VIDEO: Salem RV dealership owner displays huge American flag to honor father, country
SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - If you happen to be driving along US 280 between Smiths Station and Opelika, you will probably notice a humongous American flag. The pole is 140 feet, hoisting a flag that is 40 feet by 80 feet. That’s a giant American flag!. Take a look...
WTVM
Columbus leaders chime in on youth violence, death, and gang activity rise
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Guns, gangs, and young people, it’s a trio local leaders say they are noticing and its leading to an alarming trend. They told News Leader 9 the time for parents and the community to step in is now. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told News Leader 9 out of the 50 homicides his office worked last year, a chunk of those were people younger than 20 years old. A business owner in East Columbus said he’s even noticing more young people openly toting weapons.
WTVM
1 person injured in shooting near Wise St. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is currently in the area of Wise Street and Beatrice Ave. According to officials, they are investigating a shooting where one person was injured. Authorities say the victim was shot in the leg - the injuries are non-life threatening. Stay with News...
Registration opens for ‘Georgia Police & Fire Games’ being held in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Registration is starting for the “Georgia Police & Fire Games” event being held in Columbus from June 19 to June 24. Events are open to active and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, volunteers and part-timers, sworn auxiliary officers, Department of Corrections staff members, EMS workers, as well as support staff (dispatchers, […]
Only two co-defendants left to be sentenced in deadly Upatoi home invasion
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The fourth co-defendant in the 2020 deadly Upatoi Ridge subdivision home invasion was sentenced Wednesday afternoon. Laqwane Kindred was sentenced on Feb. 8 to 15 years in prison, nine years and two months to serve. That is higher than the recommendation made by the prosecution in a plea deal agreed to Monday. […]
Russell Co. School District: Hidden handgun found at middle school
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Russell County Sheriff’s Office found a hidden handgun at Russell County Middle School, according to the Russell County School District (RCSD). RCSD states a student was identified as a suspect. The district says the situation at the school is currently under control. The Russell County Investigation Division is handling […]
Columbus police investigate shooting near Wise Street and Beatrice Avenue
UPDATE 2/8/23 11:23 a.m.: On the scene, a WRBL News 3 Reporter saw several police cars as well as police tape. There were also yellow markers on the ground. As of 10:55 a.m., the scene was in the process of being cleared. Police say the shooting was non-life-threatening. There is one confirmed injury at this […]
WTVM
Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee-Scott Academy has enhanced security after a shelter-in-place earlier Wednesday morning. Officials say the suspect is no longer in the area of Lee-Scott Academy. The school is no longer in shelter-in-place. Police activity was increased around the school due to information about a suspect within a...
15-year-old dies days after Handley Street shooting in LaGrange
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A 15-year-old victim died days after being shot in LaGrange this past weekend. Police responded to the shooting at Handley Street on Feb. 4. The teenage victim was taken to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back. He was later transported to Grady Hospital in Atlanta. This victim was […]
Columbus sisters to serve decades in prison for deadly shooting; accept plea deal of voluntary manslaughter
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Columbus sisters, Ceonna Turpin and Eurica Turpin, plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault. The two face their new reality of what could be over a decade in prison. Trial was set to start Tuesday morning for two Columbus sisters charged in the March 2022 murder […]
Police offer $2k reward for info on who killed 18-year-old Ga. football player at graduation party
Ellison was a 2022 graduate of Manchester High School and played on the high school football team.
WTVM
Sentencing for Upatoi deadly home invasion continues
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sentencing for the co-defendants in the deadly Upatoi home invasion continued today with Anthony Foster and Laqwane Kindred. Foster, initially charged with murder, gave a proffer earlier this week in court, admitting that he and the other co-defendants robbed the Upatoi home, shooting and killing 21-year-old Cross Henderson.
Columbus police release statement on school lockdowns in Flat Rock Park area
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department released a statement on the brief lockdown some local schools underwent today. Read the statement in full below: “CPD responded to a domestic incident in which a man made threats toward his family and an unidentified school. The male subject has a history of mental illness and […]
Anti-Semitic flyers found in Atlanta suburbs similar to ones discovered in Midtown Columbus last month
ATLANTA (WRBL) — Anti-Semitic flyers were found over the weekend in several Atlanta suburbs. They were similar to pamphlets found a month ago in Midtown Columbus. The “hate-filled” flyers were reportedly found in several communities on Saturday in metro Atlanta, including Sandy Springs and Dunwoody. The literature drew a quick response from members of the […]
WTVM
Retail operations at Fort Mitchell post office temporarily suspended by USPS
FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - The US Postal Services announced its temporary suspension of retail operation at the Fort Mitchell Post Office due to an automobile accident that damaged a portion of the facility. According to the post office, customers can still do retail transactions at the Seale Post Office,...
WTVM
2 Columbus sisters accused of killing teen plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two sisters are pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the killing of a 17-year-old girl at a Columbus park last year. Markayla Marshall was shot to death at Primus King Park off Staunton Drive last March. Jury selection wrapped up Monday, Feb. 6. Ceonna and Eurica...
Auburn Police: Tuskegee man arrested on breaking and entering, theft of property charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Monday, the Auburn Police Department, along with the Tuskegee Police Department, arrested Christopher Dewayne Rodgers, 44, from Tuskegee, Alabama, on warrants charging him with unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and theft of property (4th degree). According to the Auburn Police Department, the arrest resulted from an auto […]
WTVM
22-year-old Phenix City man killed in a drive-by shooting on 6th Street
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - In Russell County, one Phenix City man is dead after being shot Saturday afternoon, the third homicide for the county since the start of this month. 22-year-old Daeqwon Mackey is dead after investigators from Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division determined was a drive-by shooting on February 4.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Task force arrests 41 on 84 charges
From 11/2/2022 – 2/2/2023 Agents of the Chambers County Drug Task Force/ Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT Team, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, Valley Police Department, Lafayette Police Department, and the Lanett Police Department conducted numerous operations, traffic stops and search warrants that resulted in the execution of 10 search warrants, and the arrest of 41 individuals on 84 charges.
Registration open for the Columbus Police Department’s Pastor’s Academy
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Registration is now open for the Columbus Police Department’s Pastor’s Academy. Officials from the department say the 5 week course is created to help faith leaders gain a better understanding on police functions. Participants can expect to learn several topics, including crime analysis, crime prevention, investigative and patrol functions, and recruitment. CPD […]
