Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform
SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005341/en/ Opscura’s Global Management Team (from left to right): Brian Brammeier, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer; Carlos Tomás, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering; Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor and former Interim Chief Marketing Officer; David Hatchell, CEO; Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Product Officer; Gerard Vidal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Israeli MKs tour northern Jerusalem amid push to build new Jewish community
Coalition Knesset members toured northern Jerusalem and the old airport terminal at Atarot on Sunday, where there are plans to build a Jewish neighborhood. The aim of the tour was to encourage the government to speed up the requisite environmental impact review and approval process for the neighborhood in the Jerusalem District Committee.
Jewish organizations see American Bar Association antisemitism definition as a mixed bag
The 145-year-old umbrella group that bills itself as “the voice of the legal community” voted at its midyear meeting in New Orleans this week to adopt a new definition of antisemitism. But after the American Bar Association (ABA) membership eschewed the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition, prominent Jewish organizations are only wishing it a tepid mazal tov.
Jewish group criticizes Canada for financing ‘pay for slay’
The Abraham Global Peace Initiative (AGPI), a Canadian Jewish advocacy organization, condemned Canada’s government this week for “complicity in aiding and abetting Palestinian terrorism.”. “This follows the murder of seven Israelis in Jerusalem exactly one week ago. Among them was a 14-year-old boy and a newly-married couple, one...
Rovensa Group Launches Rovensa Next, a New Global Biosolutions Business Unit to Shape a Sustainable Future for Agriculture
BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Faced with global challenges due to a growing population and climate change, among others, farmers need a solution to feed the planet through healthy and safe solutions. Today, Rovensa Group, a global leader of agricultural inputs for sustainable agriculture, answers that need with Rovensa Next, a new global business unit dedicated to biosolutions for agriculture that aims to give back to the Earth what the Earth gives to us. Rovensa Next makes its debut this week at Fruit Logistica Berlin (Hall 1.2, Stand B-50), the leading trade fair for the fresh fruit industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005486/en/ José Alfredo García, Co-COO Rovensa Next, Javier Calleja, incoming CEO Rovensa Group, Eric van Innis, CEO Rovensa Group and Carlos Ledó, Co-COO Rovensa Next (Photo: Business Wire)
Wikifarmer Democratizes Agricultural Commerce. Put Simply, It Enables Farmers to Sell Directly to Businesses at Higher Margins and Educates Them on Modern Farming Techniques
ATHENS, Greece--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Wikifarmer, the direct farmer-to-business agricultural marketplace—aptly described as the “Wikipedia of farming”—has raised a €5M in a late seed round, led by Point Nine. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005806/en/ Ilias Sousis and Petros Sagkos, founders of Wikifarmer (Photo: Business Wire)
