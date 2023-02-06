ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTVM

Columbus leaders chime in on youth violence, death, and gang activity rise

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Guns, gangs, and young people, it’s a trio local leaders say they are noticing and its leading to an alarming trend. They told News Leader 9 the time for parents and the community to step in is now. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told News Leader 9 out of the 50 homicides his office worked last year, a chunk of those were people younger than 20 years old. A business owner in East Columbus said he’s even noticing more young people openly toting weapons.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

1 person injured in shooting near Wise St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is currently in the area of Wise Street and Beatrice Ave. According to officials, they are investigating a shooting where one person was injured. Authorities say the victim was shot in the leg - the injuries are non-life threatening. Stay with News...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Registration opens for ‘Georgia Police & Fire Games’ being held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Registration is starting for the “Georgia Police & Fire Games” event being held in Columbus from June 19 to June 24. Events are open to active and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, volunteers and part-timers, sworn auxiliary officers, Department of Corrections staff members, EMS workers, as well as support staff (dispatchers, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Russell Co. School District: Hidden handgun found at middle school

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Russell County Sheriff’s Office found a hidden handgun at Russell County Middle School, according to the Russell County School District (RCSD). RCSD states a student was identified as a suspect. The district says the situation at the school is currently under control. The Russell County Investigation Division is handling […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee-Scott Academy has enhanced security after a shelter-in-place earlier Wednesday morning. Officials say the suspect is no longer in the area of Lee-Scott Academy. The school is no longer in shelter-in-place. Police activity was increased around the school due to information about a suspect within a...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

15-year-old dies days after Handley Street shooting in LaGrange

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A 15-year-old victim died days after being shot in LaGrange this past weekend. Police responded to the shooting at Handley Street on Feb. 4. The teenage victim was taken to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back. He was later transported to Grady Hospital in Atlanta. This victim was […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Sentencing for Upatoi deadly home invasion continues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sentencing for the co-defendants in the deadly Upatoi home invasion continued today with Anthony Foster and Laqwane Kindred. Foster, initially charged with murder, gave a proffer earlier this week in court, admitting that he and the other co-defendants robbed the Upatoi home, shooting and killing 21-year-old Cross Henderson.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Anti-Semitic flyers found in Atlanta suburbs similar to ones discovered in Midtown Columbus last month

ATLANTA (WRBL) — Anti-Semitic flyers were found over the weekend in several Atlanta suburbs. They were similar to pamphlets found a month ago in Midtown Columbus. The “hate-filled” flyers were reportedly found in several communities on Saturday in metro Atlanta, including Sandy Springs and Dunwoody. The literature drew a quick response from members of the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Auburn Police: Tuskegee man arrested on breaking and entering, theft of property charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Monday, the Auburn Police Department, along with the Tuskegee Police Department, arrested Christopher Dewayne Rodgers, 44, from Tuskegee, Alabama, on warrants charging him with unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and theft of property (4th degree). According to the Auburn Police Department, the arrest resulted from an auto […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

22-year-old Phenix City man killed in a drive-by shooting on 6th Street

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - In Russell County, one Phenix City man is dead after being shot Saturday afternoon, the third homicide for the county since the start of this month. 22-year-old Daeqwon Mackey is dead after investigators from Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division determined was a drive-by shooting on February 4.
PHENIX CITY, AL
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Task force arrests 41 on 84 charges

From 11/2/2022 – 2/2/2023 Agents of the Chambers County Drug Task Force/ Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT Team, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, Valley Police Department, Lafayette Police Department, and the Lanett Police Department conducted numerous operations, traffic stops and search warrants that resulted in the execution of 10 search warrants, and the arrest of 41 individuals on 84 charges.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Registration open for the Columbus Police Department’s Pastor’s Academy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Registration is now open for the Columbus Police Department’s Pastor’s Academy. Officials from the department say the 5 week course is created to help faith leaders gain a better understanding on police functions. Participants can expect to learn several topics, including crime analysis, crime prevention, investigative and patrol functions, and recruitment. CPD […]
