamenos worships his god."
Jewish family sues NYC’s Guggenheim Museum seeking return of Picasso painting
A Jewish family has filed a lawsuit against the Guggenheim Museum in New York City seeking the repatriation of an iconic painting by Pablo Picasso that they allege was sold to allow the family to escape Nazi Germany.
ancientpages.com
Amazing 2,000-Year-Old Engraved Roman Gems Discovered Near Hadrian’s Wall
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - Archaeologists have discovered 30 amazing ancient Roman gems while excavating at a site in modern-day Carlisle, just behind Hadrian’s Wall, located near the border between modern-day Scotland and England. The precious beautiful stones and beautifully engraved stones, known as intaglios, were lost by their...
Did Archeologists Really Find the Tomb of Jesus?
The hunt for Jesus Christ's tomb has long been a source of discussion and intrigue. The Bible states that Jesus was buried in a grave provided by a wealthy follower named Joseph of Arimathea, but the location of that tomb has been the subject of much debate and speculation. According to many historians and theological experts, the Holy Sepulcher, commonly known as the tomb of Christ, is situated inside the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem. However, several archaeologists and scholars have made different hypotheses and assertions regarding the site of the tomb.
‘Surprise amongst the sewage:’ Ancient Hercules statue unearthed from Roman sewers
“I doubt anyone was expecting a find like this under these circumstances.”
France 24
Rarely seen Klimt painting returns to Austria after 60 years
"Water Serpents II," which depicts nymphs grappling with a red serpent, was completed in 1907 during Klimt's so-called golden period, when he embraced the gold-leaf techniques he is known for today. But unlike many of his other works it has rarely been seen, last exhibited in the Austrian capital in...
U.S. Authorities Return Dozens of Looted Artifacts to Italy, Including 27 Objects from the Met
The Italian Ministry of Culture recently presented a trove of looted artifacts worth $19 million, including 27 from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, that US authorities repatriated last year. On display were 57 of the 60 antiquities returned by the New York County District Attorney’s office last July and September, nearly half of which were seized from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The items included marble busts, three Corinthian helmets, intricately painted pottery, a fresco which survived the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, as well as bronze plates and sculptures. One double-spiral brooch was estimated to from 1100...
King Nebuchadnezzar's Legacy: The Hanging Gardens of Babylon
King Nebuchadnezzar II was one of the greatest rulers of the ancient city of Babylon, a thriving metropolis located in present-day Iraq. During his 43-year reign, he transformed Babylon into one of the most powerful and prosperous cities in the world, and his legacy continues to influence our understanding of the ancient world. One of his most enduring legacies is the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, a magnificent feat of engineering, horticulture, and design.
Cleveland Jewish News
Bruce Springsteen has a special connection with his Jewish fans
Maureen Ash, 61, arrived in Tampa from her Chicago home in time for last Wednesday night’s Bruce Springsteen show. The longtime fan—called a Spring-Nut, as a nearly 50,000-strong Facebook, Twitter and Instagram fan community puts it—who saw her first show in 1980, did not have to worry about accommodations for Shabbat nor holidays this time, given the middle-of-the-week show.
